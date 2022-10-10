ESPN FPI: Ducks hold sizable win probability over UCLA, also favored to beat Utah

The Oregon Ducks keep on rolling along.

With another impressive win on Saturday, this time against the Arizona Wildcats, it’s becoming clear that this version of Dan Lanning’s squad is much improved from the version that we saw in Week 1 against Georgia. The statistical models are baring that out, showing some new confidence in Oregon’s abilities going forward.

Each and every week we like to check back in with ESPN’s Football Power Index to see if Oregon’s win probability increased or decreased after the latest games. It also gives us a look at season-long projections, like probability that Oregon wins the Pac-12, makes the College Football Playoff, or even wins the National Championship.

Happy Monday, Duck fans. Oregon saw an increase across the board.

Not only does Oregon enter the UCLA game as sizable favorites, but they are also now projected to beat Utah, and saw their percent-chance to make the CFP rise by a decent margin. Check out where the FPI currently slots the Ducks:

Week 8 vs. No. 11 UCLA

71.6% Oregon Win69.1% Oregon WinIt may seem somewhat shocking that the Ducks have such a high win-probability against a team that is technically ranked ahead of them, but Oregon will enjoy some nice home-field advantage here as two of the best teams in the Pac-12 go head to head after a bye week.

Week 9 at California

76.7% Oregon Win71.0% Oregon WinFor as high as the probability against UCLA was, I expected this one to be a little bit higher as well. However, Cal is getting some respect thanks to their defense and an improved offense, and they could give Oregon a good test.

Week 10 at Colorado

95.6% Oregon Win94.3% Oregon WinAt this point in the season, I feel like I could copy and paste my explainer about Colorado. They are among the worst teams in the nation, and even a 99.9% win probability for Oregon wouldn't be high enough.

Week 11 vs. Washington

70.5% Oregon Win60.4% Oregon Win: Washington looked like a daunting opponent early in the year when they were rolling at home and ranked inside the top 25, but they've fallen off as of late, dropping their last two games against UCLA and Arizona State. It will still be a big matchup for the Ducks, but I think Oregon fans probably feel a bit more confident now than they did a few weeks ago.

Week 12 vs. No. 20 Utah

51.0% Oregon Win40.3% Oregon Win: Utah dropped their second game of the year on Saturday, losing to Chip Kelly and the Bruins. While the Utes are still a talented team, They aren't quite reaching the ceiling that a lot of people thought they had at the start of the season. This revenge game for Oregon is going to be a juicy one.

Week 13 at Oregon State

Updated Win Percentage: 68.0% Oregon Win Former Win Percentage: 72.0% Oregon Win CONTEXT: The Beavers found a way to win against Stanford on Saturday night after most of the country was asleep. It was a thrilling victory, but not quite enough for me to think that Oregon fans should be losing sleep over this matchup. It will be a good game, but it's clear that the Ducks are the better team.

Season-Long Outlook

Previous: 13.3%

Previous: 0.7%

Previous: 0.2 %

Previous: 0.0%

Win Conference: 26.1%Make College Football Playoff: 4.1%Make National Championship: 0.9%Win National Championship: 0.2%

