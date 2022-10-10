Oklahoman assistant sports editor Scott Munn here with the latest edition of Oklahoma State Cowboys Sports Minute.

The OSU football team is 5-0 and No. 7 in the polls after a tough, gutsy 41-31 win over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Texas Tech gave the Cowboys fits on defense as quarterback Behren Morton passed for 379 yards and two touchdowns. The Red Raiders finished with 527 total yards.

In the end, though, OSU running back Dominic Richardson was a deciding factor, scoring on a 7-yard run with 2:27 left to give the Pokes a 10-point cushion.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders played well for the Cowboys. He threw for 297 yards and a TD and also ran for two scores.

Next up for the Cowboys, a 2:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff against a good TCU club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Elsewhere

∎ Running back Jaden Nixon and safety Jason Taylor II were recognized by the Big 12 for exceptional performances in the win over Baylor.

Nixon was named both the Special Teams Player of the Week and co-Newcomer of the Week. Tayor was selected as the league' co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Nixon returned the second half's opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown The freshman finished the game with three kickoff returns for 131 yards.

Taylor earned the defensive honor after he sealed the 36-25 win with a toe-tapping interception on the sideline at OSU’s 29-yard line with less than three minutes remaining in the game. He also led all players in the game with seven solo tackles and nine total tackles.

∎ The softball team won its final road game of the fall season, whipping Wichita State 12-1 at Wilkins Stadium. Lexi Kilfoyl started in the circle for the Cowgirls and struck out five in two innings of work. She and Kiley Naomi had two-run homer in a nine-run third inning.

OSU improved to 6-0 for the fall, beating Central Arkansas 15-3 and 11-8 over West Texas A&M at Cowgirl Stadium.

Kelly Maxwell pitched four innings against Central Arkansas and struck out eight. Morgyn Wynne hit two homers against West Texas A&M. The Cowgirls continue its exhibition schedule on Oct. 18 against Seminole State in Stillwater.

∎ OSU and Oklahoma tied 1-1 in a Bedlam soccer match in Norman. Xcaret Pineda had the Cowgirls' only goal, that coming in the second half to give her club a brief 1-0 lead. OSU moved to 9-3-1 overall and 2-0-2 in the Big 12. The Cowgirls are unbeaten in their last eight matches.