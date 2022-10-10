Read full article on original website
stepoutbuffalo.com
Best Nightlife Spots in WNY
Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
Selfless Among Us: Dr. Nick Hopkins Neurosurgeon & Renegade
BUFFALO, N.Y. — He often says he's more well known in Beijing or Bangkok than he is in Buffalo or Batavia, but whether or not he's a household name, the local retired neurosurgeon has left an indelible mark in the treatment of stroke and vascular disease. Dr. L. Nelson "Nick" Hopkins, III, is being recognized as one of WGRZ's "Selfless Among Us."
wnypapers.com
Special Olympics New York 'Polar Plunge' is back
Special Olympics New York will once again take on the chilly waters of Lake Erie to raise funds and awareness for the local athletes of Special Olympics New York. The two-day “Buffalo Polar Plunge,” presented by Towne Automotive Group, is designed to bring thousands together for one reason: inclusion.
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award
It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
American Food Equity Conference happening in Buffalo this week
The conference will be dedicated to the memory of the 10 people killed in the mass shooting at the Tops store on Jefferson Avenue.
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
wnypapers.com
Carolyn Moore named manager of public relations & community affairs at Mount St. Mary's Hospital
Carolyn Moore was named manager of public relations and community affairs at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston. She has more than two decades of experience in health care public relations, program development, media relations, marketing, grant writing, fundraising and community engagement. Most recently, she served as director of community relations and development for Eastern Niagara Hospital. Prior to that, Moore was director of public relations at DeGraff Memorial Hospital. She also serves as a member of the adjunct faculty of Bryant & Stratton College in Buffalo.
wnypapers.com
Golisano Medical Oncology Center officially awarded QOPI accreditation
The Golisano Medical Oncology Center, a member site of the Roswell Park Care Network, has received Association for Clinical Oncology Quality Oncology Practice Initiative certification for the next three years. As a certified QOPI, the Golisano Medical Oncology Center is listed on the ASCO website and receives detailed reports to...
wnypapers.com
Catholic Health hosts free, monthly COVID-19 support groups
October sessions to discuss ‘Dealing with Anxiety’. Are you or a loved currently dealing with the coronavirus or the aftereffects of COVID-19? Catholic Health is hosting free monthly in-person and virtual support groups for survivors, loved ones and caregivers. The group, led by medical professionals, was established in the fall of 2021 to help those impacted by COVID-19 address concerns, access helpful resources, and connect with others to share their similar journeys.
New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo
While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
Buffalo, New York Is Awful For Remote Workers
Remote work has become a reality for many of us since the pandemic forced us into our homes. Life has become a series of zoom meetings and laptops in front of our faces for most of the day. Although many companies are now slowly bringing their employees back into work,...
Surprise October Snow Storm In Buffalo: A Look Back
Do you remember where you were on October 12th, 2006?. Ask anyone who was living in Western New York, and they can tell you exactly where they were on that date. Because on October 12th, 2006 was the start of a massive snowstorm that leveled parts of Western New York.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
spectrumlocalnews.com
What's with Hamburg's new Red Fish?
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year, 22 million pounds of plastic wash into the Great Lakes, according to data from the Rochester Institute of Technology. That plastic breaks down and enters the food chain, as well as the water 40 million people drink. Enter the following non-profit in Hamburg and a Buffalo-area artist.
wnypapers.com
Niagara University Family Business Center announces upcoming breakfast forums
The Niagara University Family Business Center is celebrating its 20th season of breakfast forums with the following events:. •Tuesday, Nov. 1 (in-person), "The West Herr Auto Group Culture," with Scott Bieler, president and CEO of West Herr Auto Group. •Tuesday, Dec. 6 (in-person), “The Benefits of Being in Groups and...
Top 5 Old Restaurants That Buffalonians Dearly Miss [LIST]
Whether you grew up in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s or even the 2000s, you probably have some personal favorite restaurants that used to be in Western New York, but closed down for whatever reason. I grew up in the '90s and early '2000s, which meant I straddled the era...
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
wnypapers.com
Statement on passing of Judge Matthew Murphy
On Tuesday, Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Becky Wydysh said, “We are all deeply saddened by the passing of retired Niagara County Court Judge Matt Murphy. Judge Murphy had a distinguished career as both a Niagara County Court judge and district attorney, and served in those positions with honor and dignity. I had the pleasure to work closely with Judge Murphy and know that, beyond his roles as a public servant, he was a just a genuine person who really cared for those around him. Even if you disagreed with him, you know that his decisions came from a place of trying to do what he believed was right.
