Columbia, SC

wach.com

Watch GG Jackson's first press conference as a Gamecock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina men's basketball team is entering a new era with Lamont Paris as the new head coach. However, so much of the buzz for the upcoming season is due to a local product. Gregory "GG" Jackson, a Ridge View High School alum, made...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

McDaniel runs away with Player of the Game

IRMO, SC (WACH) -- Ridge View's Adonis McDaniel didn't take long to put his mark on the Sonic Friday Night Rivals game of the week against Irmo. After the Yellow Jackets scored on their opening drive, McDaniel took the ensuing kickoff back 80-yards for a touchdown. Adding several other big...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Ridge View tops Irmo in overtime thriller

IRMO, SC (WACH) -- Four quarters of action weren't enough to separate Ridge View and Irmo in our Sonic Friday Night Rivals game of the week. The Ridge VIew Blazers had a chance to win it at the end of regulation scoring a touchdown to tie it at 34-34 with just 26 seconds left, but the extra point was no good sending the game to overtime.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC State Homecoming events to have enhanced security measures after shooting near campus

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — South Carolina State Homecoming events will have enhanced security measures following a shooting near campus on Wednesday. President Alexander Conyers noted the university’s heightened security measures for Homecoming include:. Additional sworn officers from state and local law enforcement agencies to provide who will work...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
wach.com

SC filmmaker shedding light on deadly prison riots, call to action

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- A South Carolina filmmaker spoke to Benedict College students Tuesday about bringing reform to the Palmetto State’s prisons after a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution in 2018. To this day, officials refer to the 2018 riots at Lee Correctional as the worst the nation...
COLUMBIA, SC
#Texas A M#South Carolina Football#The First Game#Aggies#American Football#College Football#Williams Brice Stadium#Sec#Cbs#Lsu
wach.com

TOMLIN EARNS SCHOLAR ATHLETE NOMINATION

IRMO, SC (WACH) - Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Saanvo Cherukumalli from Irmo and...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Beautiful, fall weekend behind the rain and storms

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We have a couple cold fronts that will dominate our weather story the next few days. The first brought the rain and storms Wednesday night into Thursday. The second, on Monday will bring more rain and then a much cooler shot of air. Thursday still...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

City of Columbia notifying residents of road closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The City of Columbia is notifying its citizens of a road closure on Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St. Colonial Dr from Farrow Rd to Academy St will be closed until repairs are completed. Columbia Water is presently working to make the necessary...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

CHERUKUMALLI SERVES UP SCHOLAR ATHLETE SUCCESS

IRMO, SC (WACH) -- Throughout this Friday Night Rivals season, Crosby Roofing will recognize an exceptional student athlete from each participating school with a plaque presentation prior to each game. This week’s Friday Night Rivals Scholar Athletes of the Week Presented by Crosby Roofing are Donald Tomlin from Ridge View...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia high school student arrested for bringing knife to school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department reports one student has been arrested for bringing a knife to school. The 16-year-old Ridge View High School student was investigated by school officials around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10 for an unrelated incident. During the investigation, school officials...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Coroner identifies driver killed in Fairfield County collision

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Fairfield County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a collision in Fairfield County. Coroner Chris Hill has identified 27-year-old Lonnie James Glover Jr. of Tampa, Florida, as the man who died. Officials say Glover Jr. was pronounced dead on Saturday,...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Missing child found safely by Lexington police

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington Police Department has found the missing 11-year-old they were looking for. Tristan Lanford was returned to his home according to officials. Officials were searching for Tristan Lanford, he was last seen on the 200 block of Old Chapin Road early in the...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Loaded Gun found at Columbia High School, teen arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 14-year-old student at Columbia High School was arrested after school officials found a loaded gun on him, Richland County Sheriff's Department said Monday. School officials were alerted to the teen having a gun and approached him. When they looked in his bookbag, they found...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.

