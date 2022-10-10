This week at Moncus Park: Gymnastics and more

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – As another week of events at Moncus Park gets underway, the community will have the chance to participate in gymnastics, yoga, ballet, and more.

Here is what’s happening this week at Moncus Park:

Monday, Oct 10 – Fitness class, hosted by Lourdes Fitness , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Youth gymnastics class, hosted by Little Gym of Lafayette , from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 – Yoga, pilates, and ballet, hosted by Pure Barre , from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14 – Food Truck Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 – Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market , from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m

This week’s Food Truck Friday lineup:

Moncus Park is located at 2913 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

More information on upcoming events can be found on their website .

