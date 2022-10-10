ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Cardinals who won’t be back and where they will go

The St. Louis Cardinals are sure to have a different look in 2023. With some legends retiring, other players may be leaving to reshape the team. Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have played in their final games with the St. Louis Cardinals. With the departure of these two legends, plus Adam Wainwright expected to decide his future with the club soon, the Cardinals could have a completely new look.
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today

John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
Braves get disastrous injury update on 2021 postseason hero

The Atlanta Braves received some rough news regarding one of their key pieces of the bullpen. The Atlanta Braves nearly overcame a 7-1 deficit in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, but fell 7-6. There is still time for the Braves to turn things around in the best-of-five series, but they just received some brutal news regarding a key piece to their bullpen.
Brian Kenny went on MLB Network and accused Joe Musgrove of cheating

A day after Game 3 of the San Diego Padres-New York Mets Wild Card Series, Brian Kenny appeared on MLB Network and accused pitcher Joe Musgrove of cheating. Given that Game 3 of the Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and New York Mets was the only baseball game on on Sunday night, there was a lot of attention on it. On Twitter, there were fans who pointed out that Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove’s ears looked shiny, and pondered if it was a substance. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check Musgrove’s ears in the sixth inning, and after an inspection, they determined that there was no illegal substance on him.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Mariners keep same roster for ALDS against Astros

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn't say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.
Astros vs Mariners: ALDS Game 1 Odds, Preview and Predictions

Our MLB betting experts dive into the American League Division Series opener between the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners with Game 1 scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. The Astros were 55-26 at home in the regular season and claimed the American League West by 16 games over the 90-win Mariners. But Seattle spiked the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card round and swing heavy lumber facing Houston's ace on Tuesday (3:37 p.m. ET scheduled first pitch). ...
How to watch 2022 MLB postseason, Dodgers-Padres, Braves-Phillies

Well, that didn’t go as expected. The NL Wild Card Series featured two upsets, with the lower seed each winning on the road to advance in the 2022 MLB postseason. First it was the Philadelphia Phillies, sweeping the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Then there was the San Diego Padres, who defeated the 101-win New York Mets in a three-game set at Citi Field.
Seattle Mariners: Everyone Loves an Underdog – ALDS Pitching Matchups

The Seattle Mariners did what many thought impossible. They won the Wild Card Series in Toronto, advancing to the Division Series against Houston. Here’s a preview of the possible ALDS pitching matchups. Toronto was heavily favored to beat the Seattle Mariners in the American League Wild Card Series. 13...
