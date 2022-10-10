Read full article on original website
Players pleased to see KJ Jefferson back practicing
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson has been cleared to practice this week and play against BYU on Saturday. That has put smiles on the faces of his teammates and coach. Jefferson suffered a head injury late against Alabama and didn’t play against Mississippi State. Sam Pittman talked about how Jefferson has looked in the two days of practice this week.
Barry Odom to sideline, freshmen WRs continue at CB
FAYETTEVILLE — With Arkansas’ defense struggling in the secondary and also having issues stopping the run in recent games Sam Pittman continues to make changes. Among the changes is Pittman is moving defensive coordinator Barry Odom to the sideline instead of in the press box. On Wednesday he explained the reasoning for the move.
WATCH: Arkansas players preview matchup with BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks head to Provo, Utah this week to take on the BYU Cougars. This will be the first time these two teams have even matched up. Hear from Jordan Domineck, Hudson Clark, Luke Jones and Bryce Stephens on the matchup here:. Arkansas-BYU kickoff...
Sam Pittman talks red zone, short yardage issues
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has had some issues in the red zone and that was something Sam Pittman talked about on Monday. Arkansas been inside opponent’s red zone 26 times this season and came away with 19 scores. Of those 19 scores, 15 have been touchdowns while the other were Cam Little field goals. Pittman expressed some concern about the red zone issues and talked about how to get more touchdowns.
Hogs digging hole for themselves early in games disturbing
FAYETTEVILLE — In three of the last four games the Razorbacks have fallen behind by double-digit margins in their games and it has Sam Pittman concerned. The only exception to this was Texas A&M when Arkansas jumped on the Aggies 14-0 after two possessions. Unfortunately in that game the Hogs had miscues and only managed one more touchdown the remainder of the game.
Bryce Stephens making most of opportunity at wide receiver
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt freshman Bryce Stephens has made a big impact on Arkansas this season at punt returner, but on Saturday it was wide receiver where he stood out. No play this season has been any bigger than Stephens’ 82-yard punt return for a touchdown with 9:16 remaining in the game against Missouri State. That touchdown gave Arkansas its first lead of the night at 31-27. They went on to take a 38-27 win. On Saturday, Stephens caught two passes for 59 yards including a 54-yard touchdown catch from Malik Hornsby.
Malik Hornsby makes decision to concentrate on QB
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt sophomore Malik Hornsby was ticketed to play some wide receiver this season, but that hasn’t materialized like it was planned. But Hornsby came off the bench at quarterback on Arkansas’ second possession against Mississippi State and provided a huge spark to the Hogs’ offense on Saturday. Sam Pittman had said the previous week that Cade Fortin was the No. 2 quarterback, but following Hornsby’s showing against the Bulldogs that is no longer the case.
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Nick Smith Jr., Jordan Walsh preview Red-White game and more
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fans will get a chance to see the Arkansas men’s basketball team in action for the first time this year at the annual Red-White game. The game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. in Barnhill Arena. It’s completely free to attend and seating is first come, first serve.
