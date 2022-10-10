ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State football's Joshua Pierre-Louis suspended indefinitely

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
RALEIGH — Sophomore defensive back Joshua Pierre-Louis has been suspended indefinitely from the NC State football team for undisclosed reasons that have kept him out since Week 3 of the season.

Coach Dave Doeren said Monday that the suspension was put in place before the Texas game.

"That's an indefinite suspension," Doeren said.

Pierre-Louis had four tackles in 2022 and two career interceptions during the past three seasons with the Wolfpack.

Doeren also gave injury updates to several players on Monday, including starting quarterback Devin Leary, who injured his right shoulder during Saturday's win over Florida State.

"It's a rehabable injury," Doeren said. "There's no timeline. It could be this week or it could be six weeks. It could've been a lot worse."

No. 15 NC State (5-1, 1-1) will travel to New York to face No. 22 Syracuse (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ACC Network) in the first game at the Carrier Dome between Top 25 teams since Nov. 24, 2001. The Wolfpack then enter a bye week before hosting Virginia Tech on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Doeren said he expects to have running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye and wide receiver Devin Carter against Syracuse after both left the FSU game because of injuries. Doeren also said tight end Trent Pennix, who has been out since Week 2, could return against Syracuse.

