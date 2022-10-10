ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kings Mountain, NC

VOTE: Gastonia, Shelby area Week 8 football, fall sports Athletes of the Week polls

By Joe L Hughes II, The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 2 days ago
It's time to vote for the Gastonia and Shelby area Week 8 high school football and fall sports Athletes of the Week.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. Only votes submitted in the poll will be counted. The poll is open through midnight Thursday.

Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled from information provided to The Gaston Gazette and Shelby Star by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @JoeLHughesII in game results and highlights posted to Twitter.

If a top performer’s name doesn’t appear on the list, encourage their coach to email submissions to jhughes@gastongazette.com or sports@gastongazette.com.

FALL SPORTS' BEST IN WEEK 8:Gastonia, Shelby area high school fall sports Week 8 top performers

WHAT DID WE LEARN IN WEEK 8?:Gastonia, Shelby high school football Week 8 takeaways: Kings Mountain far from satisfied

FAITH THAT CAN MOVE MOUNTAINS:How Kings Mountain's faith in its senior QB paid off with big win over South Point

Offensive Player of the Week

A.J. Adams, Crest: Caught five passes for 117 yards and four touchdowns in a 73-6 win over North Gaston.

Mason Avery, West Lincoln: Set a new Lincoln County rushing record with 397 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-26 win over Newton-Conover.

Carmelo Bess, Ashbrook: Rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-22 win over Stuart Cramer.

Caleb Holland, Kings Mountain: Rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Mountaineers’ 31-20 win over South Point.

Cam Medlock, South Point: Rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-20 loss to Kings Mountain.

Tyler Mizzell, East Lincoln: Completed 16-of-23 passes for 253 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-3 win over Foard.

Jeremiah Norris, Burns: Rushed for three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 48-6 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Nehemiah Stovall, East Gaston: Rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 win over Bessemer City.

Defensive Player of the Week

Bryson Brown, Kings Mountain: His interception highlighted a stellar performance by the Mountaineer defense in a 31-20 win over South Point.

Connor Carson, North Lincoln: Had an interception in the Knights’ 28-21 win over St. Stephens.

Ben Cutter, East Lincoln: Led his team with 10 tackles, along with an interception return for a touchdown in his team’s 63-3 win over Foard.

Easton Dellinger, Lincolnton: Led his team with 11 tackles (two for a loss) in a 42-13 win over West Caldwell.

Daimean Fernandez, Stuart Cramer: Finished with 11 tackles, along with an 83-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 30-22 loss at Ashbrook.

Jayden Gash, Hunter Huss: Returned a fumble 96 yards for a touchdown, scoring what proved to be the game-winning points in a 12-7 win over Forestview.

Antonio Helms, East Gaston: Had three sacks in a 49-0 win over Bessemer City.

Nick Vinson, Burns: Had two sacks in a 48-6 win over Thomas Jefferson.

Boys Athlete of the Week

Jacob Hogan, Gaston Christian soccer: Scored two goals and assisted on another in a 6-1 win over Hickory Grove Christian.

Blake Swanson, East Lincoln soccer: Scored a goal in his team’s 2-1 win over North Lincoln, followed by a hat trick in the Mustangs’ 3-1 win over Hickory.

Manny Torres, Shelby soccer: Had a goal in Shelby’s 4-0 win over East Gaston. He followed with two goals in his team’s 4-2 win over East Rutherford.

Alex Velasquez, Forestview soccer: Scored two goals in Forestview’s 4-2 overtime win over Stuart Cramer.

Isaiah Watts, Kings Mountain cross country: Finished with a personal best time of 17:18 at the Armentrout Invitational at RS Central, good for fourth place.

Girls Athlete of the Week

Kaitlyn Ballenger, West Lincoln tennis: Won 6-1, 6-3 in No. 3 singles against East Burke, and a 9-8 win in No. 2 doubles with teammate Addison Sain. Added a 6-0, 6-0 win in No. 3 singles and 8-2 in No. 2 doubles against Lincolnton.

Addie Beaver, Crest volleyball: Had 38 assists, 12 kills and nine digs in a 3-1 win over Stuart Cramer. She added 14 kills, 26 assists and 17 digs in a 3-0 win over South Point.

Anne Bradley Bing, Gaston Day volleyball: Had 14 kills and 27 digs in a 3-0 win over Hickory Grove Christian. She followed by leading her team with 18 kills, 18 digs and an assist in a 3-0 win over Concord Academy.

Madison Pruden, South Point golf: Earned medalist honors with a 40 at Mount Holly’s Green Meadows Golf Course in a Big South 3A match.

Anna Schweppe, Shelby tennis: Won 6-3, 6-2 in No 1 singles over Highland Tech. She also won 8-1 in No. 1 doubles with teammate Caroline Curtis. She followed with a 6-3, 6-1 win in No. 1 singles against Burns.

Meile Songaila, Kings Mountain volleyball: Had 22 kills and 19 digs in a 3-1 win over Cox Mill. She had 10 kills and seven assists in a 3-0 win against North Gaston, followed by 22 kills, seven digs and a block in a 3-0 win over Forestview.

