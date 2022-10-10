Read full article on original website
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
Suspected gunman in deadly Fall River shooting held without bail
The New Bedford man believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in Fall River over the weekend faced a judge Wednesday.
Police nab 3rd suspect in deadly Fall River shooting
Two men who were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Fall River faced a judge Tuesday while officials continued to search for the shooter.
Middleborough Police investigating pedestrian crash that injured teen skateboarder
MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Middleborough Police are investigating a crash in which a skateboarder was injured, they announced. At about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, police received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian crash near 81 Plympton St. When officers arrived, they provided aid to an 18-year-old Middleborough man who had been...
Driver accused in 2018 crash that killed a toddler in South Boston found guilty
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a toddler in South Boston four years ago has been found guilty of motor vehicle homicide. A jury reached its verdict Wednesday afternoon, after the defense for Charlene Casey came to an end the day before. They reached a decision after visiting the site of the crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath earlier in the week, in addition to three days of testimony. Jurors also saw surveillance video from the chain reaction crash.
Fall River Police respond to report of fight with group of juveniles and possible shooting
Police in Fall River are investigating after a fight that may have led to a shooting. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to Forest Street Tuesday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. for a report of a fight and a possible gunshot. It appears that there may have...
2 charged in connection with Fall River homicide
One man has died following an altercation outside of a bar in Fall River early Sunday morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
No good deed goes unpunished: Providence man assaulted after offering to pay for laundry
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — What was supposed to be a good deed, turned into a nightmare for one Providence resident. The incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday at Freeway Laundry on Broadway. Christian Miller told ABC6 news he was doing his laundry on Sunday when he overheard a...
2 men arrested in deadly shooting outside Fall River bar
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a bar in Fall River over the weekend. Shortly after midnight Sunday, Fall River police responded to the Riverside Sports Bar and...
Police identify 14-year-old boy fatally shot Monday in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood
A 14-year-old who was fatally shot in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday afternoon has been identified by police. Boston police identified the teen Wednesday as Rasante Osorio, 14, of Dorchester. According to Boston police, the shooting happened at 12:18 p.m. in the area of 2990 Washington St. Boston police said there...
Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar
A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
Boston Police investigate stabbing by the Franklin Park Zoo in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a stabbing by the Franklin Park Zoo in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night. Police said one person was stabbed on Playstead Street at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Boston Police said the victim was then rushed to the hospital. Officers had much of the road blocked off for several hours as investigators walked around the area with flashlights, placing at least half a dozen evidence markers in the parking lot. Boston Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.
DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
New Bedford Police Investigate West End Shooting, Arrest One
NEW BEDFORD (1420 WBSM) — New Bedford Police are investigating an incident of shots fired in the city’s West End Monday night while also making an arrest during the investigation. According to police, patrol units responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 9:30 p.m. on October 10 in...
Route 79 in Fall River open after watermelons spilled onto road
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 79 in Fall River is back open after being shut down due to a watermelon spill Tuesday night. A tractor-trailer rolled over Tuesday night, spilling the fruit all over the highway. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Man accused of critically injuring toddler charged with felony assault
An East Providence man accused of critically injuring a toddler in a shopping mall parking lot over the weekend has been charged with felony assault.
Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect
ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
New Bedford man arrested in armed robbery at grocery store
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Hyannis on Sunday. Barnstable police said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the Ocean Street Market. On Monday, police identified 42-year-old Michael Medeiros as a suspect....
Jury deliberations continue in trial for 2018 crash that killed a toddler in South Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a toddler in South Boston in 2018 is awaiting her fate as the jury is set to resume deliberations Wednesday morning after hearing from the defense Tuesday. The prosecution said 68-year-old Charlene Casey is guilty of motor vehicle...
The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify these Individuals Wanted in Connection to a Larceny Incident
Detectives are looking to identify the pictured individuals in relation to a larceny incident that occurred on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 9:30 PM at 471 Blue Hill Avenue. Suspect #1 is described as a Black male, approximately 18-25 years old wearing a red Cincinnati flat brim cap with...
Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
