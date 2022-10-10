LSU football has gotten off to a decent 4-2 start this season. Although the Tigers have dropped games to opponents that fans aren’t used to losing to—Florida State and Tennessee—they also have a quality win over Mississippi State. It’s undoubtedly a rebuilding year for this program. Everybody who follows the Bayou Bengals knew this coming into the season. Yet, some have still called for Brian Kelly’s head throughout his first six games in charge.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO