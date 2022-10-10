ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game time, TV network announced for Ole Miss football vs. LSU on Oct. 22

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The SEC has announced the game time and TV network for when Ole Miss football plays LSU in Baton Rouge on Oct. 22.

The Rebels (6-0, 2-0 SEC) will face off against the Tigers (4-2, 2-1) in Tiger Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT in a game that will be broadcast on CBS. Ole Miss won the last meeting against LSU, snapping the Tigers' five-game winning streak in the rivalry.

Before this matchup, Ole Miss will first host Auburn (3-3, 1-2) this weekend in Oxford (11 a.m., ESPN). The Tigers visit Florida this Saturday.

This will be the 111th all-time meeting between the long-time SEC rivals. Ole Miss hasn't won in Baton Rouge since 2008.

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com. Follow Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss announces sellout for Auburn game

After an undefeated start for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels, fans are showing their love through ticket sales. Ole Miss announced Tuesday that Saturday’s contest against Auburn is a sellout. The announcement comes after the Rebels’ dominating win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. Ole Miss is off to...
