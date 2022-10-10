ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

City Council approves Hendersonville Christmas Parade to be held at night

By Dean Hensley, Hendersonville Times-News
 2 days ago
For the past three years, the Hendersonville Merchants and Business Association (HMBA) had been toying around with the idea of having the annual Hendersonville Christmas Parade at night. After hearing people were traveling to other towns to see parades at night, the HMBA decided this was the year to make the nighttime parade a reality.

"We've had people asking for the change. We figured we had enough people wanting it changed that it was time to do it this year," HMBA President Sandra Walker said. "We had to go through the city to get it approved, and we did."

In the Oct. 6 Hendersonville City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the change, which also got support from both the Hendersonville City's Downtown Advisory Committee and the Special Events Committee. After being held for decades during the day, the new start time this year will be at 6 p.m., with staging starting at 4 p.m. at Oakland Street and Asheville Highway.

"If it was ever held at night, it was a long time ago," Walker said. "I'm guessing probably 40 years ago or more. I don't know exactly when, but it's been a long, long time."

Walker said HMBA is currently taking applications for participants at www.NCHMBA.com, and the deadline for entries is Nov. 28. The route will remain the same, starting on Main Street from the North end of town to the South end, Walker said, and Main Street will be closed to traffic, beginning at 4 p.m.

The theme for the parade is "Christmas Lights," Walker said.

"We're hoping everyone will put Christmas lights on all their floats and trucks and things like that," she said. "I really think it's going to turn out really well. A lot of the merchants are really excited. We're hoping this will bring a lot of business to downtown merchants on Main Street."

