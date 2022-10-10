Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette, Pontotoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Lafayette; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Denmark, or 15 miles southeast of Oxford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Trace State Park, Ecru, Randolph, Troy, Tula, Furrs, Denmark, Sherman, Thaxton, Algoma, Toccopola, Hortontown, Esperanza, Endville, Cherry Creek, Chiwapa, Pannell, Delay and Rough Edge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In Maine, Central Interior Cumberland, Kennebec, Southern Somerset, androscoggin, Interior York, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Franklin and Southern Oxford Counties. In New Hampshire, Northern Carroll and Northern Grafton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson, Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area, Jackson County and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Bowman, Grant, Hettinger, Sioux, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Grant; Hettinger; Sioux; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southwest quarter of North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory today, until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the Wind Advisory Wednesday, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Arctic Coast, Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 04:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-10 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Elevated Surf Tuesday Through Thursday Snow and Blowing Snow With Low Visibility Tuesday Through Wednesday West winds of 25 to 40 mph blowing over a very long fetch of open water over the Arctic Ocean and Chukchi Sea will cause elevated water levels and elevated surf along the Western Arctic Coast from Tuesday through Thursday. Sea levels could rise several feet above the high tide line. Wind driven waves will crash high up the beach. These conditions will lead to siginifcant erosion and possibly minor flooding along the Arctic Coast from Point Barrow West from Tuesday through Thursday. Snow showers will become widespread on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Between 4 and 7 inches of snow is possible through Wednesday. The snow will combine with winds of 25 to 40 mph to cause low visibility at times.
Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-11 16:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Eastern Alaska Range; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Significant Snowfall Southeast of Delta Junction This Week Snow is falling southeast of Delta Junction and will taper off this afternoon. Storm total snowfall amounts are expected to be 2 to 4 inches by noon today, with the heaviest snow along the Alaska Highway east of Dry Creek. Another significant snowfall is expected in this same area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, with an additional 4-8 inches of snow expected.
Storm Team 12: Storms clearing, sun returns
TODAY AND TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will continue to exit central and southwest Mississippi this morning. Clouds will begin to clear out by daybreak, leading into a nice afternoon. Bright sunshine will warm high temperatures to the upper 70s and low 80s. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting to 20mph out of the north. […]
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KINGSBURY COUNTY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Kingsbury. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 03:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Lee, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Lee; Miller; Mitchell; Quitman; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Central Walton, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-13 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Gadsden; Holmes; Inland Bay; Jackson; Liberty; North Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Wind Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Coastal Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds may blow down limbs, trees, and powerlines. Isolated to scattered power outages may result.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 01:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-13 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog is being observed. This includes Highway 101 from Rio Dell to the Oregon border, Highway 299 near Arcata to Blue Lake, and Highway 199 from near Crescent City to Hiouchi. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Coastal Northern Humboldt Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Beauregard, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Jefferson Davis The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Davis Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southeastern Beauregard Parish in southwestern Louisiana Southwestern Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 358 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ragley to Kinder, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kinder, Reeves, Dry Creek, Topsy, Leblanc and Harmony. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Choctaw, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 03:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Choctaw; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Choctaw, northern Washington, northern Clarke, Perry, Wayne and northern Greene Counties through 430 AM CDT At 344 AM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gilbertown to 6 miles north of Baxterville. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Grove Hill, Chatom, Richton, Saint Stephens, Clara, Beaumont, New Augusta, Millry, State Line, Buckatunna, Silas, Fruitdale, Coffeeville and Gilbertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Cleburne, Johnson County Higher Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Cleburne; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Pope County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Van Buren County Higher Elevations Red Flag Warning Is in Effect for Portions of Northern Arkansas Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND CRITICALLY DRY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 024, 121, 122, 123, 221, 222, AND 223 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND CRITICALLY DRY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 024, 121, 122, 123, 221, 222, AND 223 The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 014, 015, 016, 017, 025, 103, 112, 113, 203, 212, 213, and 313. * WIND...Sustained 20-foot winds of 14-20 MPH are likely, with higher gusts. * HUMIDITY...Minimum afternoon relative humidity will fall below 25 percent in the warned area. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 03:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BEAUREGARD AND WEST CENTRAL ALLEN PARISHES At 349 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dry Creek, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Dry Creek and Bundick Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Monroe, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-13 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Monroe; St. Clair CRITICAL FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON .A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior across parts of northeast, east central, and southeast Missouri as well as southwest Illinois. Elevated fire danger will exist across the rest of the region. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST, EAST CENTRAL, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI AS WELL AS SOUTHWEST ILLINOIS The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a Red Flag Warning for strong west winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 101 and 102. In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 018, 019, 026, 049, 059, 060, 061, 062, 063, 064 and 065. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * TIMING...Critical fire weather conditions are expected between noon and 8 PM CDT Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 21 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Ranging from the upper 50s in the north to mid 60s in the south. * LIGHTNING...No lightning is forecast. * 10 HOUR FUELS...Less than 9 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires.
