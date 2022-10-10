Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
Shakira Shares Cryptic Posts, Announces New Single
In a series of cryptic posts on Instagram, Shakira appears to reflect on recent life struggles, specifically her separation from ex-boyfriend Gerard Piquè. As fans were left wondering, she later revealed that her new single will be coming out soon. Shakira’s Vague Posts Spark Confusion. The Queen of...
Shakira Teases New Song 'Monotonía' with Cryptic Videos amid Gerard Piqué Split: 'It Hurt'
In a series of cryptic Instagram posts over the weekend — including one with a heart being stomped on — Shakira is teasing what appears to be her newest heartbreak anthem "Monotonía." "It wasn't your fault," the 45-year-old Colombian star wrote in the first Instagram post, followed...
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Beyonce Claps Back After Right Said Fred Claimed She Wasn’t Authorized To Sample Their Song
Beyonce just proved she is not the one to mess with when it comes to her brand. The superstar singer fired back at Right Said Fred after the band said she sampled their 1992 megahit “I’m Too Sexy” for her new song “Alien Superstar” without permission. Calling the band’s claims “erroneous and incredibly disparaging” in a statement to E! on Friday (October 7), Beyonce insisted Right Said Fred’s publisher signed the authorization.
msn.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson admits even his ‘cold, dark soul’ was overcome with emotion by weeping fan
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said his “cold, dark soul” was overcome with emotion after one of his superfans wept after getting the actor’s autograph. The wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar, 50, made a man cry “tears of joy” by signing his replica WWE replica championship belt at a ‘Black Adam’ fan event at Diego Rivera Museum, Mexico City.
Alicia Keys Shares the Letter She Wrote as a 13-Year-Old That Her Estranged Father Kept for Over 2 Decades
Alicia Keys shared her thoughts on how she and her father overcame the difficulties in their relationship.
The FADER
Sade is back in the studio
A new Sade album is reportedly in the works for the first time in over a decade. The news broke Monday (October 10), not via the Nigerian-born, Essex-bred soul superstar or her band, but in a Billboard cover interview with Brad Pitt and French producer Damien Quintard on their reopening and renovation of the historic Miraval Studios. Sade had already been announced as a slated future resident of the room, but Pitt and Quintard have now confirmed that — less than a year after the rebuild was announced — recording is already underway, and that Sade and her backing band are the space’s first official guests.
NYLON
Lizzo Performs In Leotards Because of Beyoncé
In a new interview with Vanity Fair, cover star Lizzo covers topics spanning from politics to polyamory to her rock band roots and more. Lizzo is constantly referenced (for better or worse) in conversations surrounding body positivity, which she tells Vanity Fair that no, she does not get tired of. That includes what she wears — like the signature leotards she and her dancers started wearing on stage in 2014.
hotnewhiphop.com
Halle Bailey Celebrates DDG On His 25th Birthday: “Love You Forever”
“The Little Mermaid” starlet put together a heartwarming video montage dedicated to her man on his big day. DDG has been doing a ton of celebrating lately. From the arrival of his sophomore album, It’s Not Me It’s You (as well as the deluxe cut), featuring artists like Coi Leray, Gunna, NLE Choppa, Lakeyah, and Offset to his 25th birthday, the Michigan-born recording artist is on a serious roll this fall.
EW.com
Maya Hawke reveals the Taylor Swift song that turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie
Ethan Hawke is a Swiftie thanks to daughter Maya Hawke. The Stranger Things star revealed her famous father is a Taylor Swift fan during an interview with London-based music magazine The Line of Best Fit. While reflecting on some of the most formative songs in her library, Maya listed Swift's "Ours," from her 2010 album Speak Now, as one of them, noting that she introduced the track to her famous father, whom she credits for shaping her musical taste.
Bad Bunny’s ‘Titi Me Preguntó’ Samples a 1999 Bachata Song
'Titi Me Preguntó' is one of Bad Bunny's most popular songs from 'Un Verano Sin Ti.' Here's what we know about one song that is sampled in Bad Bunny's original.
BET
Sade Is Recording New Music
According to Billboard, the singer and her band have been recording at Miraval Studios in Correns, France. “You could feel the love that she and the band had for this place,” said Damien Quintard, French producer and composer, who co-operates Miraval Studios. Sade hasn’t released an album in 12...
NYLON
Lizzo To Tell Her Story With 'Love, Lizzo' Documentary
These days, it seems like every celebrity has a documentary in the works. First, we were given a behind-the-scenes look at the 2020 NFL halftime show in Jennifer Lopez’s Halftime, then Olivia Rodrigo took us on tour with Driving Home To You, and soon after, Selena Gomez announced My Mind and Me, an expansive look at her life that’s been years in the making. Now, Lizzo is following suit with a documentary about her unique story and career called Love, Lizzo.
NFL・
Rosalia, Shakira, Anitta and more nominated for MTV EMAs
This year’s MTV European Music Awards will be hosted on November 13, celebrating some of the biggest stars all over the world. The awards show will be hosted in Germany and will air in over 170 countries. Awards are handed out according to fan votes, with people able to vote until November 9 on the EMA website.
MTV
Your 2022 EMA Nominations Are Here: Harry Styles And Taylor Swift Lead The Pack
The MTV EMA are only a month away, and the show promises to be a big night featuring your favorite international artists around the world hitting the stage. Harry Styles leads the nominations field with a total of seven, including Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video. Taylor Swift follows behind with six nods, and she also earned a nom for Best Longform Video, a brand new category for the event. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj and Rosalía each earned five noms, with both competing for Best Song and Best Artist.
Pop Star Tove Lo Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder in New "Grapefruit" Music Video
Swedish pop star Tove Lo is opening up about her struggles with an eating disorder in her newest released song "Grapefruit." The single, which was released Oct. 12, debuted with an accompanying music video that showed Lo in a variety of different settings. She starts in a dark kitchen lit only by the light of an empty fridge, then moves into a padded room, and later is in an empty bedroom.
Jaime Camil Wasn’t Afraid to Play Vicente Fernandez on Netflix’s ‘El Rey’
Jaime Camil did not hesitate to play the ranchera legend Vicente Fernández in Netflix’s bio-series El Rey, Vicente Fernández. The Mexican actor and singer, best known for his comedic roles in shows like Jane the Virgin and Qué pobres tan ricos, tackled the portrayal of the late cultural icon the same way he would do with any other project. “If you let the weight and magnitude of Vicente Fernández sit on your shoulders — we who live from our emotions and from connect with the public with our emotions — imagine if the first emotion I register for a role...
