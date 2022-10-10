ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida official Jim Towey visits Tallahassee to talk about new Mother Teresa book

Jim Towey, former secretary of the Florida Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services, former head of President George W. Bush’s White House Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives, former lawyer and friend of Mother Teresa for 12 years, and founder & CEO of Aging with Dignity will visit Tallahassee this week to promote his new book.

Towey will sign and discuss his new book “To Love and Be Loved: A Personal Portrait of Mother Teresa,” newly released by Simon & Schuster and a New York Times pick, from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Hearth and Soul, 1410 Market St.

The book is Towey’s firsthand account of Mother Teresa’s last years, and it is the first to detail her dealings with worldly matters.

It shows how she influenced Towey’s life plus navigated the opportunities and challenges of leadership, the perils of celebrity, and the humiliations and triumphs of aging. Mother Teresa was one of the most admired women of the 20th century, and her lessons are for all to share.

