Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
RHS Auditorium Project Moving; Concealed Carry Policy now under development
Riverton Schools Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan told the school board Tuesday night that the design for the newly funded Riverton High School Auditorium is now in its second round of design. Flanagan said four contractors attended a pre-proposal meeting this past week, but she said the meeting was not mandatory and that there may be more contractors interested in the project. The superintendent did say that all contractor proposals are due by the 19th of this month.
wrrnetwork.com
Lander Council to meet in Executive and Regular Sessions Tuesday. Second Reading ordinance and easement up for action
The City of Lander has set a special executive session of the City Council meeting for Tuesday, followed by a regular meeting. Mayor Monte Richardson said the agenda is relatively short so people can attend the second of two meetings held by the Army Corps of Engineers on the Lander Flood Plain Project later that evening at the community and convention center. That session is set for 7 p.m.
wrrnetwork.com
Initial Flood Plain Design in Lander Discussed Tuesday; Potential Exists for Trailer Park Removal
Lander residents heard more about the Army Corps of Engineers’ flood mitigation project on Tuesday night, which would erect a flood wall and earthen levee along Front Street if approved by the city council. Army Corps of Engineers Chief of Plan Formulation and Project Management Section Greg Johnson said if the project proceeds, it could begin as soon as next fall.
wrrnetwork.com
Fremont County’s Office Manager Named UW Extension Administrative Professional of the Year
The 2019 recipient of the University of Wyoming Extension’s Bright Future Award has now achieved the organization’s top administrative staff honor, Administrative Professional of the Year. Fremont County Extension Office Manager Rachel Fisk received the award at UW Extension’s annual administrative training conference in Gillette Sept 15.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrrnetwork.com
Flood Mitigation Updates set for Lander meetings Tuesday
The US Army Corps of Engineers will make two presentations in Lander Tuesday on information they have developed on the 35 percent design of the proposed Flood Mitigation Project through town. This is an opportunity for the public to see the design project to date. Two presentations will be made,...
wrrnetwork.com
Pavement improvement project begins this week west of Riverton
A $5.85 million pavement improvement project is scheduled to begin today (Oct. 11) on US26 between Riverton and Pilot Butte Reservoir west of Riverton. The project includes asphalt pavement surfacing, milling, chip sealing, drainage and other work on 12.1 miles of US26 between mileposts 125.11 (Eight Mile Road) and 112.98 (just east of Pilot Butte Reservoir).
wrrnetwork.com
Frontier Academy Graduate: Arihmar Rico Yanez
The board room at the Central Office of Fremont County School District #25 in Riverton was filled with smiles and a few tears as the latest student to graduate from Frontier Academy received her diploma Tuesday night. Arihmar Rico Yanez wasn’t at the Academy for long, only about three weeks, but she made up the credit she needed to graduate and she expressed her thanks to the room. But first…
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for October 3-10, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 3-10, 2022. Joseph Cates of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on October 5 on a warrant for alleged bond revocation. Richard Coleman of Boulder, WY was arrested on October 8 for allegedly driving under the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Hiker Above Lander Not Found After Thirteen Days
On September 27th at around 1:30 PM, the Fremont County emergency dispatch center received a 911 call from a man reporting that he had become separated from his hiking partner--Chuck Kaiser, 72, from Michigan--in the Blue Ridge area, just off of Loop Road. This according to a press release from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.
wrrnetwork.com
“Spectacular” Fall Weather in the Forecast
Spectacular Fall weather is expected through the rest of the week. Here’s a 3-Day Forecast for Riverton, Casper, and Jackson. Elsewhere weather conditions will be similar.
Daily Iowan
Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics
After receiving a bachelor’s in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
wrrnetwork.com
Glennis Mae (Anderson) Shute
A Celebration of Life will be held for Glennis Mae (Anderson) Shute, 100, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene in Kinnear, Wyoming with Pastor Doug Hanner officiating. Cremation has taken place. Mrs. Shute passed away with her loving family...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrrnetwork.com
Fremont Local Market: Passion, Pride and YUM!
Main Street in Riverton is excited with the opening of a new store on the corner of Main and Sixth Street. The Fremont Local Market LLC. is the newest and most unconventional shop on the main drag. The shop is a bit of everything with the emphasis on fresh meat and produce that is locally grown and sourced.
wrrnetwork.com
Almost Elton John” Benefit Concert for Dr. Miranda Townsend
One big event coming up this week is the benefit concert featuring Jerred Price who performs as Almost Elton John. The concert will benefit Dr. Miranda Townsend, a local veterinarian who was seriously injured in a horse accident in August and is now in recovery. The concert is set for Saturday, October 15th at the Central Wyoming College Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theatre. In addition to the concert, mocktails will be served and there will be a silent auction. The evening will be a night of rock and roll to benefit one of Fremont County’s finest people. ALL of the proceeds will go to Dr. Townsend. Tickets are $30 and available at The Stock Doc Veterinary Clinic.
wrrnetwork.com
Kenneth C. Eymann
A memorial service for Kenneth C. Eymann, 76, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 17, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. Mr. Eymann passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Wind River Rehab in Riverton, Wyoming. Ken was born in 1946, son of William C. and Dorothy (Guthrie)...
wrrnetwork.com
Peter Allen Simer
On Sunday, September 25th, Peter Allen Simer, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 74 after a short battle with cancer. Peter was being comforted by his wife, Cyndy, as well as friends and other family members at his home in Lander, WY. Peter was born...
wrrnetwork.com
Natalya Grace Martinez
Funeral services for Natalya Grace Martinez, 9, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 as well as 1:00 p.m. until service time the day of the funeral at Davis Funeral Home. She passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at SageWest Hospital in Riverton, Wyoming.
wrrnetwork.com
Bobcat Invite brings out the best of local volleyballers
This past weekend some of Fremont County’s best volleyball teams traveled up through the Wind River canyon to take part in the two-day Bobcat Invite tournament. Shoshoni and Wind River’s teams traveled to take on teams like Thermopolis and Big Piney. Wind River had an up-and-down first day....
wrrnetwork.com
Cross Country weekend recap
FREMONT COUNTY – The final week of the Cross Country regular season took place this past weekend with schools from all across the county working to get to the final weekend of the season on top of their game and the rest of their competitors. At the Powell Golf...
wrrnetwork.com
Sports Update 10/11
This is your sports update brought to you by WRTA Bus Line, the most cost-effective way to get almost anywhere in Fremont County, because your ride is free! Get a copy of the latest schedule in the Ranger, Lander Journal, Wind River News or online at WRTA Buslines.com. This past...
Comments / 0