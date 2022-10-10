Read full article on original website
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds
According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping Wayne Simmonds. The veteran forward is entering the final season of his current contract and after a mediocre training camp has found himself on the outside looking in at the Maple Leafs’ roster. Let’s dive into three...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
Canadiens News & Rumors: Byron, Waivers & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a claim on the waiver wire to bolster their inexperienced defense. The Canadiens announce they’re still hunting to deal for a first-round pick. Rumors surfaced of a missed trade opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the roster is still not completed, and the final cuts will be announced in the next few days.
3 Red Wings Bounceback Candidates for 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings officially begin their 2022-23 season on Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens. It is an exciting year for the rising Red Wings, as they sport plenty of new players to go along with youngsters who seem ready to play in the sport’s most competitive league. Yet, there are also a handful of players on their roster who are heading into this season with the hope of bouncing back from rough 2021-22 campaigns. Three specific ones stand out and here’s a look at why.
Blues Weekly: Blues HOF, Perunovich, Kostin Traded & More
The St. Louis Blues will play regular-season hockey this week. The 2022-23 season begins on Tuesday night with an ESPN doubleheader in the United States, but the Blues won’t play until a few days later on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last week was busy for the...
Derek Lalonde has a message for impatient Red Wings fans
It’s officially a new era in the Motor City, as the Detroit Red Wings have themselves their 28th head coach in franchise history in the form of Derek LalondeDerek Lalonde, who was hired by general manager Steve Yzerman earlier this offseason. A former assistant coach with the Tampa Bay...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Malgin, Aston-Reese & Line Combos
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a shot at imagining the team’s lineup after the dust has settled from yesterday’s waiver-wire business. The team’s lineup is taking shape, but it isn’t a finished product yet. Moving all the...
3 Takeaways from Sabres’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The roster for this years’ Buffalo Sabres was pretty much set heading into training camp, but the official announcement Monday left a few surprises. The main battles heading into the preseason revolved around who their depth forwards would be, how they would balance their surplus of left-handed defensemen, and how they would spread out their goaltending resources. Whether it be Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka making the roster after impressive pre-seasons or Lawrence Pilut and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen both being sent down to Rochester, the opening night roster paints an interesting picture that reflects the depth the team built this offseason.
Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason
The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray to Start Season Opener Against Canadiens, Ilya Samsonov to Start Against Capitals on Thursday
Matt Murray will get the first chance to stake his claim for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ net when the club opens their regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. “We really wanted Murray to get the first game and just get rolling,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe...
Capitals Enter Final Season as Stanley Cup Contenders
It’s now or never for the Washington Capitals. They are running out of time to win a second Stanley Cup in the Alex Ovechkin era, with the season ahead providing the franchise with its last shot at silverware for a while. The Capitals reconvene after a relatively quiet summer....
Can Oilers Shortened Roster Battle Through Odd Injury Trend?
The Edmonton Oilers are a team that relies heavily on the production of two players. While the roster is deeper at forward than it has ever been in the last three decades and success in the regular season and playoffs will come from the group working together, there’s no denying that any significant injury to Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl would greatly affect this group.
Pittsburgh Penguins to host Arizona Coyotes for 2022-23 season opener at PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's a hockey night in Pittsburgh! The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting ready to hit the ice and kick off a new season at PPG Paints Arena.The Penguins will begin their quest for 6th Stanley Cup at home tonight against the Arizona Coyotes. And for the 17th season, the Pens return Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang. To put that in perspective, there are players on the team who have no memory of the core trio being the face of the franchise that has made the postseason every year, dating back to 2006!Last season ended in a first-round...
New Jersey Devils 2022-23 Season Preview
We are just one day away from the start of the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-23 regular season. It was another long offseason for the organization after missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year, but a slew of notable upgrades should have them more competitive this season. Among their...
Maple Leafs’ Fourth Line Is Key to Team’s Final Success
In yesterday’s review of where the Toronto Maple Leafs’ team stood this season as opposed to last season, we mentioned that the team’s fourth line was vastly improved. Heading into the 2022-23 season, it has a philosophy and a function – a personality, even. As the team prepares for tonight’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, the fourth line is made up of Zach Aston-Reese, David Kämpf, and Nicholas Aube-Kubel.
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Salary Cap Outlook
Last season, the Detroit Red Wings were among the league leaders in salary cap space. General manager Steve Yzerman had been frugal since joining the organization, opting to only sign role players to supplement Detroit’s young core. This offseason, though, he opened up the checkbook. Over the summer, the...
Canadiens host the Maple Leafs in season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -258, Canadiens +208; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens start the season at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Montreal had a 22-49-11 record overall and went 10-13-3 in Atlantic Division games last season. The Canadiens committed 4.2 penalties per game and served 10.2 penalty minutes per game last season.
Keefe Pumped: Murray & Samsonov in Maple Leafs Goal [Video]
According to Sheldon Keefe, Matt Murray has earned the start tonight in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ net. In Murray’s case, he’s the guy with more experience and it’s just natural for the coaching staff to make that choice. Considerations in Making the Choice Between Goalies. At...
Kraken 2022-23 Success Dependent on AHL Call-ups
After sharing one in 2021-22, the Seattle Kraken will begin the 2022-23 season with their own American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Kraken shared the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers with the Florida Panthers for their inaugural season, patiently awaiting their own. Geographically, it was a struggle to loan players back and forth to the east coast. While the Checkers provided a place for their prospects to develop, a closer-to-home affiliate was desperately needed.
3 Takeaways From the Sharks’ Rough Global Series vs. Predators
There were some good sights mingled with a lot of bad for the San Jose Sharks in their Global Series opener against the Nashville Predators. Last season’s haunting issues lingered into the season-opening series, thus providing no indication that the 2022-23 season will be any different than the previous three. If not for a strong final frame in the second game of a back-to-back, there would be almost no positive takeaways. But since many of the negatives can be cleaned up, we’re going into this with a glass-half-full perspective. So, let’s reflect on what we learned from Team Teal in their dismal 0-2 start to the season.
