Japanese Breakfast has words for Greg Abbott and puts on an elegant show

Japanese Breakfast, the alternative pop group headed by Michelle Zauner, got to business on Sunday at the Austin City Limits Music Festival, delivering melodic hits with smooth transitions to a crowd heading into the final hours of Weekend 1.

Here's what we saw.

Michelle Zauner loves Austin.

This shouldn't be a surprise after she credited South by Southwest with helping launch her career in 2016 when speaking at the festival in March. Zauner has played in Austin regularly over the past few years, including at ACL Fest in 2018 and at SXSW this year. The artist was sure to let the crowd know how much she loved the city.

"I feel like my most charmed musical experiences have been in this city," the singer and best-selling author said.

Before heading into her closing song, "Diving Woman" off her second album "Soft Sounds from Another Planet," Zauner shared a "(expletive) Greg Abbott" with the crowd, which received a rupture of cheers and applause.

"To be a Texas voter is not to be a disillusioned voter," Zauner said.

She continued by reminding people Tuesday is the last day to register to vote, and she urged people who believe that "abortion is healthcare" or support gun control to vote.

Zauner locks you in.

From the moment she came out playing "Paprika" off her third album "Jubilee," she captivated the audience. Whether she was bopping on stage, banging a gong or just lighting up that little corner of the festival with her infectious smile, she (nicely) commanded you to sit back and listen to the emotion coming out of her.

Super smooth and cooling vibes.

With little talking between songs, Japanese Breakfast transitioned into each song flawlessly, making it sound like you were listening to an album at home. And with the accompanying mellow saxophone, the group offered a bit of a much-needed cool-down on this hot day.

She's happy and you're happy.

Although Zauner often finds herself in the "Sad Girl Indie" genre, this show is part of Japanese Breakfast's tour in promotion of 2021's "Jubilee." On this album, Zauner took a different theme from her first two albums, which focused primarily on grief and loss after the death of her mother. "Jubilee" is an exploration of optimism and joy, which can be seen from the lyrics and Zauner's attitude on stage.

After an hour of playing elegant indie-pop, Zauner melts your heart and leaves your soul feeling refreshed.