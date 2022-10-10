When Will ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 6 Return With New Episodes?

It’s nice that Rick and Morty gave us a little dinosaur episode as a treat. That’s because “JuRicksic Mort” is the last we’ll be seeing of this show for a while. Yep, Rick and Morty is going on another break, and this time around it’s going to last six weeks.

It’s not entirely surprising that Rick and Morty has a midseason hiatus planned. In Season 3, the show dropped its first episode on April Fool’s Day before releasing the rest of the season in the summer of 2017. Season 4 had a gap that stretched from the winter of 2019 to the spring of 2020. Even Season 5 had a monthlong gap between Episode 8 and its two-episode finale. Here’s everything we know about Rick and Morty‘s break, and when it’s coming back.

Will There Be a New Episode of Rick and Morty This Week?

Sorry, broh, you’re going to have to wait a while. Rick and Morty is going on hiatus for the rest of October and throughout most of November. But don’t worry too much. The rest of the season should premiere in 2022.

When Will Rick and Morty Season 6, Episode 7 Premiere?

The seventh episode in this new season is set to premiere Sunday, November 20 on Adult Swim. After that, Rick and Morty is expected to continue its weekly release schedule.

Why Is Rick and Morty Taking a Break?

Honestly, we don’t really know. It could just be a scheduling decision on Adult Swim’s part. Rick and Morty is far and away its biggest show, and the network may want to savor that ratings gold rather than dump all of its episodes at once. Also, the series has spent all of this season sharing the Sunday night spotlight with arguably the biggest show of the fall, HBO’s House of the Dragon. It could be that Warner Bros, Discovery — the parent company of both shows — decided to stop competing against itself. It could also be happening because Rick and Morty seems like it will have a Christmas episode this season, and Adult Swim wants to air that episode closer to the actual holiday.

Regardless of why this hiatus is occurring, from a plot perspective, it couldn’t come at a better time. Season 5 ended with Evil Morty (Justin Roiland) tearing a hole in the Central Finite Curve so he could escape. That rift has been open ever since, but in “JuRicksic Mort”, the dinosaurs repaired it. We have no idea what that really means for the future of this show or what portal travel will look like going forward. Those are exactly the questions Episode 7 will hopefully tackle.

How Many Episodes Are Left in Rick and Morty Season 6?

Altogether, there are four episodes left in this new season. We don’t know the order of the remaining episodes, but we do know their titles: “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation”, “Full Meta Jackrick”, “A Rick in King Mortur’s Mort”, and “Analyze Piss.”