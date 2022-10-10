Read full article on original website
Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR
Denny Hamlin isn't one to mince words, and he proved that over the weekend by holding court at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The post Denny Hamlin Updates Kurt Busch’s Status, Admits Team Cheated, Dishes on William Byron Penalty Reversal and Safety Meeting with NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chase Elliott shoos tv cameras after NASCAR Roval race (Video)
Elliott was bumped from the lead By AJ Allmendinger in the closing laps then spun out by Tyler Reddick. On Sunday, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Roval event was a playoff elimination race with four more drivers getting eliminated. Watch the video of...
Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement
Kurt Busch and his future could get some clarity this weekend at Las Vegas when Tyler Reddick is expected to announce that he will be driving for 23XI Racing in 2023 instead of 2024 as initially planned. The post Kurt Busch Fans Prepare for Worst as Veteran Driver’s Future Likely to Get Some Clarity This Weekend With Tyler Reddick Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty
Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
Smoke 'so mad' at NASCAR even as Stewart-Haas drops 1 appeal
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — With his team still appealing $200,000 in fines and allegations from NASCAR that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the finish of NASCAR’s most recent playoff race, co-owner Tony Stewart opted to not discuss that Wednesday. “I’m not going to talk about it,” Stewart said. “I’m so mad at NASCAR right now, I’m not talking about it.” NASCAR said Tuesday that a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte. While still moving forward with the appeal in that case, Stewart-Haas on Wednesday dropped its appeal of earlier penalties, including $100,000 in fines, against Kevin Harvick and his crew chief after his Ford failed post-race inspection at Talladega.
NASCAR World Wishes Dale Earnhardt Jr. a Happy 48th Birthday
You only get to appreciate a living legend so often in sports. The NASCAR world is wishing a happy birthday to Dale Earnhardt Jr. today! Who knows where NASCAR would be without all the hard work that Dale Jr. put into not just his own career but all of stock car racing?
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability
NASCAR is looking into the big assist Chase Briscoe got when Cole Custer suddenly slowed on the last lap on the Charlotte Roval. The post Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brad Keselowski Could Tie Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Record at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
When the NASCAR Cup Series field lines up on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Brad Keselowski will have a chance to tie a Jimmie Johnson record. It isn’t every week that drivers get a chance to make history. There have been some great races in Las Vegas. Are we in store for another?
NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday
NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
Chaos reigns at Charlotte with Kyle Larson out, Bell and Briscoe advancing
CONCORD, N.C. — Let chaos reign. NASCAR's playoff format isn't designed to reward the best driver of the season. It's designed to create pressure moments and see who can emerge. Kyle Larson, the defending Cup champion, saw his hopes for back-to-back championships end Sunday. Some will be frustrated by...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Significant Appeal News
Stewart-Haas Racing is appealing NASCAR's penalties levied against Cole Custer and his No. 41 team. NASCAR fined Custer $100,000 for attempting to help teammate Chase Briscoe advance in the Cup Series playoffs during Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Custer and SHR were stripped of 50 driver and owner points, respectively.
NASCAR Visits Vegas: Record-setting history at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
This weekend's races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) will mark the fifth year Las Vegas has hosted a fall race, and the 29th time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced here.
The time Richard Petty refused to race and led boycott over NASCAR driver safety concerns
Considering the concerns NASCAR drivers are currently feeling about safety with the Gen 7 race car being used in the Cup Series, the circumstances are very similar to a time in NASCAR history 53 years ago when another safety issue was very much in the headlines. During the second weekend...
NASCAR Power Rankings: Christopher Bell rises after clutch Charlotte win
Walk-off hits, buzzer-beaters and late scores are thrilling aspects of traditional sports. On Sunday, Christopher Bell delivered the racing equivalent. Facing a must-win situation to avoid elimination from the playoffs, Bell got the job done at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. He led the final two laps, taking the lead on the final restart, to score his third – and undoubtedly biggest – career win.
NASCAR Crash Course: Inside Christopher Bell's breakthrough performance at Charlotte
Chase Elliott was cruising out front toward his eighth career road course win. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was poised to advance despite an unusual mistake. A billboard inside Charlotte Motor Speedway had other ideas. That sign, falling down into the middle of the racetrack, caused a late...
