Hays, KS

tigermedianet.com

FHSU shooting team receives donation for new training center

Starting in 2005, the Fort Hays State Shooting Team has grown from five members to 30, won eight national championships and now has a $60,000 donation for a new training center. The donation, given by Lorena Kellogg and her late husband Wilmer, was announced at a University Foundation press conference...
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

Forsyth Library hosts online LGBTQ+ symposium

Rural communities often lack queer visibility and many are without resource centers or a Gender and Sexuality Alliance in local schools. What rural communities do have, however, are libraries. Mary Elizabeth Turner, a digital curation librarian at Forsyth Library and faculty advisor for the Fort Hays GSA, emphasized this point...
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

Humane Society of the High Plains to host upcoming fundraisers

Since the shelter's Grand Opening on May 12, 1978, the Humane Society of the High Plains has had a mission to "foster the humane treatment of animals through education, human-animal relations, shelter, cruelty reporting and animal control." . Today, the shelter continues to expand in all of...
HAYS, KS
kfdi.com

Gov. Kelly Announces Groundbreaking of Central Kansas Manufacturing Incubator

Governor Kelly on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of the Grow Hays MicroFactory, an incubator for manufacturers in Central Kansas. The 30,000 square-foot facility is one of 35 infrastructure investment projects through the Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant program launched by the Kansas Department of Commerce. The Grow Hays MicroFactory...
KANSAS STATE
Hays, KS
Hays, KS
Hays, KS
KWCH.com

Groundbreaking held for new 'MicroFactory' in Hays

In body camera footage, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple seemingly attempts to exert his political influence to cut in line at a neighborhood event. Adderall shortage affecting Kansas patients, pharmacies. Updated: 11 hours ago. October is ADHD Awareness Month and right now, many adults and children diagnosed with the disorder are...
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Entrepreneurs open third business in Great Bend

D & A Testing Pros co-owners, Dean Nuss and Ruth Joiner, welcomed the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce members, Ambassadors and staff mid-September for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of their third new business. Located at 1702 Main Street, Great Bend, D & A Testing...
GREAT BEND, KS
tigermedianet.com

No. 10 Ichabods outlast Tiger volleyball

Fort Hays State Volleyball posted an MIAA season-high 20 team blocks in a four-set match with No. 10 ranked Washburn on Tuesday (Oct. 11) at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The 20 blocks were also an NCAA best in a four-set match so far this season, but it was not quite enough to knock off Ichabods in Hays as the Tigers fell 3-1. FHSU took the opening set 26-24 before Washburn claimed the next three 25-18, 25-18, and 25-20. Emily Ellis set a new Fort Hays State record for assisted blocks in a four-set match during the rally scoring era with 10, which accounted for all of her blocking in the match. The record was nine, accomplished eight times before and most recently by teammate Morgan Christiansen in 2021 against Black Hills State in a four-setter. Christiansen finished with eight blocks in the match with two solo and six assists. Ellis also tied the FHSU record for most blocks by an individual in any length of match, matching Katie Carnes and Neeley Remmers who both had 10 in the same five-set match with West Texas A&M during the 2005 season.
HAYS, KS
tigermedianet.com

Standoff unfolds near FHSU as students watch

A standoff near the Fort Hays State University campus lasted nearly four hours Wednesday night after a man barricaded himself inside a home on Eighth Street. Refusing to cooperate with police, several roadblocks went up to prevent vehicles in the area from driving into the scene. FHSU sent out a...
HAYS, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Steven Anderson

More than two months have passed since a central Kansas man was reported missing. Steven Anderson, 30, was last seen on Aug. 9, 2022, at a friend's house in Bushton – a small town in Rice County. His mom said Steven has a speech impediment. STEVEN ANDERSON. Missing...
RICE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas

TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested after standoff at Hays home

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wednesday-night standoff at a home in Hays ended peacefully with a man arrested, our 12 News reporter at the scene confirmed. The situation led to a heavy police response in the 300 block of West 8th Street, near the Fort Hays State University campus. The...
HAYS, KS
KSN News

Hays police use 'chemical irritant' in standoff

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hays man was arrested on Wednesday after barricading himself in a house in Hays. Brenon Johnson, 33, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, domestic battery, criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement officer. A news release from the Hays Police Department (HPD) says on Wednesday at […]
HAYS, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (10/11)

BOOKED: Raul Rocha on Barton County District Court case for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Driver's License, Expired Tags, No Insurance, Window Tint, and No Drug Tax Stamp, bond set at $10,000 C/S. BOOKED: Michael Foster on Newton Municipal Court warrant for Failure to Appear, bond set...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

15-year-old seriously hurt after being ejected from vehicle

TREGO COUNTY (KSNT) – A 15-year-old was taken to Salina Regional Health Center in Ellis with suspected serious injuries after a crash on Old 40 in Trego County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The 15-year-old was a passenger in a 1999 S10 Chevy Pickup truck when the 35-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle […]
TREGO COUNTY, KS

