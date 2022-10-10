Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Watch Penn State football practice ahead of game at Michigan: video
Penn State football is returning off a mid-season bye week and this Wednesday, the team is preparing for arguably one of their toughest matchups of the season thus far. The Nittany Lions are traveling to Ann Arbor this Saturday to face-off against the Michigan Wolverines for a noon kick-off. The...
Penn State-Michigan game predictions: Lions will have their hands full with Wolverines team looking to own the trenches
For the first time this season, Penn State is an underdog this season as the Lions travel to Ann Arbor for a top-10 showdown with Michigan. The Nittany Lions come off a bye week to lick their wounds from a soggy 17-7 win over Northwestern, while the Wolverines were slow out of the gates before finishing strong in a 31-10 win over Indiana.
Penn State Football: causes for concern for the Nittany Lions’ road trip to The Big House
After a much-needed bye week, Penn State Football turns their attention to the Michigan Wolverines in the first game of a season-defining three game stretch. The Wolverines are currently favored by one possession at home, and these two teams are very equal in terms of talent across the board. That means something has to give.
Penn State continues preparation for Michigan; Scenes from practice
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff put the team through the paces Wednesday afternoon as the Nittany Lions continue preparations for Michigan this Saturday. Penn State is off to a 5-0 start on the 2022 season after their 17-7 win over Northwestern last weekend at Beaver Stadium. Despite a sloppy game that featured five turnovers and a closer-than-expected game, Penn State currently sits at number 10 in the college football polls.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds special pre-game flyover plans to list of highlights for 'Maize Out' vs. Penn State
Michigan is taking on Penn State Saturday. The Wolverines have some special things planned for its Big Noon Kickoff matchup with the Nittany Lions, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. The 1997 national championship team is one that Michigan fans will remember for a long time. They will be honored...
Penn State’s James Franklin on Nick Singleton, Manny Diaz and more practice takeaways
STATE COLLEGE — Anyone within a half-mile of Penn State’s practice facility on Wednesday night could hear the familiar but incredibly loud sound repeatedly coming from a collection of heavy-duty speakers. A recording of crowd noise and The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” — a Beaver Stadium and, more broadly, college football staple — blared through fall evening as Penn State prepared for its toughest test yet.
How big of an underdog is 5-0 Penn State vs. 6-0 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor?
No. 10 Penn State opened as an underdog for its Big Ten East showdown with No. 5 Michigan Saturday in Ann Arbor. Oddsmakers believe Jim Harbaugh’s 6-0 Wolverines are a touchdown better than James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions. Michigan opened as a 7.5-point favorite and the line currently...
gbmwolverine.com
Positive and negative trends for Michigan basketball recruiting
Michigan basketball is trending in the right direction with one top target in 2023 and trending in a negative direction for another. We break it all down. The 2023 recruiting class has been an interesting one for Michigan basketball. One thing about it is that we still don’t know how many scholarship spots the Wolverines are going to have.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials for the Lansing School District say at Everett has forfeited its Friday, October 14 game against DeWitt. The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game. The district would not elaborate as to the specific reasons and only cited “a lack of eligible players […]
Why doesn’t James Franklin show up on Penn State’s list of highest-paid employees?
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and...
Cumberland Valley girls volleyball blanks Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Altoona
Cumberland Valley (8-1) picked up a decisive 3-0 victory against divisional foe Altoona Thursday. The Eagles downed the Mountain Lions 25-21, 25-21, 25-6. Kate Berra paced the Eagles with 29 assists, 6 aces, and 6 digs. Kilee Kuhlman finished the contest with 9 kills and 1 dig, while Avi Chilmaza tallied 14 digs. Alaina Ceo accounted for 11 digs, while Eliette Whittaker and Avan Lee each posted 7 kills in the win.
Mechanicsburg girls volleyball prepares for postseason run with straight set win over Shippensburg
MECHANICSBURG—The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team entered Wednesday night’s Mid-Penn Conference inter-divisional game against Shippensburg with 11 wins and the Keystone Division title already in its back pocket. So, head coach Kat Marquiss made certain that all her starters and reserves received playing time as the Wildcats celebrated senior...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Boiling Springs takes home the win against Big Spring in boys soccer
Andrew Geesaman and Adler Hornbake pushed Boiling Springs boys soccer past Big Spring, 2-0, Wednesday. Boiling Springs had 19 shots on goal to Big Springs’ 9.
Republicans seek to unseat two Democrats on University of Michigan Board of Regents
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of incumbent Democrats are defending their University of Michigan Board of Regents seats against a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and a financial asset manager. Regents Mike Behm and Katherine White are facing six candidates for their regent seats, but primarily Republicans...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
187K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0