ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State Cowboys Sports Minute

By 41-31 win over Texas Tech
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cBl30_0iTMRIub00

Oklahoman assistant sports editor Scott Munn here with the latest edition of Oklahoma State Cowboys Sports Minute.

The OSU football team is 5-0 and No. 7 in the polls after a tough, gutsy 41-31 win over Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Texas Tech gave the Cowboys fits on defense as quarterback Behren Morton passed for 379 yards and two touchdowns. The Red Raiders finished with 527 total yards.

In the end, though, OSU running back Dominic Richardson was a deciding factor, scoring on a 7-yard run with 2:27 left to give the Pokes a 10-point cushion.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders played well for the Cowboys. He threw for 297 yards and a TD and also ran for two scores.

Next up for the Cowboys, a 2:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff against a good TCU club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Elsewhere

∎ Running back Jaden Nixon and safety Jason Taylor II were recognized by the Big 12 for exceptional performances in the win over Baylor.

Nixon was named both the Special Teams Player of the Week and co-Newcomer of the Week. Tayor was selected as the league' co-Defensive Player of the Week.

Nixon returned the second half's opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown The freshman finished the game with three kickoff returns for 131 yards.

Taylor earned the defensive honor after he sealed the 36-25 win with a toe-tapping interception on the sideline at OSU’s 29-yard line with less than three minutes remaining in the game. He also led all players in the game with seven solo tackles and nine total tackles.

∎ The softball team won its final road game of the fall season, whipping Wichita State 12-1 at Wilkins Stadium. Lexi Kilfoyl started in the circle for the Cowgirls and struck out five in two innings of work. She and Kiley Naomi had two-run homer in a nine-run third inning.

OSU improved to 6-0 for the fall, beating Central Arkansas 15-3 and 11-8 over West Texas A&M at Cowgirl Stadium.

Kelly Maxwell pitched four innings against Central Arkansas and struck out eight. Morgyn Wynne hit two homers against West Texas A&M. The Cowgirls continue its exhibition schedule on Oct. 18 against Seminole State in Stillwater.

∎ OSU and Oklahoma tied 1-1 in a Bedlam soccer match in Norman. Xcaret Pineda had the Cowgirls' only goal, that coming in the second half to give her club a brief 1-0 lead. OSU moved to 9-3-1 overall and 2-0-2 in the Big 12. The Cowgirls are unbeaten in their last eight matches.

Comments / 0

Related
Lonestar 99.5

Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet

This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
LUBBOCK, TX
blackchronicle.com

From Braum’s to OSU, Blackwell Is paving path to success

Stephen Howard | Manager of Communications | 405-744-4363 | [email protected]. Daysia Blackwell was like numerous 15-year-olds in Duncan, Oklahoma — in want of a. job to pay for after-school actions. The native Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy retailer. employed her on, however wanting again, Blackwell ended up...
DUNCAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Oklahoma State
KSNT News

Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Central Oklahoma#Osu#Texas Tech#The Red Raiders#Tcu
readfrontier.org

Five tribes to unite to back Joy Hofmeister for governor

Five of Oklahoma’s largest tribes will publicly endorse Democrat Joy Hofmeister for governor at a press conference in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, a source with knowledge of the plans confirmed to The Frontier. The endorsement will mark the first time the state’s five largest tribes have coordinated a collective...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Advocates fight for Oklahoma inmate weeks before scheduled execution

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Advocates continue to fight for the life of Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Fairchild. Fairchild is scheduled to be executed on Nov. 17. He has a clemency hearing with the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board Wednesday morning. Fairchild has sat on death row for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Stitt Campaign Responds To Tribal Leadership' Hofmeister Endorsement

UPDATE:In a press release emailed to News 9, the Stitt campaign responded to the announced. “Governor Kevin Stitt is proud to have the endorsement of the Oklahoma State Fraternal Order of Police as well as the support of thousands of tribal members across the state," Stitt campaign manager Donelle Harder said. "Because Gov. Stitt has delivered on his promises to turn deficits into surpluses, to deliver safe communities, to fund teachers and education at historic highs, all while cutting taxes for every Oklahoman.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Cushing finalist for massive refinery project with transformational impact

CUSHING, Okla. — Cushing is already known as the pipeline crossroads of the world. It is now a finalist for a massive refinery project with an impact that the city said would be transformational. Cushing is known for its endless supply of pipelines and oil storage facilities, but it has not had a refinery since the late 1980s.
CUSHING, OK
news9.com

100-Year-Old Time Capsule Being Opened Wednesday

A time capsule dating back to 1922 is set to be opened at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The capsule was recently discovered in the Heritage Building, which was originally the India Temple Shrine Building. Experts estimate the capsule was buried sometime during the original construction of the building...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy