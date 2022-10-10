ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nasdaq, S&P 500 Fall Again as Treasury Yields Rise

Most stocks closed lower for a fifth straight day Tuesday, as rising government bond yields turned up the heat once again. The Nasdaq Composite (-1.1% at 10,426) and the S&P 500 Index (-0.7% at 3,588) finished in the red as the 10-year Treasury yield climbed 5.2 basis points to 3.937%. (A basis point = 0.01%.) Remember, rising bond yields can have an outsized effect on tech stocks that are valued based on longer-term earnings. And as bond yields and borrowing costs rise, these longer-term earnings can be negatively impacted.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Reuters

U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower as investors await CPI report

U.S. stocks ended Wednesday's session slightly lower, as producer price data showed inflation inched up last month and a readout of Federal Reserve meeting minutes affirmed officials were likely to proceed with their rate-hiking plans. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down about 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to start busy week of earnings, inflation data

U.S. stocks extended a downtrend on Monday to start the week lower as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation reports. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led declines, dropping 1% to a two-year low as a set of fresh restrictions by the Biden administration on China's access to American technology sent chip stocks tanking and weighed on the broader tech sector. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed roughly 90 points, or 0.3%.
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
msn.com

U.S. stocks end lower with S&P 500 booking 6-day losing streak as investors digest Fed minutes, await CPI

U.S. stock indexes ended a volatile session slightly lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting deepened concerns that policy makers will continue to aggressively tighten monetary policy. How stock-index futures traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 28.34...
Zacks.com

Bear Market Rally in the Cards? Top-Ranked Low P/E ETFs to Tap

The year 2022 as a whole could easily be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, red-hot inflation and rising-rate worries. No wonder, such worries caused an upheaval in the market this year. Overall, the S&P 500 is down 23.6% this year. The Nasdaq Composite is off 31.9%, the Dow Jones has lost about 20% while the Russell 2000 has skidded 24.2% year to date (as of Oct 6, 2022).
Zacks.com

Inverse Equity ETF (DWSH) Hits New 52-Week High

DWSH - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 36.8% from its 52-week low price of $8.09/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com

Breaking Down the Rough Start to Q3 Earnings Season

Note: The following is an excerpt from this week’s Earnings Trends report. You can access the full report that contains detailed historical actual and estimates for the current and following periods, please click here>>>. Here are the key points:. The early 2022 Q3 results don’t inspire a lot of...
Zacks.com

5 Big Bank Earnings Charts to Kick Off Earnings Season

Third quarter earnings season is finally here. As always, it’s being led off by the big banks. But the banks are still in the doghouse. 14 years after the start of the financial crisis, the banks are still out of favor on Wall Street. This year, most banks stocks are down big, with many at 52-week lows.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases

U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
