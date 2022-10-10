ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Second Okito America location is now open

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The wait is over! After announcing a second location, Okito America has opened the doors to new and old students alike. With martial arts, after-school programs, dance classes, and birthday parties already booking up, it’s not a moment too soon. After locally-owned Okito America’s student...
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County rejects West End land use change

The West End Golf Course will retain its recreational land use following a 4-1 vote by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on Tuesday, preventing any residential development to the relief of residents who attended. Members of West End Community Alliance for Recreation and Education (WECARE) said the...
arbus.com

Celebrate the Arts at the Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show

The streets of historic downtown Gainesville will transform into a masterful blend of art, music, and entertainment during the 41st Annual Downtown Festival & Art Show on Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Described as one of Florida’s premier fine arts festivals, the art show draws 70,000 people to peruse the original artwork of over 200 of the nation’s most talented artists, enjoy continuous entertainment on three stages, and delight in a variety of international cuisine and classic festival fare. The festival also features children’s art activities and a free blues concert Friday evening at 7 p.m. www.gainesvilledowntownartfest.net or call 352-334-5084.
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss traffic concerns on Ocala/Marion County roads

Several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding the traffic on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I live behind the Wells Fargo bank, across from the Paddock Mall. The traffic light at the bank, on SW 32nd Avenue, is a nightmare. That light is at the crest of a hill, enough to impair vision and judgement. Running red lights is rampant at this light. That same intersection also has major gridlock problems. It took me four traffic lights to cross over 200. Speeding, the volume of cars, and the stress in our society is all a recipe for disaster. Use caution when driving on 200, and please be considerate of our seniors,” says Ocala resident Pat Webb.
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Housing Authority Receives $250,000 Grant for Safety and Security Capital Improvements

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Housing Authority (GHA) has been awarded a $250,000 Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). GHA will use the funding to improve overall safety conditions for several of its developments with the purchase of new doors and carbon monoxide detectors.
Action News Jax

Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Lea Michelle Rhoden was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 on four felony charges involving fraud and theft of funds from a local nonprofit organization. The arrest came as the result of an investigation by Baker County Sheriff’s Office detectives that focused on Rhoden’s inappropriate spending during her five years as executive director of the Baker Prevention Coalition, Inc.
WCJB

Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
mycbs4.com

Missing child from Ocala in danger

According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
wuft.org

New Gainesville policy may be the push aspiring recyclers need

Omar Oselimo gathers his employees at the restaurant he operates along the ever-bustling West University Avenue to announce a new city policy. The policy he is explaining requires dining establishments in Gainesville to make a big change. Restaurant employees can no longer automatically include plastic utensils or sauce packets with pickup orders. It is now up to the customer to specifically request them.
