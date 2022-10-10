Read full article on original website
Porchtoberfest 2022 happening Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Elmwood Village Association and the Elmwood Strip Group have announced that this year’s Porchtoberfest will take place Saturday, starting at 8 a.m. The one-day event, founded in 2017, will begin at the Bidwell Parkway Farmer’s Market and continue until bars and restaurants close their doors at night. The event will […]
wnypapers.com
'Native American Harvest Celebration': Giving thanks at Artpark
From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Artpark & Company will present the first “Native Fall Harvest Celebration” of thanks with traditional songs, dance, harvest storytelling, a lacrosse workshop, interactive activities and a cornhusk doll workshop. Admission is free. There will also be traditional foods, beading demonstrations and an...
buffalorising.com
Art and Holiday Cheer @ The Firehouse and Moriarty Café & Bar
Firehouses just aren’t what they used to be, as we can see from photographer Glenn Murray’s images of the historic Fire House Engine No. 36. Incredibly, a good number of these beauties remain, scattered throughout Buffalo’s various neighborhoods. As for the one seen here, located at 1650...
Purina celebrates 50 years in Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Purina pet food manufacturing plant is celebrating 50 years in Dunkirk. The company marked the anniversary with past and present employees as well as their families. Purina, which is located on Middle Road, began production in Dunkirk in 1972. It currently employs more than 500...
Buffalo Restaurant Reveals a French Onion Soup Burger
There are a few foods which define Buffalo and Western New York. I'm not sure anyone would want to dispute with you about chicken wings being at number one, because it is the food we are most known for and there are literally dozens and even a few hundred places that serve up amazing to solid wings across the region.
Popular Store In Buffalo, New York Goes All Christmas
It's beginning to look a lot like...Halloween! The calendar says that it is mid-October but that isn't stopping one popular store in Western New York from getting ahead. Way ahead!. Over the weekend, our family was out running a few errands and one of them called for a stop at...
chautauquatoday.com
TRC Opens CHQ Plus Store in Jamestown
The Resource Center opened its first ever retail store on Tuesday. CHQ Plus is located in the Wellman Building at the corner of West 3rd Street and Cherry Street in downtown Jamestown. TRC's Director of Employment and Community Based Services, Terri Johnson, says the store will provide essential training for people enrolled in their Community Prevocational Services Program...
stepoutbuffalo.com
New: Drool-Worthy Doesn’t Begin to Describe the Insane Concoctions at Macy’s Place in Kenmore
A lot of local restaurants serve dishes that are mashups of foods you wouldn’t think to put together, but no other restaurant has taken the kitchen sink approach to their menu and had success like Macy’s Place Pizzeria. Named for the place they go viral, the Instagram Pizzas...
Top 5 Old Restaurants That Buffalonians Dearly Miss [LIST]
Whether you grew up in the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s or even the 2000s, you probably have some personal favorite restaurants that used to be in Western New York, but closed down for whatever reason. I grew up in the '90s and early '2000s, which meant I straddled the era...
12 Things Buffalo is Deathly Afraid Of
Buffalo is a tough town that isn't afraid of many things. However, these 12 are terrifying. The great people of Western New York are a hearty bunch. They have seen the worst winter weather. Suffered through some of the deepest economic and sports disasters. They often get kicked while they are down, and even when they re up, by people around the nation. All of that, however, has made them afraid of very little in this world.
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
wnypapers.com
'Bison Bob's Jamboree' is a murder-mystery wine-pairing dinner
The Winery at Marjim Manor will hold a repeat performance of its murder-mystery dinner theater, “Bison Bob’s Jamboree,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Organizers said, “It is the Town of Rekrab's 100th anniversary. In looking through the history, they discovered that ‘Bison Bob's Jamboree’ was the first traveling wild west show to perform in town. They performed at the 50th anniversary celebration. Mayor Clinta Westwood invited the newest generation of performers to put on their extravaganza. Bison Bob (great grandson of the original Bison Bob) was thrilled to bring his show to town. Today, the troupe includes Sharpshooter Mark S Mann, Rodeo Riders Connie Darrow and Blythe Barker, Horse Trainer E. West Ryan. As the show gets started, Vaudeville Dancer Beryl Eska is murdered. Local Cop Robert B. Hickcock is called on to investigate.
wnypapers.com
Palace Theatre program to feature Cold Spring Cemetery
Linda Lee, vice president of the board of trustees of Cold Spring Cemetery, will present a program at the Lockport Palace Theater at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Organizers said, “She will outline the history of the cemetery and discuss aspects of it that most people aren’t aware of. Lee will also speak about the lives of some of the ‘residents’ who now occupy one of Lockport’s oldest burial grounds. The audience will hear the stories and ‘meet’ the famous, and the not-so-famous, people who contributed to the past, and future, of Lockport, Niagara County and the Erie Canal.”
stepoutbuffalo.com
Shop 80+ Small Businesses Under One Roof at Buffalo Gift Emporium’s New Location
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Here in Western New York, our small business scene is the real deal. From independent artisans who sell beautifully handcrafted creations at festivals and events to all of the adorable brick-and-mortar storefronts that line our streets, all of our small businesses are incredibly special and unique in their own ways.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County to hold career fair in Niagara Falls
Space still available for businesses looking to participate. The Niagara County Department of Employment and Training will hold a career fair, for those seeking employment, from 12:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the Niagara Riverside Resort, 7001 Buffalo Ave., Niagara Falls. Close to 70 companies with open positions have signed up to take part, and there is still room for employers who would like to participate.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink in Lancaster
If you’re stepping out to eat or drink in Lancaster, we’ve got just the guide for you. From small town eateries to sports bars & breweries there’s something for everyone in this neighborhood. For starters, Lancaster is a great place to meet up for a drink. Cider...
stepoutbuffalo.com
3 Trip-Worthy Coffee Spots Hiding in Livingston County for Your Next Fall Adventure
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Western New York is full of locally owned coffee shops to fall in love with (and trust us, we have). From the city to the suburbs, we are lucky to...
wnypapers.com
Kearns to host annual fall DisAbility awareness event
County Clerk seeks to foster awareness and inclusion with auto bureau outreach. Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns and the Erie County Office for People with Disabilities will hold a special DisAbility Awareness Outreach Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Erie County Auto Bureau located in the Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Road, Williamsville. Those interested should use the main entrance by Duff’s. No appointment is required.
New York Lottery top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Williamsville
The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Sheridan Drive in Williamsville.
Snow Could Be In the Forecast For Buffalo Next Week
It's so hard to believe that the third week of October will be this Saturday. It truly feels like summer not only went by in the blink of an eye, but that we went straight from 75-80 degree days to 50-55 degree days, overnight. Mid-to-late October is really when the...
