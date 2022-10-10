Read full article on original website
Related
IHSAA announces football sectional pairings
IHSAA (WEHT) — The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced its high school football sectional pairings. The first round of the state tournament is scheduled for October 21st. Class 5A state tournament begins on October 28th. Gibson Southern is looking to repeat as the 3A state champions as they are currently undefeated. Reitz has […]
IHSAA Football: Breaking down Monrovia, Indian Creek, Owen Valley's sectional matchups
It's almost here. The IHSAA football postseason is nearly among us. Sunday the IHSAA revealed sectional pairings under its new classification. Here's a sectional breakdown for Monrovia, Indian Creek and Owen Valley as they prepare for their path to a trophy. Monrovia (Class 3A, sectional 29) The Bulldogs are in...
Central Ohio high school football Week 9 previews
One of the biggest games of Week 9 isn't being played on Friday night, which is why we're kicking off our web coverage a day early with the City League-North Division battle between Beechcroft and Columbus East. On Friday night, we've got an all-OCC slate: Dublin Coffman-Upper Arlington, Big Walnut-Dublin Scioto, Thomas Worthington-Hilliard Darby, Grove City-Gahanna Lincoln, Pickerington North-New Albany and Hilliard Davidson-Olentangy Liberty. ...
Simon Kenton makes it back to 8th Region girls soccer final with third consecutive shutout victory
Simon Kenton advanced to the championship game of the 8th Region girls soccer tournament for the sixth time in eight years after defeating Oldham County, 4-0, in the semifinals on Tuesday at Carroll County. It was the third consecutive shutout for the Pioneers in the post-season playoffs and lifted their...
