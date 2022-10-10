Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing New Castle County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 40-year-old Lisa Flade. Flade was last seen on September 30, 2022, in the Wilmington area. Attempts to contact or locate Flade have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Flade is described as a...
nccpdnews.com
TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES DEPARTMENTAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) A 7-year veteran of the New Castle County Division of Police was transported to Christiana Medical Center following a motor vehicle collision in Newark. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 5:00 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
firststateupdate.com
Crash Involving A Pedestrian Closes Lanes On I-95 In Newark
Just before 10:10, Wednesday morning rescue crews reponed to I-95 NB between Route 896 and the service center in Newark for reports of a pedestrian struck. Initial reports are that a male patient was struck by a tractor-trailer and has been rushed to the Trauma Center.
firststateupdate.com
Two Injured In Officer-Involved Crash On Tuesday
New Castle County Police (NCCPD) are investigating a crash involving one of their officers. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just after 4;30 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck an NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound according to police. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Shore Stop Armed Robbery Tuesday
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Felton convenience store early Tuesday morning in Felton, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South Dupont Highway regarding...
Pedestrian, 42, Struck, Killed In South Jersey
A 42-year-old pedestrian was killed while crossing the road in Cape May County, authorities said. Eric Sloan of Lower Township was crossing Bayshore Road near the CVS pharmacy at 8:28 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 when he was hit by a 2016 Ford Escape, according to Lower Township police. Sloan died...
firststateupdate.com
Rider In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash In Newark
At approximately 1:06 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark were dispatched to the 1200 block of Casho Mill Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured. Upon the arrival of the Paramedics, an approximately 60-year-old male was found...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Armed Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Felton convenience store early this morning. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., troopers responded to the Canterbury Shore Stop located at 8953 South Dupont Highway regarding an armed robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown black male suspect armed with a weapon approached the 36-year-old cashier and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled from the scene on foot. The victim was not injured, and the unidentified suspect remains at-large.
Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
Man stabbed in restaurant parking lot in Wayne, Pennsylvania
Police say the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the surrounding community.
Vineland woman killed in Delsea Drive crash
A Vineland woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning. James Reustle, 57, was driving north on North Delsea Drive when his truck left the roadway and struck a car driven by Diana Reyes. Reyes, 42, was stopped at the exit of the McDonald’s at 306 N. Delsea Drive, police...
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Update Fatal Pedestrian Accident That Closed Route 1 In New Castle
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 8, 2022, at approximately 5:43 a.m., a black 2011 Toyota Camry was traveling northbound on South Dupont...
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Man Killed In Double Shooting Sunday
Wilmington Police have identified the 27-year-old man who succumbed to his injuries after being shot in the 300 block of North Harrison Street as Frank Carter. Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:11 p.m. in the 300 block of North Harrison Street. Police located a...
firststateupdate.com
Police Investigating Reported Shooting In New Castle Monday
Police are investigating an incident that occurred Monday evening at a New Castle motel. Just after 10:00 Delaware State Police and New Castle County Police along with New Castle County Paramedics, Trooper 4, and Holloway Terrace Fire Company were called to the SuperLodge, located at 1213 West Avenue, for reports of a shooting.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating New Castle Shooting That Left One Hospitalized
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar early Friday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
Driver killed when stopped car hit by pickup truck, cops say
A motorist was killed when a pickup truck ran off a roadway and struck her stopped car in Vineland early Tuesday. A 57-year-old Vineland man was driving a pickup north on North Delsea Drive around 6:15 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and hit a car stopped at the exit from the McDonald’s, located at 306 N. Delsea, according to Vineland Police.
Egg Harbor Twp Police Need Help With ID’s of Suspects
Egg Harbor Township Police have put out the word that they could use your help identifying two suspects in an unnamed investigation. Tuesday morning, police posted on the Egg Harbor Township Police Facebook page asking for help from anyone who recognizes two men seen on a surveillance video leaving a commercial business.
I-95 southbound to close as project nears completion
I-95 southbound through Wilmington will be closed from Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 a.m., the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. Motorists coming from Pennsylvania will be directed to use I-495 Southbound. Local traffic entering I-95 SB will be detoured off at Exit 8 (US 202) and directed back to I-95 southbound via ... Read More
WMDT.com
One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
