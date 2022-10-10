Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Non-profit in Alachua County hosting laptop giveaway event to residents at library
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit in Alachua County will host a laptop giveaway event for residents. United Way of North Central Florida is hosting an event to give laptops away to adults in need of technology. The program is only available to Alachua County residents. This event is set...
Clay County Humane Society community cat services will not be available Oct. 18
Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return (TNVR) services for Clay County residents will not be available Tuesday, Oct. 18, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Community or feral cats can be brought in each Tuesday for free TNVR services at the Clay County Humane Society.Clay County Government.
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay County
Baptist Medical Center Clay is in search of employees, ahead of its grand opening. The $235-million, 300,000-square-foot hospital will be located in Fleming Island. Delayed because of the pandemic, the hospital is set to open in November or December.
alachuachronicle.com
Second Okito America location is now open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The wait is over! After announcing a second location, Okito America has opened the doors to new and old students alike. With martial arts, after-school programs, dance classes, and birthday parties already booking up, it’s not a moment too soon. After locally-owned Okito America’s student...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County rejects West End land use change
The West End Golf Course will retain its recreational land use following a 4-1 vote by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on Tuesday, preventing any residential development to the relief of residents who attended. Members of West End Community Alliance for Recreation and Education (WECARE) said the...
arbus.com
Celebrate the Arts at the Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show
The streets of historic downtown Gainesville will transform into a masterful blend of art, music, and entertainment during the 41st Annual Downtown Festival & Art Show on Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Described as one of Florida’s premier fine arts festivals, the art show draws 70,000 people to peruse the original artwork of over 200 of the nation’s most talented artists, enjoy continuous entertainment on three stages, and delight in a variety of international cuisine and classic festival fare. The festival also features children’s art activities and a free blues concert Friday evening at 7 p.m. www.gainesvilledowntownartfest.net or call 352-334-5084.
WCJB
Alachua County commissioners vote unanimously to deny West End Golf Club development plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners heard from the public over the latest plan to develop the West End Golf Club. The 75-acre property is designated as recreational. Since it’s closure in 2020, multiple proposals have been offered to rezone the property for residential use. They even made...
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
ocala-news.com
Residents discuss traffic concerns on Ocala/Marion County roads
Several more residents wrote in to voice their thoughts and concerns regarding the traffic on Ocala/Marion County’s roadways. “I live behind the Wells Fargo bank, across from the Paddock Mall. The traffic light at the bank, on SW 32nd Avenue, is a nightmare. That light is at the crest of a hill, enough to impair vision and judgement. Running red lights is rampant at this light. That same intersection also has major gridlock problems. It took me four traffic lights to cross over 200. Speeding, the volume of cars, and the stress in our society is all a recipe for disaster. Use caution when driving on 200, and please be considerate of our seniors,” says Ocala resident Pat Webb.
Citrus County Chronicle
Postscript Albert Rooks: Citrus County native, lifelong rancher, the ‘cow man’ and 'hero' of the Rooks family
Albert Rooks was most at home on a horse. His daughter, Jesslyn Rooks, tells the story of her dad as a boy learning to ride a bicycle on Dorian Street in Inverness behind the Inverness Post Office.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Housing Authority Receives $250,000 Grant for Safety and Security Capital Improvements
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gainesville Housing Authority (GHA) has been awarded a $250,000 Capital Fund Emergency Safety and Security Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). GHA will use the funding to improve overall safety conditions for several of its developments with the purchase of new doors and carbon monoxide detectors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuft.org
The Gainesville Fear Garden: a UF psychologist’s Halloween experiment — of love?
On a fateful September evening in 2005, Lawton Swan and Katherine Swan attended Universal Studios’s Halloween Horror Nights — and with high hopes. It was one of their first dates. Lawton also grew up a horror fanatic, infatuated with haunted houses, scary movies and existentialism. He knew it...
Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Lea Michelle Rhoden was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 on four felony charges involving fraud and theft of funds from a local nonprofit organization. The arrest came as the result of an investigation by Baker County Sheriff’s Office detectives that focused on Rhoden’s inappropriate spending during her five years as executive director of the Baker Prevention Coalition, Inc.
WCJB
Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
mycbs4.com
Missing child from Ocala in danger
According to the Marion County Sherriff's Office (MCSO), a 14-year-old male is missing as of yesterday evening. MCSO says that Romeo Santana Blue left his home in Ocala around 8:30 yesterday evening. Blue is an African-American male with brown eyes and hair. He weighs 128 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall according to MCSO. He was last seen in a blue NASA shirt and red basketball shorts with white stripes on the side.
Citrus County Chronicle
New owners of Dan's Clam Stand will keep local flavor
Dan’s Clam Stand, a popular Crystal River eatery for the past 27 years, has been sold. Owners Dan and Patti Cyr are retiring and have passed the reins to an Arkansas couple who plan to keep the restaurant’s name and menu items.
Florida Mom Jailed After Feeding 2-Year-Old Child Candy With “Fentanyl Dirty” Hands
A 2-year-old child was transported to the hospital Monday evening after the grandmother noticed the child becoming lethargic after receiving candy from Jessica Martinez. Martinez had left the property and when contacted by phone told the grandparents of the child that her “hands were dirty
Update: Missing Clay County 12 year old found safe
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: The child has been found and is safe. The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding a 12-year-old boy named Nicales Thomas. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with blue stripes, blue jeans and black-and-white Jordan tennis shoes. He is...
wuft.org
New Gainesville policy may be the push aspiring recyclers need
Omar Oselimo gathers his employees at the restaurant he operates along the ever-bustling West University Avenue to announce a new city policy. The policy he is explaining requires dining establishments in Gainesville to make a big change. Restaurant employees can no longer automatically include plastic utensils or sauce packets with pickup orders. It is now up to the customer to specifically request them.
Comments / 0