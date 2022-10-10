Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Jefferson County blood drive deemed a success
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Jefferson County Joint Vocational School hosted its first blood drive since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school’s health technologies program and The Red Cross paired up in order to make the event work. Students hoping to venture out into the healthcare field...
WTOV 9
Grant helping with COVID-19 learning loss in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — COVID-19 impacted students in many ways, creating educational gaps that are hard to close. Now the Jefferson County Educational Service has obtained a $1 million grant through the Ohio Department of Education in order to close those gaps. "Yes, we're real excited," said Chuck Kokiko,...
WTOV 9
West Virginia Northern Community College unveils new ambulance simulator
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Northern Community College EMS program in Wheeling is getting ready to welcome a state-of-the-art simulator to its training. It’s one of five such simulators in the state as part of Governor Justice’s EMS WV: Answer the Call initiative, which is in place to strengthen the state’s EMS workforce.
WTOV 9
Local family organizing donations for victims of Hurricane Ian
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Some around the Ohio Valley are collecting donations at Franciscan Square to help Hurricane Ian efforts. A semi is parked there, where organizer Marco Carapellotti is hoping to fill it and send it off to help those in need in Florida. It’s not the first...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marshall County family praises big fundraising event happening this weekend
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 4th Annual A Special Wish Lip Sync Challenge at the Capitol Theatre is just days away! Benwood native Cirstin Redman’s son, Jaymison, was diagnosed in September 2020 with Stage 4 Pineoblastoma, a kind of rare brain cancer that starts in the brain’s pineal gland. Proceeds from the big event make […]
WTOV 9
Ohio County school officials encouraged by state test results
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Board of Education conducted a work session Monday looking over data from its standardized test scores, what patterns were noticed and where improvements can be made. Many student’s grades suffered because of the pandemic and a lack of in-person learning. But with...
WTOV 9
WVU's Gee headlines Marshall County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner Thursday evening at the Moundsville Penitentiary. West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee was the guest speaker, while Bernie Twigg and the Moundsville Economic Development Council were honored. "It's a time to reflect from the...
WTOV 9
BHJ tells Steubenville Council it's no longer pursuing trail project
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council heard Tuesday from Mike Paprocki of the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission at Tuesday's meeting. Paprocki told council the BHJ withdrew its proposal for funding for the Reconnecting River Communities project. He said they are no longer pursuing the federal funding because of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
Man arrested, drugs seized in pair of Jefferson County drug investigations
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — One man is behind bars and a large quantity of illicit drugs are off the street because of two separate investigations by the Jefferson County Drug Task Force. Robert L. Simmons, 28, was arrested after authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday at 310 Madison Ave....
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
WTOV 9
Fire prevention extends far beyond a week of reminders
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — It's the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. On Tuesday, Wheeling, Valley Grove, and Triadelphia Fire Departments met at Middle Creek Elementary School to give hands-on experience for kids to learn how to react in a fire. But kids aren't the only ones who need...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Woman accused in Pleasants County fatal wreck enters guilty plea
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Sistersville woman who was charged in September 2021 for a fatal wreck in Pleasants County entered a guilty plea to two felony charges. According to the special prosecutor, Sam Rogers of Ritchie County, Cana Turner entered a guilty plea on September 19 for charges related to a fatal wreck in St. Marys on Henry Camp Road.
WTOV 9
Man sentenced to life in Brooke County murder
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A Wellsville man was sentenced to life through his connection to the murder of Charles Jule Suter in February. Harley A. Gill, 28, of Wellsville, received his sentence after pleading guilty to murder of the second degree. Brooke County Prosecutor Joseph Barki has created a...
WTOV 9
Leaders seek input on redeveloping historic Steubenville building
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council recently heard from a consulting firm on ways to redevelop a historic building downtown. Leaders are hopeful that the potential redevelopment of the Exchange Realty Building can positively impact the entire downtown area. They heard from Steadfast City, an economic development consulting firm...
WTOV 9
West Virginia Amendments 2 and 4 discussed at Ohio County town hall
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Amendments 2 and 4 were discussed Tuesday evening during a town hall meeting at Wheeling’s Trinity Lutheran Church. The event was hosted by the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, the Ohio County Education Association, and the Ohio County Schools Service Personnel Association.
WTOV 9
WTOV9 Coats for Kids Campaign 2022-23 kicks off
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The cold weather is moving in, and it’s time for the WTOV9 Coats for Kids Campaign. Coats for Kids and the Salvation Army partnered with East Garfield Elementary School to provide each child with a winter coat, totaling 346 coats. "We are always in...
WTOV 9
Dioceses of Steubenville announces potential merge with the Columbus Dioceses
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Dioceses of Steubenville is announcing a potential merge with the Columbus Dioceses. "I’ve already been in conversation with the bishops of Ohio and what’s necessary is for them to take a vote, which could come in different ways,” Bishop Jeffrey Monforton said.
WTOV 9
Marshall County Schools celebrate International Day of The Girl
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Marshall County Schools celebrated International Day of The Girl on Tuesday with the CTE Department preparing a workshop just for them. Fifth graders learned all about girls in STEM at John Marshall High School. They had opportunity to use STEM skills, creating lava lamps, coding,...
WTOV 9
UPDATE: Crews assess damage following Steubenville fire
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Fire crews continue to check for hot spots after being called to the scene of a blaze at an apartment on Pine Valley Drive in the city Monday at around 9:30 p.m. Steubenville Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said firefighters discovered a blaze in the kitchen of...
Comments / 0