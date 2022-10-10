Read full article on original website
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
wach.com
Watch GG Jackson's first press conference as a Gamecock
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina men's basketball team is entering a new era with Lamont Paris as the new head coach. However, so much of the buzz for the upcoming season is due to a local product. Gregory "GG" Jackson, a Ridge View High School alum, made...
wach.com
McDaniel runs away with Player of the Game
IRMO, SC (WACH) -- Ridge View's Adonis McDaniel didn't take long to put his mark on the Sonic Friday Night Rivals game of the week against Irmo. After the Yellow Jackets scored on their opening drive, McDaniel took the ensuing kickoff back 80-yards for a touchdown. Adding several other big...
wach.com
Ridge View tops Irmo in overtime thriller
IRMO, SC (WACH) -- Four quarters of action weren't enough to separate Ridge View and Irmo in our Sonic Friday Night Rivals game of the week. The Ridge VIew Blazers had a chance to win it at the end of regulation scoring a touchdown to tie it at 34-34 with just 26 seconds left, but the extra point was no good sending the game to overtime.
wach.com
Columbia Fireflies and CPI Security help restore Columbia area youth fields
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Fireflies, the Columbia area Minor League Baseball team, and CPI Security, a national provider of security services, are teaming up to restore a youth field in Columbia. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Columbia Fireflies staff member injured in golf cart incident. The two...
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
wach.com
Columbia Fireflies & CPI Security upgrade ball-fields for youth at Greenview park
COLUMBIA, SC — Organizers with the Columbia Fireflies and CPI Security working together to help refurbish youth softball and t- ball fields at an age-old park in the Midlands. Employees have spent several hours today, fixing bleachers, painting dugouts and repairing the fields, hoping to not only restore the...
wach.com
SC State Homecoming events to have enhanced security measures after shooting near campus
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — South Carolina State Homecoming events will have enhanced security measures following a shooting near campus on Wednesday. President Alexander Conyers noted the university’s heightened security measures for Homecoming include:. Additional sworn officers from state and local law enforcement agencies to provide who will work...
wach.com
SC filmmaker shedding light on deadly prison riots, call to action
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- A South Carolina filmmaker spoke to Benedict College students Tuesday about bringing reform to the Palmetto State’s prisons after a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution in 2018. To this day, officials refer to the 2018 riots at Lee Correctional as the worst the nation...
wach.com
TOMLIN EARNS SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION
IRMO, SC (WACH) - Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Saanvo Cherukumalli from Irmo and...
wach.com
Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
wach.com
OCSO reveal earlier shooting happened just hours before shooting near SCSU campus
ORANGEBURG, SC — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed another shooting just hours earlier Tuesday also miles away from campus on Bleakley Street. A woman was shot in each shooting- one a student at the university. WACH FOX News talked to students demanding stronger security be put into place. As...
wach.com
Beautiful, fall weekend behind the rain and storms
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We have a couple cold fronts that will dominate our weather story the next few days. The first brought the rain and storms Wednesday night into Thursday. The second, on Monday will bring more rain and then a much cooler shot of air. Thursday still...
wach.com
City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
wach.com
CHERUKUMALLI SERVES UP SCHOLAR ATHLETE SUCCESS
IRMO, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Donald Tomlin from Ridge View...
wach.com
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
wach.com
Columbia high school student arrested for bringing knife to school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports one student has been arrested for bringing a knife to school. The 16-year-old Ridge View High School student was investigated by school officials around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10 for an unrelated incident. During the investigation, school officials...
wach.com
Coroner identifies driver killed in Fairfield County collision
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a collision in Fairfield County. Coroner Chris Hill has identified 27-year-old Lonnie James Glover Jr. of Tampa, Florida, as the man who died. Officials say Glover Jr. was pronounced dead on Saturday,...
wach.com
Missing child found safely by Lexington police
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department has found the missing 11-year-old they were looking for. Tristan Lanford was returned to his home according to officials. Officials were searching for Tristan Lanford, he was last seen on the 200 block of Old Chapin Road early in the...
wach.com
Loaded Gun found at Columbia High School, teen arrested
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 14-year-old student at Columbia High School was arrested after school officials found a loaded gun on him, Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday. School officials were alerted to the teen having a gun and approached him. When they looked in his bookbag, they found...
wach.com
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
