ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niagara Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Niagara County to hold career fair in Niagara Falls

Space still available for businesses looking to participate. The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will hold a career fair, for those seeking employment, from 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Close to 70 companies with open positions have signed up to take part, and there is still room for employers who would like to participate.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

Catholic Health hosts free, monthly COVID-19 support groups

October sessions to discuss ‘Dealing with Anxiety’. Are you or a loved currently dealing with the coronavirus or the aftereffects of COVID-19? Catholic Health is hosting free monthly in-person and virtual support groups for survivors, loved ones and caregivers. The group, led by medical professionals, was established in the fall of 2021 to help those impacted by COVID-19 address concerns, access helpful resources, and connect with others to share their similar journeys.
KENMORE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Health
2 On Your Side

Purina celebrates 50 years in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Purina pet food manufacturing plant is celebrating 50 years in Dunkirk. The company marked the anniversary with past and present employees as well as their families. Purina, which is located on Middle Road, began production in Dunkirk in 1972. It currently employs more than 500...
DUNKIRK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Niagara Falls#Nfmmc#Memorial#Healthcare Workers
wnypapers.com

Carolyn Moore named manager of public relations & community affairs at Mount St. Mary's Hospital

Carolyn Moore was named manager of public relations and community affairs at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. She has more than two decades of experience in health care public relations, program development, media relations, marketing, grant writing, fundraising and community engagement. Most recently, she served as director of community relations and development for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Prior to that, Moore was director of public relations at DeGraff Memorial Hospital. She also serves as a member of the adjunct faculty of Bryant & Stratton College in Buffalo.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Fire on Lockport Road in Niagara Falls

Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Office of the Mayor. At 6:14 p.m. Monday, Niagara Falls Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Myles Scrap Yard at 5501 Lockport Road. Multiple vehicles on the southwest section of the yard were on fire. Because of the location, it took several hours to bring it under control, due to the difficulty getting equipment back to the area of the fire.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Is Awful For Remote Workers

Remote work has become a reality for many of us since the pandemic forced us into our homes. Life has become a series of zoom meetings and laptops in front of our faces for most of the day. Although many companies are now slowly bringing their employees back into work,...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Longevity
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster

If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
LANCASTER, NY
2 On Your Side

West Seneca police locate missing vulnerable adult

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca police say they have located a woman who was reported missing early Wednesday morning. According to the department, the woman was last heard from around 4 p.m. Tuesday. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the department shared an update on social media, stating that the woman had been located and was safely reunited with her family.
WEST SENECA, NY
wnypapers.com

NT resident seeks Best Mullet in the USA title

Western New Yorker and North Tonawanda resident Hollywood Mark was named a local Mullet Champ at the Buffalo Wing Festival held at Highmark Stadium on Sept. 3. The local competition put Mark in the running for the title of Best Mullet in the USA – against 24 other contestants from around the United States.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
WBEN 930AM

Cambria man dies in house fire

A man has died in a house fire in Niagara County. Sheriff’s deputies say the fire broke out just before 10 a.m. ET at 3512 Ridge Road in Cambria on Wednesday morning. Read more here:
CAMBRIA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of

Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Porchtoberfest 2022 happening Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Group have announced that this year’s Porchtoberfest will take place Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. The one-day event, founded in 2017, will begin at the Bidwell Parkway Farmer’s Market and continue until bars and restaurants close their doors at night. The event will […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy