Religion

Healed versus whole

By Rev. David Wilson Rodgers
Carlsbad Current-Argus
Carlsbad Current-Argus
 2 days ago
In scripture there is a big difference between being healed and being made whole. One example of this profound difference is found in the seventeenth Chapter of Luke. In this story of miraculous healing, ten lepers encounter Jesus and ask for healing. Accordingly, Jesus cures them of their leprosy and sends all ten to present themselves to the priest. Seeing the priest was essential because only the priest could declare them as healed and this legal verification was required before they could return to society. One of the ten, upon realizing that he had been healed of his disease, turned and came to Jesus with gratitude and joy. Jesus then proclaimed to the proud that, not only had he been healed, but he had been made whole.

The difference between the two declarations is profound and has important implications for modern faith. In the Biblical Greek, the word used for the healing of the ten is very different from the word used to declare the wholeness of the one. In the case of the ten, they were cured of their disease. While truly a beautiful and praiseworthy miracle worth celebrating, the one who returned to Jesus received much more. The Greek word used to describe his blessing is wholeness or saved. It is the same Greek word from which Christians have the whole concept of salvation.

Salvation in Jesus Christ means much more than being saved so one can go to heaven. Although that principle is very important to Christian faith, limiting salvation to heaven short circuits the beauty and richness of that powerful concept. Christian salvation in Jesus Christ is living a life of true wholeness and, as Paul would later say in Philippians 4:7, living in a state of Divine peace that surpasses all understanding.

In the case of the ten lepers who were cured of their leprosy, they were healed of a physical disease—nothing more. There was no guarantee that they would remain cured and, although Scripture does not say one way or the other, they may have contracted the disease again in their future. Yet, one did something different. Although he was cured of his disease, he was granted far more than physical healing. The wholeness, or salvation that Jesus granted the one is transcendent of a miracle cure. It is a state of mind and a peace of heart that would guard this man’s heart and mind in Jesus throughout the former leper’s life.

So many Christians seek only healing and short-term blessing through Jesus Christ. They pray to God for miraculous healing, come to church to feel good about themselves and a world where things are far from good, get reassurance that God loves them, seek the means to get out of a difficult situation, or any number of short-term goals. Yet, upon getting the momentary blessing they seek, their lives remain in chaos, confusion, and calamity. They may find healing, but never find wholeness. They may feel good in the moment, but they never embrace the beauty of Christ’s salvation. They find solace in professing that they are saved, but fail to know the peace that makes life worth living.

Christianity is about so much more than the blessing of eternal life. True Christian faith is about knowing the life-giving peace that comes from salvation in, and wholeness through, Jesus Christ!

Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad Current-Argus

