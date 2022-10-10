Read full article on original website
Niagara County Department of Employment and Training to hold career fair
The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training is holding a career fair on October 26, 2022.
Niagara County to hold career fair in Niagara Falls
Space still available for businesses looking to participate. The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will hold a career fair, for those seeking employment, from 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Close to 70 companies with open positions have signed up to take part, and there is still room for employers who would like to participate.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center offers up to $25K RN sign-on bonus
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is searching for registered nurses and offering a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000.
Catholic Health hosts free, monthly COVID-19 support groups
October sessions to discuss ‘Dealing with Anxiety’. Are you or a loved currently dealing with the coronavirus or the aftereffects of COVID-19? Catholic Health is hosting free monthly in-person and virtual support groups for survivors, loved ones and caregivers. The group, led by medical professionals, was established in the fall of 2021 to help those impacted by COVID-19 address concerns, access helpful resources, and connect with others to share their similar journeys.
Hiring: ECMC Is Looking For Nurses To Join Its Team
Calling all nurses in Buffalo and Western New York. Erie County Medical Center is holding a hiring event. If you've ever wanted to get your foot in the door and work for ECMC, the only level 1 trauma center, this is your opportunity. At ECMC, we’re more than just a...
Purina celebrates 50 years in Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Purina pet food manufacturing plant is celebrating 50 years in Dunkirk. The company marked the anniversary with past and present employees as well as their families. Purina, which is located on Middle Road, began production in Dunkirk in 1972. It currently employs more than 500...
Mayor Brown announces city is now accepting American Rescue Plan applications
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on local city organizations to help develop projects with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
West Seneca couple gives back to Roswell after husband survives cancer
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In 2019, David Hubert felt a lump on the side of his neck. When he went to the doctor and got it checked out, he was told he needed a CAT scan. “He said you’re going now, today.” Dave thought his doctor was joking when he told him he had throat […]
Roswell Park's new mobile lung cancer screening unit hits the road
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York now has a new weapon in the fight against cancer. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's new mobile lung cancer screening unit is the first of its kind of New York State, aimed at helping to fight, detect, and even prevent the disease. "Eddy"...
Carolyn Moore named manager of public relations & community affairs at Mount St. Mary's Hospital
Carolyn Moore was named manager of public relations and community affairs at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. She has more than two decades of experience in health care public relations, program development, media relations, marketing, grant writing, fundraising and community engagement. Most recently, she served as director of community relations and development for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Prior to that, Moore was director of public relations at DeGraff Memorial Hospital. She also serves as a member of the adjunct faculty of Bryant & Stratton College in Buffalo.
Fire on Lockport Road in Niagara Falls
Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Office of the Mayor. At 6:14 p.m. Monday, Niagara Falls Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Myles Scrap Yard at 5501 Lockport Road. Multiple vehicles on the southwest section of the yard were on fire. Because of the location, it took several hours to bring it under control, due to the difficulty getting equipment back to the area of the fire.
Buffalo, New York Is Awful For Remote Workers
Remote work has become a reality for many of us since the pandemic forced us into our homes. Life has become a series of zoom meetings and laptops in front of our faces for most of the day. Although many companies are now slowly bringing their employees back into work,...
Shea's Performing Arts Center accepting applications for 30th Annual Kenny Awards
Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced it is accepting applications for the 2023 Kenny Awards, which will be held at Shea's Buffalo Theatre at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023. A press release stated, “The Kenny Awards, presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center and The Lipke Foundation, and now in...
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
Missing West Seneca woman found safe
She was described as 5'1", about 120 lbs. and having blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.
West Seneca police locate missing vulnerable adult
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca police say they have located a woman who was reported missing early Wednesday morning. According to the department, the woman was last heard from around 4 p.m. Tuesday. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the department shared an update on social media, stating that the woman had been located and was safely reunited with her family.
NT resident seeks Best Mullet in the USA title
Western New Yorker and North Tonawanda resident Hollywood Mark was named a local Mullet Champ at the Buffalo Wing Festival held at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 3. The local competition put Mark in the running for the title of Best Mullet in the USA – against 24 other contestants from around the United States.
Cambria man dies in house fire
A man has died in a house fire in Niagara County. Sheriff’s deputies say the fire broke out just before 10 a.m. ET at 3512 Ridge Road in Cambria on Wednesday morning. Read more here:
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
Porchtoberfest 2022 happening Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Group have announced that this year’s Porchtoberfest will take place Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. The one-day event, founded in 2017, will begin at the Bidwell Parkway Farmer’s Market and continue until bars and restaurants close their doors at night. The event will […]
