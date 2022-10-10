ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Jefferson County blood drive deemed a success

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County Joint Vocational School hosted its first blood drive since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school’s health technologies program and The Red Cross paired up in order to make the event work. Students hoping to venture out into the healthcare field...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Grant helping with COVID-19 learning loss in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — COVID-19 impacted students in many ways, creating educational gaps that are hard to close. Now the Jefferson County Educational Service has obtained a $1 million grant through the Ohio Department of Education in order to close those gaps. "Yes, we're real excited," said Chuck Kokiko,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

West Virginia Northern Community College unveils new ambulance simulator

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Northern Community College EMS program in Wheeling is getting ready to welcome a state-of-the-art simulator to its training. It’s one of five such simulators in the state as part of Governor Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, which is in place to strengthen the state’s EMS workforce.
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Local family organizing donations for victims of Hurricane Ian

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Some around the Ohio Valley are collecting donations at Franciscan Square to help Hurricane Ian efforts. A semi is parked there, where organizer Marco Carapellotti is hoping to fill it and send it off to help those in need in Florida. It’s not the first...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OH
Jefferson County, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Jefferson County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
WTOV 9

Ohio County school officials encouraged by state test results

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Board of Education conducted a work session Monday looking over data from its standardized test scores, what patterns were noticed and where improvements can be made. Many student’s grades suffered because of the pandemic and a lack of in-person learning. But with...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

WVU's Gee headlines Marshall County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner Thursday evening at the Moundsville Penitentiary. West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee was the guest speaker, while Bernie Twigg and the Moundsville Economic Development Council were honored. "It's a time to reflect from the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

BHJ tells Steubenville Council it's no longer pursuing trail project

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council heard Tuesday from Mike Paprocki of the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission at Tuesday's meeting. Paprocki told council the BHJ withdrew its proposal for funding for the Reconnecting River Communities project. He said they are no longer pursuing the federal funding because of a...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Health Clinics#Linus Influenza#Medical Services#General Health
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Fire prevention extends far beyond a week of reminders

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It's the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. On Tuesday, Wheeling, Valley Grove, and Triadelphia Fire Departments met at Middle Creek Elementary School to give hands-on experience for kids to learn how to react in a fire. But kids aren't the only ones who need...
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WTAP

Woman accused in Pleasants County fatal wreck enters guilty plea

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman who was charged in September 2021 for a fatal wreck in Pleasants County entered a guilty plea to two felony charges. According to the special prosecutor, Sam Rogers of Ritchie County, Cana Turner entered a guilty plea on September 19 for charges related to a fatal wreck in St. Marys on Henry Camp Road.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Man sentenced to life in Brooke County murder

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Wellsville man was sentenced to life through his connection to the murder of Charles Jule Suter in February. Harley A. Gill, 28, of Wellsville, received his sentence after pleading guilty to murder of the second degree. Brooke County Prosecutor Joseph Barki has created a...
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Leaders seek input on redeveloping historic Steubenville building

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council recently heard from a consulting firm on ways to redevelop a historic building downtown. Leaders are hopeful that the potential redevelopment of the Exchange Realty Building can positively impact the entire downtown area. They heard from Steadfast City, an economic development consulting firm...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

West Virginia Amendments 2 and 4 discussed at Ohio County town hall

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Amendments 2 and 4 were discussed Tuesday evening during a town hall meeting at Wheeling’s Trinity Lutheran Church. The event was hosted by the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, the Ohio County Education Association, and the Ohio County Schools Service Personnel Association.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

WTOV9 Coats for Kids Campaign 2022-23 kicks off

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The cold weather is moving in, and it’s time for the WTOV9 Coats for Kids Campaign. Coats for Kids and the Salvation Army partnered with East Garfield Elementary School to provide each child with a winter coat, totaling 346 coats. "We are always in...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Marshall County Schools celebrate International Day of The Girl

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Marshall County Schools celebrated International Day of The Girl on Tuesday with the CTE Department preparing a workshop just for them. Fifth graders learned all about girls in STEM at John Marshall High School. They had opportunity to use STEM skills, creating lava lamps, coding,...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

UPDATE: Crews assess damage following Steubenville fire

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Fire crews continue to check for hot spots after being called to the scene of a blaze at an apartment on Pine Valley Drive in the city Monday at around 9:30 p.m. Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said firefighters discovered a blaze in the kitchen of...
STEUBENVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy