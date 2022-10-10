ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dan Pinson
2d ago

You might feel differently if you had to go fight a forrest fire when someone burned under the wrong conditions.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
Tennessee State
Tennessee Government
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn't eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Know Your Tennessee Constitutional Amendments

November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races. Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, but Lee has given him plenty of fodder since 2020, from support of the recent abortion ban to the governor’s quest to bring charter schools affiliated with ultra-conservative Hillsdale College to the state.
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville local news

