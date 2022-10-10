Read full article on original website
Square Adds Conversational AI to Messaging Platform
Payment processing platform Square has augmented its Square Messages service with conversational AI. The new feature offers merchants suggestions on how to reply and get the best reactions from customers, boosting reply rates by 10%, according to Square. SQUARE AI. Square Messages is designed to let businesses using Square for...
Meta Announces New Privacy-Focused Ad Targeting Solutions
With Apple’s ATT data privacy update changing the game for app-based advertisers, Meta has been one of the biggest losers, with the company projecting up to $10 billion in revenue loss this year alone based on the amount of users opting out of data tracking in its apps. Of...
Kelly-Moore Paints Makes the Leap to SugarCRM
Kelly-Moore Paints is the manufacturer and retailer of interior and exterior architectural paints, primers, and stains. Now partnering with Sugar as its CRM provider, the company can deliver on its promise of high-quality products, pricing, and superior customer service. For over a decade, Kelly-Moore Paints built its business processes on...
Virtual Human Concierge Assists Passengers at Dallas Airport
A synthetic concierge generated by Soul Machines and IBM Watson has succeeded in helping thousands of passengers over the last few months at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Digital Iris has conversed with passengers from information kiosks in Terminal B since June by filtering IBM’s conversational AI and synthetic...
Google Play Points Rewards Launched in India
Google said it is bringing its global rewards program – Google Play Points – to India and that it will be rolled out to users in the country in the coming week. Over the past years, Play Points has been expanded to 28 countries, and more than 100 million people have used the program, the company said.
Spotify Acquires Multilingual Harmful Content Detector Kinzen
Spotify has announced its acquisition of Dublin-based online content analysts Kinzen, as the company pledges to improve its ability to address harmful content. Kinzen, which was set up by Storyful founder Mark Little and ex-Facebook executive Áine Kerr, was launched in 2019. The company provides data and research to...
