Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Panthers preparing for blockbuster trade after firing Matt Rhule?
More changes could be coming for the Carolina Panthers. Within an hour of David Tepper, the former N.J. hedge fund manager who bought the team for $2.3 billion in 2020, firing head coach Matt Rhule, rumors began buzzing about an even bigger move on the horizon. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer:...
4 top Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule would be steal for Buffs
On Monday, Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was fired after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. Rhule had signed a six-year, $62 million contract with the Panthers in 2020, largely out of the respect he earned at the college level. While head coach at Temple from 2013-16, he led the Owls to an AAC championship in his final year following a 10-2 season. He was then hired for Baylor’s head job and soon took the Bears from 1-11 in 2017 to 11-1 in 2019. His success at the college level was abundant, but it didn’t follow him to the NFL,...
Sporting News
Who is Steve Wilks? What to know about interim Panthers coach replacing fired Matt Rhule
The Panthers on Monday made the long-awaited decision to fire third-year coach Matt Rhule. His Carolina team dropped to 1-4 this season with a 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, dropping his career NFL record to 11-27. In announcing Rhule's firing, the Panthers also named their interim coach for...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Ex-rival could be at top of Panthers’ coaching candidate list
The Carolina Panthers will be searching for a new head coach in the coming months, and at least one former rival is likely on their list of prospective candidates. Matt Rhule was fired as head coach of the Panthers on Monday in an unsurprising move. Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach. Almost immediately after the Rhule news was announced, people started speculating that the Panthers will try to hire former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
Ex-NFL Coach Sean Payton Comments On The Panthers' Matt Rhule Decision
Former Saints head coach Sean Payton shared his thoughts on the firing of Matt Rhule Monday on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd." As the coach in New Orleans for 15 years, Payton went up against the Rhule-led Panthers for his final two NFL seasons before retirement. During the sit-down with ...
FOX Sports
Panthers move forward with new coach, QB and coordinator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule...
NFL・
Great news from Swinney
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave some great news during his weekly radio show Monday night. It has been rare for the Tigers to have all eight of Clemson's Avengers play together in a game. It sounds like (...)
RELATED PEOPLE
Panthers announce major Matt Rhule decision
The Carolina Panthers have made a significant change in the wake of their loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Matt Rhule has been fired as the head coach of the Panthers, according to a press release from the team. Steve Wilks, who was previously Carolina’s defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach, will take over as interim head coach.
WBTV
Fan reactions to Carolina Panthers parting ways with Matt Rhule
Wilks is from this area, he loves this area, and Panthers ownership believes he is the right man to restore the culture in this locker room. Representatives for JEMA Builders said they have no record of any outstanding warranty claim or complaints about construction issues. PEPSC's model changes will measure...
‘It’s almost a unicorn’: Sean Payton’s eye-opening take on Panthers job after Matt Rhule firing
According to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, the newly opened Carolina Panthers head coaching job could be one of the best openings in recent history. On Monday morning, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule was relieved of his duties. Over the first five games of the season, the team has a 1-4 record and is fourth in the NFC South. Rhule finished his time with the team with an 11-27 record.
Greg McElroy shares interesting info on Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule was fired as coach of the Carolina Panthers on Monday, leading to a lot of speculation regarding his next move. Most believe Rhule will make his way back to the college game, but that may not happen quickly. ESPN’s Greg McElroy said he had heard that Rhule would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What time will the Phillies play the Braves tonight? Details on how to watch for FREE, channels
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are still planning to play Game 5 of their best-of-five NL Division Series today. It’s just taking a while following mid-afternoon storms that swept over the Atlanta metropolitan area from the southwest to northeast, causing heavy rain and some gusty winds. As of 6:30 p.m., the rain had started to move out of the area, and the forecast looks good for the remainder of the evening.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0