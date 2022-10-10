ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State football fans clamor for Shaun Aguano to be Sun Devils' permanent head coach

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

Some Arizona State football fans have seen enough.

In the wake of ASU's 45-38 upset win over Washington on Saturday , they took to social media to say that Shaun Aguano, Arizona State's interim head coach, needs to be named the Sun Devils' permanent head coach.

Aguano appears to be very popular among players, the Arizona high school football community , and fans.

Should ASU hire Aguano as its permanent head coach?

How it went down: Arizona State football upsets Washington with backup quarterback Trenton Bourguet

Check out some people's takes on Twitter to the job the former Chandler High football coach has done so far in Tempe.

QB controversy?: Does Arizona State football have a QB controversy with Trenton Bourguet, Emory Jones?

Report card: Sun Devils make great strides in upset of No. 21 Washington

Takeaways: What we learned from Arizona State-Washington slugfest

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football fans clamor for Shaun Aguano to be Sun Devils' permanent head coach

ARIZONA STATE
