Ann Arbor, MI

PennLive.com

Penn State-Michigan game predictions: Lions will have their hands full with Wolverines team looking to own the trenches

For the first time this season, Penn State is an underdog this season as the Lions travel to Ann Arbor for a top-10 showdown with Michigan. The Nittany Lions come off a bye week to lick their wounds from a soggy 17-7 win over Northwestern, while the Wolverines were slow out of the gates before finishing strong in a 31-10 win over Indiana.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State continues preparation for Michigan; Scenes from practice

Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff put the team through the paces Wednesday afternoon as the Nittany Lions continue preparations for Michigan this Saturday. Penn State is off to a 5-0 start on the 2022 season after their 17-7 win over Northwestern last weekend at Beaver Stadium. Despite a sloppy game that featured five turnovers and a closer-than-expected game, Penn State currently sits at number 10 in the college football polls.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State's James Franklin on Nick Singleton, Manny Diaz and more practice takeaways

STATE COLLEGE — Anyone within a half-mile of Penn State’s practice facility on Wednesday night could hear the familiar but incredibly loud sound repeatedly coming from a collection of heavy-duty speakers. A recording of crowd noise and The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” — a Beaver Stadium and, more broadly, college football staple — blared through fall evening as Penn State prepared for its toughest test yet.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
gbmwolverine.com

Positive and negative trends for Michigan basketball recruiting

Michigan basketball is trending in the right direction with one top target in 2023 and trending in a negative direction for another. We break it all down. The 2023 recruiting class has been an interesting one for Michigan basketball. One thing about it is that we still don’t know how many scholarship spots the Wolverines are going to have.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Officials for the Lansing School District say at Everett has forfeited its Friday, October 14 game against DeWitt. The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game. The district would not elaborate as to the specific reasons and only cited “a lack of eligible players […]
LANSING, MI
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley girls volleyball blanks Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Altoona

Cumberland Valley (8-1) picked up a decisive 3-0 victory against divisional foe Altoona Thursday. The Eagles downed the Mountain Lions 25-21, 25-21, 25-6. Kate Berra paced the Eagles with 29 assists, 6 aces, and 6 digs. Kilee Kuhlman finished the contest with 9 kills and 1 dig, while Avi Chilmaza tallied 14 digs. Alaina Ceo accounted for 11 digs, while Eliette Whittaker and Avan Lee each posted 7 kills in the win.
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

Mechanicsburg girls volleyball prepares for postseason run with straight set win over Shippensburg

MECHANICSBURG—The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team entered Wednesday night’s Mid-Penn Conference inter-divisional game against Shippensburg with 11 wins and the Keystone Division title already in its back pocket. So, head coach Kat Marquiss made certain that all her starters and reserves received playing time as the Wildcats celebrated senior...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you are looking for new places to discover, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely if you have never been to any of them before, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

