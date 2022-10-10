Read full article on original website
The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
What did AJ Hinch say about Miguel Cabrera returning in 2023?How will Miguel Cabrera be used in 2023?. As the 2022 Major League All-Star Game quickly approached, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera was batting right around .300 on the season. Unfortunately, Cabrera was not able to...
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros looked loose when they took the field for Monday's practice at Minute Maid Park. They'll host the Seattle Mariners Tuesday afternoon for Game 1 of the ALDS. Even playoff veterans like Game 1 starting pitcher Justin Verlander admitted there are some nerves. "The playoffs...
The Mariners resume their 2022 postseason run Tuesday afternoon in Houston.
The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
It does not sound like Jacob deGrom will be opting back into his deal with the New York Mets. While the New York Mets had an amazing regular season, Jacob deGrom and the boys came up painfully short in October. On the precipice of losing the NL East to the...
A day after Game 3 of the San Diego Padres-New York Mets Wild Card Series, Brian Kenny appeared on MLB Network and accused pitcher Joe Musgrove of cheating. Given that Game 3 of the Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets was the only baseball game on on Sunday night, there was a lot of attention on it. On Twitter, there were fans who pointed out that Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove’s ears looked shiny, and pondered if it was a substance. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove’s ears in the sixth inning, and after an inspection, they determined that there was no illegal substance on him.
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn't say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.
The Mariners have a tough task in the Divison Series against the league's best pitching staff. It all started with a shoe and a prayer Saturday evening. The Mariners were facing a 8-1 deficit in the sixth inning, with the looming prospect of a do-or-die elimination game in Toronto. Thousands...
Wild-card series down, Division Series here we come. MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league are set to join the fray. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves will take on challengers.
The MLB postseason is in full swing after an exciting opening weekend. The AL Wild Card Series included two sweeps, but the games didn’t lack excitement. On one side, the Mariners defeated the Blue Jays after overcoming an 8-1 deficit on the road. In the other series, it took 15 innings for the Guardians to eliminate the Rays.
Our MLB betting experts dive into the American League Division Series opener between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners with Game 1 scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. The Astros were 55-26 at home in the regular season and claimed the American League West by 16 games over the 90-win Mariners. But Seattle spiked the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card round and swing heavy lumber facing Houston's ace on Tuesday (3:37 p.m. ET scheduled first pitch). ...
Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
The Seattle Mariners did what many thought impossible. They won the Wild Card Series in Toronto, advancing to the Division Series against Houston. Here’s a preview of the possible ALDS pitching matchups. Toronto was heavily favored to beat the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series. 13...
The Chicago Blackhawks have had some good goaltenders during their run of dominance in the 2010s. With Corey Crawford as the main guy, the backup situation has been mostly good for them. One of them sticks out above the rest. Scott Darling was the local kid that grew up a...
It’s time for the Divisional Series to begin. This past weekend featured four Wild Card Series, and the teams that made it through are the Cleveland Guardians, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Want to bet on the MLB playoffs?. Those results don’t bode well for Alex...
Wednesday was a beautiful day for baseball in the Bronx, less than 24 hours after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in the series opener Tuesday night. Sadly, no baseball was played, by design. Rob Manfred’s newfangled playoff schedule has some kinks that still need to be worked out,...
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
