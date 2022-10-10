ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU football vs. Ole Miss Rebels: TV time, schedule update

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago
BATON ROUGE - LSU football's clash on Oct. 22 against No. 9 Ole Miss will be at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced on Monday.

The Tigers (4-2, 2-1 SEC) head to Gainseville to play Florida this Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) before returning home to face the Rebels (6-0, 2-0) the following week.

LSU is coming off its worst loss of the season, falling to Tennessee 40-13 in Tiger Stadium on Saturday. Special teams mistakes dug the Tigers an early 10-0 hole and they couldn't come close to recovering.

Ole Miss beat Vanderbilt in Nashville, 52-28 on Saturday, to remain unbeaten. The Rebels host Auburn this Saturday at 11 a.m. before traveling to Baton Rouge.

Last season, LSU suffered a lopsided loss to Ole Miss in Oxford, 31-17. The Tigers allowed 266 rushing yards and 470 total yards in the defeat.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

