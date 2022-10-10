ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Huskies Offer 2024 Cornerback from Rancho Cucamonga

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kiq49_0iTMRe8T00

Kyren Condoll plays for the same high school that produced Cam and Taj Davis.

It was probably just coincidental, but the University of Washington football team, badly in need of healthy cornerbacks these days, went out and made an offer to one over the weekend.

On Sunday night, Kyren Condoll from Upland High School in Rancho Cucamonga, California — the same place that provided running back Cameron Davis and wide receiver Taj Davis to the Huskies — disclosed on social media that he has received a UW offer.

The 6-foot-2, 177-pound Condoll is a junior and a Class of 2024 recruit, and he's considered a 3-star player.

As a transfer this season from Damien High School, which is 13 miles west of Upland, it's unclear if Condoll has ever met these two Seattle-bound Davis players, who, of course, aren't related.

Condoll, long and lean, so far has 11 tackles and 4 pass break-ups for the 5-2 Highlanders. The season before, he piled up 30 tackles in five outings for Damien High.

With his recruiting just getting underway, Condoll holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Duke, Indiana, Oregon State and now the Huskies.

Interestingly enough, both of his high schools sit in the shadows of the San Gabriel Mountains on or near Route 66, a half hour out of Los Angeles.

