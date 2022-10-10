Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
What's with Hamburg's new Red Fish?
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Each year, 22 million pounds of plastic wash into the Great Lakes, according to data from the Rochester Institute of Technology. That plastic breaks down and enters the food chain, as well as the water 40 million people drink. Enter the following non-profit in Hamburg and a Buffalo-area artist.
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
wnypapers.com
Niagara County to hold career fair in Niagara Falls
Space still available for businesses looking to participate. The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will hold a career fair, for those seeking employment, from 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Close to 70 companies with open positions have signed up to take part, and there is still room for employers who would like to participate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stepoutbuffalo.com
Best Nightlife Spots in WNY
Looking for a boozy night out? Once it hits 5pm on a Friday, it is the freakin’ weekend and the bars are calling!. While there are plenty of places to grab a drink, when it comes to finding the best nightlife spots in our region, 3 main areas come to mind:
Surprise October Snow Storm In Buffalo: A Look Back
Do you remember where you were on October 12th, 2006?. Ask anyone who was living in Western New York, and they can tell you exactly where they were on that date. Because on October 12th, 2006 was the start of a massive snowstorm that leveled parts of Western New York.
wnypapers.com
Veggie Van takes on food deserts in Niagara County
Kevin O’Connor used to walk five miles from his apartment complex in Lockport to get to the nearest grocery store. But for the last two years, he’s had access to food from a more convenient location: the Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) of Niagara County’s Veggie Van mobile market.
Porchtoberfest 2022 happening Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Group have announced that this year’s Porchtoberfest will take place Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. The one-day event, founded in 2017, will begin at the Bidwell Parkway Farmer’s Market and continue until bars and restaurants close their doors at night. The event will […]
RELATED PEOPLE
wnypapers.com
Fire on Lockport Road in Niagara Falls
Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Office of the Mayor. At 6:14 p.m. Monday, Niagara Falls Fire Department crews responded to a fire at Myles Scrap Yard at 5501 Lockport Road. Multiple vehicles on the southwest section of the yard were on fire. Because of the location, it took several hours to bring it under control, due to the difficulty getting equipment back to the area of the fire.
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
Selfless Among Us: Dr. Nick Hopkins Neurosurgeon & Renegade
BUFFALO, N.Y. — He often says he's more well known in Beijing or Bangkok than he is in Buffalo or Batavia, but whether or not he's a household name, the local retired neurosurgeon has left an indelible mark in the treatment of stroke and vascular disease. Dr. L. Nelson "Nick" Hopkins, III, is being recognized as one of WGRZ's "Selfless Among Us."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Purina celebrates 50 years in Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Purina pet food manufacturing plant is celebrating 50 years in Dunkirk. The company marked the anniversary with past and present employees as well as their families. Purina, which is located on Middle Road, began production in Dunkirk in 1972. It currently employs more than 500...
wnypapers.com
'Creatures After Dark' at Botanical Gardens: Dinos, and fossils, and plants, OH MY!
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens will feature a brand-new exhibit in the “Gardens After Dark” series called “Creatures After Dark.”. A press release said, “The Botanical Gardens’ conservatory will be filled with several cool, colorful creatures made out of live plants, including dinosaur succulent topiaries, a coleus peacock, moss-made dinosaurs, a giant buffalo, a dragonfly, a shark, and more. These larger-than-life plant creatures will be illuminated at night along with some prehistoric friends and fossils from Past & Present.”
Niagara County Department of Employment and Training to hold career fair
The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training is holding a career fair on October 26, 2022.
Friday Will Be A Party Day In Western New York
There is one thing that people in Western New York love to do any day of the week, and time of the year. That is good or throw a good party. Now, this Friday is going to be a big party day in Western New York. It has nothing to do with the Buffalo Bills, or a snow day it has to do with the official drink of Dyngus Day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor Brown announces city is now accepting American Rescue Plan applications
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is calling on local city organizations to help develop projects with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
jamestowngazette.com
Reducing Jamestown’s Deer Population
Whenever you have a problem to solve, it’s a good idea to know where the problem is. Many people think Jamestown has too many deer in its city limits. That’s true, but the city is not actually where the main problem is. Some have voiced concerns about the...
buffalorising.com
Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar
Firehouses just aren’t what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray’s images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo’s various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
Comments / 0