ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

This week at Moncus Park: Gymnastics and more

By Bjorn Morfin
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jWSqA_0iTMNgBj00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As another week of events at Moncus Park gets underway, the community will have the chance to participate in gymnastics, yoga, ballet, and more.

Here is what’s happening this week at Moncus Park:

  • Monday, Oct 10 – Fitness class, hosted by Lourdes Fitness , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Youth gymnastics class, hosted by Little Gym of Lafayette , from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Yoga, pilates, and ballet, hosted by Pure Barre , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • yoga, pilates, and ballet.
  • Friday, Oct. 14 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 15 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market , from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m
Woman helps friend after new baby and new home

This week’s Food Truck Friday lineup:

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

More information on upcoming events can be found on their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLFY.com

Endless queso and crawfish at The Cajun Table

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Familiar faces of the Acadiana Eats Kitchen, The Cajun Table showed all of the ways they play with crawfish and cheese with a Queso Burger, Nonky’s Fonky Potatoes, and a Fried Shrimp Poboy with crawfish dip on it. THE CAJUN TABLE. 4510 Ambassador Caffery.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana

You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
1063radiolafayette.com

Big Reunion At Comeaux High

2 – 4 pm Big, Big Reunion socializing time. 4 – 6pm Yearbook Group Photo Recreations (details below) 4:15 – 4:45pm Sports: football, basketball, baseball, track, volleyball, cross country, wrestling, etc. 4:45 – 5:15pm Clubs: Key, Astra, 4-H, FHA, FTA, FDA, FBLA, Honor Society, FFA, Science, Thespians,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wilcoxnewspapers.com

2002 Class attends formal dinner

On Saturday, October 1st, the Lafayette High School Class of 2002 celebrated their 20th Year Class Reunion with a dinner after the Annual Alumni Picnic. Though small, the class enjoyed the festivities placed upon them. Amongst this class are members of the Lafayette High School 2002 Basketball Championship team that...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Nina#Food Truck#Bon#Lourdes Fitness#Klfy Daily Digest#Nexstar Media Inc
kvol1330.com

Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is taking over Girard Park starting this Friday! The entire park will be covered with tents, stages, and good times. The traditional Cutting of the Boudin will start at 5 pm at Scène Ma Louisiane. Right after music begins with Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas and Wayne Toups and ZydeCajun. The festival is a three-day event.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Our views: Supporters hope to hoist Holy Rosary, treasured school, from the soil

If there’s a last-chance deadline bearing down on Holy Rosary Institute, it may arrive within weeks. The revered former Catholic high school, situated on Lafayette’s Carmel Avenue, is a ramshackle ghost of its former glory. For much of its eight decades, it represented the best chance for Black teens — girls when it opened in 1914, girls and boys by 1947 — to gain a high school education in segregated Louisiana.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
WAFB

Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy