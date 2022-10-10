ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

whdh.com

Driver accused in 2018 crash that killed a toddler in South Boston found guilty

BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman accused of causing a crash that killed a toddler in South Boston four years ago has been found guilty of motor vehicle homicide. A jury reached its verdict Wednesday afternoon, after the defense for Charlene Casey came to an end the day before. They reached a decision after visiting the site of the crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath earlier in the week, in addition to three days of testimony. Jurors also saw surveillance video from the chain reaction crash.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in deadly shooting outside Fall River bar

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that two men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside a bar in Fall River over the weekend. Shortly after midnight Sunday, Fall River police responded to the Riverside Sports Bar and...
FALL RIVER, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Killed in Shooting Outside Fall River Bar

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in an altercation outside a bar in Fall River, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning. Fall River police were called to the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant on Rodman Street shortly after midnight for a reported altercation and shooting outside the bar, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. When officers arrived, they said they found a man on the ground.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Boston Police investigate stabbing by the Franklin Park Zoo in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police are investigating a stabbing by the Franklin Park Zoo in Jamaica Plain Tuesday night. Police said one person was stabbed on Playstead Street at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Boston Police said the victim was then rushed to the hospital. Officers had much of the road blocked off for several hours as investigators walked around the area with flashlights, placing at least half a dozen evidence markers in the parking lot. Boston Fire and EMS also responded to the scene.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: 2 facing charges after man shot to death outside Fall River restaurant

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Two people are facing criminal charges after a man was shot to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Jose Pagan, 23, of Fall River, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Fall River District Court on charge of accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Luis Colon, 42, also of Fall River, will be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Route 79 in Fall River open after watermelons spilled onto road

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 79 in Fall River is back open after being shut down due to a watermelon spill Tuesday night. A tractor-trailer rolled over Tuesday night, spilling the fruit all over the highway. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Stabbing reported in Abington, officers searching for suspect

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported stabbing in Abington on Monday has community members on edge as officers search for the suspect. “I don’t like to see trouble,” said Abington resident Gail Campbell. “None of us like to see trouble.”. 7NEWS spoke with a man who said...
ABINGTON, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford man arrested in armed robbery at grocery store

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a grocery store in Hyannis on Sunday. Barnstable police said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the Ocean Street Market. On Monday, police identified 42-year-old Michael Medeiros as a suspect....
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teen suffers serious injuries after being struck by car in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Police investigating an early morning crash after a teen was struck by a car and left with serious injuries in Middleborough. Just after 12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to 81 Plympton Street for reports of a pedestrian crash. When emergency crews arrived they located an 18-year-old Middleborough man laying unconscious on the road suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local area hospital to be treated.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA

