ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gas gougers beware: California is onto you at last

By Tom Elias
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zaG9G_0iTMRKg300

It has taken more than 50 years of on-and-off gasoline price gouging, but at long last California government is onto the oil refiners who essentially steal billions of dollars from motorists every year.

If price gouging is illegal in disaster areas — and it is — it probably also should be heavily punishable when refinery mishaps push down supplies temporarily.

Instead, prices go up whenever any of the state’s five major refineries reports even a small and short outage, even if it’s caused by planned maintenance. Later, they may drop a little, but never back to where they were before.

Whenever this happens, oil company profits soar. If the oil companies reap billions of dollars in profits via either planned or accidental outages, why should they make any big effort to avoid them?

This pattern has repeated itself at least nine times since the gasoline supply crisis of the mid-1970s, the oil companies and refiners upping their profits each time.

Yet, they consistently deny making bigger profits in California than elsewhere.

But starting Jan. 1, oil companies will have to report monthly to the state how much profit they make from each gallon of gasoline sold here. That public information might produce a shame factor that could cause prices actually to drop below where they were before this fall’s latest major price hike.

That’s because — in the first big action state government has taken against oil companies since they began to dominate transportation in the last 1940s — Gov. Gavin Newsom in September signed a bill called SB 1322 by Democratic state Sen. Ben Allen of Santa Monica forcing the reports.

Shortly after, with prices again skyrocketing here while they were dropping elsewhere in America, Newsom went on a rhetorical offensive against gasoline price gouging, ending by calling a special legislative session for December to deal with this crisis.

This time, he proposes a windfall profits tax on excess gasoline profits, the money to be returned directly to the motorists who paid it. The newly required reports will be vital to enforcing any such levy.

Not bad for a governor who is also using housing rules that no longer require parking spaces in new buildings near mass transit to try to wean Californians from their cars.

Noted Newsom on Sept. 30, “While crude oil prices are down, oil companies have increased gas prices in California by a record 84 cents in the last 10 days. At the end of August, crude prices were roughly $100 per barrel and the average gas price here was $5.06. Now, even though the price of oil is down to $85 per barrel, the average price at the ump has surged to $6.29.” That was a $1.23 increase in a matter of one month.

Some oil company apologists claim this price hike was due not just to refinery outages (which happen routinely everywhere), but to California gas taxes. But gas taxes did not rise during that time, so the new money went entirely to the oil refiners. (The five largest refiners in California account for 96% of the state supply. These include Chevron, Valero, Marathon, Phillips 66 and PBF Eneergy.)

Added Newsom, the first governor to try helping over-charged drivers, “Oil companies have (not) explained the divergence between prices in California compared to the national average. We’re not going to stand by while greedy oil companies fleece Californians.”

So he announced that he will work with legislators “to ensure excess oil profits go back to help millions of Californians.” He did not define what constitutes an excess profit, but the new monthly reports should help establish that while lawmakers work on a fair windfall profits tax.

Democratic legislators seem amenable to Newsom’s initiative. Said state Senate President Toni Atkins of San Diego, “We’ll look at every option to end the oil industry profiteering.” Republicans, meanwhile, were apologizing for the oil companies. Said Assembly Republican leader James Gallagher of Yuba City, “The governor doesn’t get it. The problem …is policy…start with suspending the gas tax and additional fees that make our gas so much more expensive.”

The bottom line: For the cheating and price gouging oil companies, the jig may finally be up, except among their GOP sycophants. This year, they may finally have gone too far.

Email Thomas Elias at tdelias@aol.com.

Comments / 5

Tom Wong
2d ago

California is watching you, but not to worry, California will not do anything to you,cause the governor wants his votes for governor

Reply
3
Related
SFGate

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
Local
California Traffic
CarBuzz.com

Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Atkins
Person
Gavin Newsom
CalMatters

What San Diego says about California

“It’s hard for any legislator to admit that a policy they championed, and put a lot of money behind, is going to make things worse.” That comment, from San Diego City Councilmember Raul Campillo, came during a Saturday panel on child care at Politifest, an annual series of debates and discussions hosted by the nonprofit […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Let's Eat LA

This Is the Best Ice Cream Store in California

When it comes to ice cream, you want something that's cold, creamy, and delicious—and you don't want to have to drive all over creation just to find it. Everyone has their own preference - some prefer Italian ices, light fruit sorbets, old fashioned full cream or the nostalgia of soft serves.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Big Oil#Oil Company#Oil And Gas
J.R. Heimbigner

Gas prices rising rapidly in California

photo of individual pumping gasPhoto by Erik McLean (Creative Commons) According to AAA, California’s average regular gas price is currently at an average price per gallon of $6.35. With holidays coming soon over the next few months, the demand will be increased for travelers coming to the state, and it will hit local Californians hard. In fact, the average price per gallon is well over $7 per gallon being at $7.226 per gallon in Mono county. Perhaps $7 gas is right around the corner for the rest of the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 12

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the Coast of California where the two fault lines are located that run parallel with the Oregon Coast. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was record west to northwest of Trinidad, CA, between the two fault lines, and a 2.5-magnitude was recorded right at the southern junction west to northwest of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Pastor Chastises Gov. Newsom for Bible Verse on Abortion Billboards

California Gov. Gavin Newsom just paid for another billboard touting California’s abortion laws – the latest in Austin, Texas features a woman sitting with her arms crossed over her knees, looking at the words “Need an abortion? California is ready to help,” Fox7Austin reported Sunday. Newsom’s billboard also features California’s dedicated abortion website, abortion.ca.gov, as well as a Bible verse quoting Mark 12:31, “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy