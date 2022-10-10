Read full article on original website
Related
postsouth.com
Plaquemine dominates Brusly in 43-14 victory
Pre-game hype for the District 6-4A showdown between Westbank rival Plaquemine and Brusly suggested the game would amount to the toughest battle both teams faced thus far in the season. It didn’t turn out that way. PHS held the Panthers scoreless across three quarters en route to a 43-14...
L'Observateur
West St. John improving week by week
EDGARD — Under Friday night lights on the West Bank of St. John the Baptist Parish, West St. John held on against Varnado in Week Six for a 12-6 win. It was the Rams’ first win of the season, but head coach Greg Johnson said the season record doesn’t paint the full picture of how far the young team has come since Week One.
L'Observateur
East St. John continues undefeated streak
RESERVE — It’s been a bounce-back year for East St. John, a 6-0 team that has regained momentum in the year since Hurricane Ida. The Wildcats were cheered on by generations of East St. John alumni last Friday night as they took down H.L. Bourgeois 59-7. This week, Central Lafourche (1-5) will travel to Joe Keller Stadium to challenge the E’s undefeated record.
postsouth.com
White Castle breezes past Ascension Christian, 58-7
One week after a loss to Catholic-Pointe Coupee, White Castle found the right channel to vent its frustration. WCHS turned its attention to Ascension Christian and prevailed, 58-7, in action last Friday. Shadrack Allen had four touchdowns to pace the Bulldogs, included 95, 67, 47 and 40 yards. “It was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brian Kelly Announces Wednesday Update On LSU Player Who Was Hospitalized
LSU football coach Brian Kelly shared some positive news Wednesday. On the SEC coaches' teleconference, Kelly revealed that offensive lineman Will Campbell is expected to return to the field when the Tigers travel to Florida this week. Campbell missed last week's game after he was hospitalized for ...
deathvalleyvoice.com
LSU football: Swapping Brian Kelly for Matt Rhule not in the cards yet
LSU football has gotten off to a decent 4-2 start this season. Although the Tigers have dropped games to opponents that fans aren’t used to losing to—Florida State and Tennessee—they also have a quality win over Mississippi State. It’s undoubtedly a rebuilding year for this program. Everybody who follows the Bayou Bengals knew this coming into the season. Yet, some have still called for Brian Kelly’s head throughout his first six games in charge.
Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals
Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
postsouth.com
LSU football left tackle Will Campbell expected to play against Florida, per Brian Kelly
BATON ROUGE - LSU football left tackle Will Campbell is expected to play on Saturday against Florida (6 p.m., ESPN), Brian Kelly said during his SEC media teleconference on Wednesday. Campbell was released from the hospital on Monday and practiced with LSU (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Tuesday ahead of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Angel Reese, LSU Forward, named No. 1 WBB impact transfer by ESPN
Angel Reese was named the No. 1 impact transfer for the upcoming women’s basketball season by ESPN. Rees hails from Maryland and announced her intent to transfer to LSU and Kim Mulkey at the end of last year. The star forward will be a dangerous threat in the SEC this season.
postsouth.com
LSU football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: TV time, schedule update
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's clash on Oct. 22 against No. 9 Ole Miss will be at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced on Monday. The Tigers (4-2, 2-1 SEC) head to Gainseville to play Florida this Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) before returning home to face the Rebels (6-0, 2-0) the following week.
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
NOLA.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest son of former NFL quarterback for fatal Baton Rouge hit and run
BATON ROUGE, La. — Walter Brister turned himself in on Wednesday for the Sunday hit and run killing of another man in Baton Rouge, according to police. Police investigators also said they believe the 21-year-old Brister from St. Tammany Parish was driving the Range Rover that killed Jude Jarreau, who was trying to walk across a road.
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
wbrz.com
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 10/3 to 10/7
During the week of October 3 – October 7, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 3-7
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 3-7. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 10/3 to 10/9
CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. ALLEN, TYRIEAL 25 2311 N CENTRAL AV, LUTCHER, LA 70071. BALLARD, THERINISHA 28 400 WESTSIDE BLVD, HOUMA, LA 70364. 14:56 – SIMPLE CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY (MISD) 14:62.3 – UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY OF AN INHABITED DWELLING (FELONY) ESCHETE, SHAE 30 118 CANAL LN,...
brproud.com
Southern University mourns long-time administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A long-time administrator for Southern University died on Friday. Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. served as the first director of the Freshman Complex at Southern University and A&M College, organized and directed the university’s first Office of High School Relations, and was the director of admissions for 15 years, according to the university.
Comments / 0