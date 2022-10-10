DWSH - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 36.8% from its 52-week low price of $8.09/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO