outbreaknewstoday.com
Nigeria CDC: The overall risk of importation of the Ebola virus and the impact on the health of Nigerians has been assessed as HIGH
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) is aware of the ongoing outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) caused by the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus (EV) in Uganda as declared on 20th September 2022. The NCDC-led multisectoral National Emerging Viral Hemorrhagic Diseases Technical Working Group (NEVHD...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: China locking people in cells for COVID; pregnant women, kids, elderly reportedly included
A video shared on Twitter on Thursday showed a worker in a hazmat suit checking on people locked inside COVID isolation cells in China. Various reports have indicated pregnant women, children and the elderly are among those who have been stuck in isolation. “Life inside the China covid isolation camps,”...
New Omicron sub-variant BA.4.6 starts to spread raising fears of ‘the next Covid wave’
A NEW Covid sub-variant has been detected in the US and UK, experts have warned. Dubbed BA.4.6, the new strain has sparked fears of a new wave as temperatures cool and winter approaches. Scientists in China said BA.4.6 is a descendant of the BA.4 variant of Omicron - the milder...
MedicalXpress
Scientists shed light on COVID-19 booster dose effectiveness among the elderly in Japan
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly—aged above 60 years—remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
MedicalXpress
First results from a large-scale long COVID study
One of the largest studies to date into the long-term effects of COVID-19—the Long-CISS (COVID In Scotland Study)—found that 1 in 20 people who took part in the research had not recovered from having COVID-19 at their most recent follow up—between six and 18 months following infection with SARS-CoV-2.
'Africa on its own': Little help for 1.3 billion people in epidemics, says official
Africa must plan to respond to outbreaks without outside help, a top health official said, warning that the continent is 'on its own' during pandemics.
Ebola is spreading in Uganda
What’s happening with the Ebola outbreak in Uganda? Is there a vaccine for Ebola? What are the symptoms of Ebola?
News-Medical.net
Scientists investigate the antibody titers post-mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccine in the elderly
The coronavirus 2019 disease (COVID-19) pandemic has affected millions worldwide and claimed multiple lives. The elderly-;aged above 60 years-;remain the most vulnerable group. They have been more susceptible in contracting the virus and many have succumbed to the infection. Long-term care facilities (LTCF) and day-care centers for the elderly have become potential sources of virus transmission; unfortunately, a large proportion of the global elderly population is dependent on these establishments.
Obesity is on the rise among South African women – a risk to maternal and child health
Obesity in adults has nearly tripled between 1975 and 2016 across the world. The World Health Organization estimated that by 2016, about 1.9 billion adults worldwide were overweight. More than 650 million of these adults were obese. These represent about 39% and 13% of the world’s adult population, respectively.
travelnoire.com
MedicalXpress
People in the UK have higher probabilities of dying than predicted, new report finds
Men and women in the UK have a higher probability of dying than predicted, a new report has found. The results, published in European Actuarial Journal, could have a big impact on the future viability of pensions schemes. The research from Bayes Business School, which looks at death rates for people aged 50 to 95, paints a bleak picture for men and women in the UK.
U.K.・
natureworldnews.com
India Faces Antibiotic-Resistant 'Superbug Infections'
Doctors in India are facing a rash of antibiotic-resistant "superbug infections," a disease that directly caused 1.27 million deaths worldwide in 2019. According to the BBC, the western Indian state of Maharashtra is currently facing a pandemic of antibiotics-resistant superbugs. Due to this resistance, antibiotics did not work on most...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Uganda reports 7 additional Ebola deaths
The Uganda Ministry of Health reported today an additional four confirmed Sudan Virus Disease (SVD) cases and seven new fatalities, bringing the total cases and deaths from the outbreak declared on September 20 to 48 and 17, respectively. This is a case-fatality rate of 35% among confirmed cases. Both US...
Nasal COVID spray fails to offer desired protection in testing
A recent clinical trial has found less-than-promising results for a nasally administered version of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, with immune responses only observed in “a minority of participants.”. University of Oxford researchers found in their Phase 1 clinical trial that not only were antibody responses only seen in a...
healio.com
Myocarditis, pericarditis remains rare after COVID-19 booster
Myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination is rare across demographic groups and most likely to occur in teen boys in the week after their second shot of a two-dose vaccine, according to a study. It was also more likely to occur after a booster shot compared with a first dose...
rsvplive.ie
Mask wearing may be reintroduced in some settings as Covid cases rise throughout the country
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that masks could be made mandatory in certain setting as Covid-19 cases are rising. There are no plans currently to introduce mandated mask-wearing, but if required, the mask mandates in certain settings (eg transport and healthcare) will involve an assessment of indicators and will take "due consideration of the personal, ethical and public health perspectives".
World Health Organization works to contain Ebola outbreak in Uganda
The World Health Organization said Wednesday that it was working with Uganda to prevent the country's Ebola outbreak from spreading to other nations.
