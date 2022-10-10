Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff saysZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Shelter animal adoption fees will be waived during month of OctoberZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for releaseDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Third arrest made in ‘Lucky 777s’ drug trafficking operation
Third arrest made in "Lucky 777s" drug trafficking operation from California to Northeast Florida.Getty Images. A third arrest was made Friday in Jacksonville associated with the major drug trafficking operation from California to Florida, dubbed “Operation Lucky 777s.”
Officials: Florida woman arrested for allegedly giving toddler fentanyl candy
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly giving a toddler fentanyl candy, officials say. According to a news release from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 2-year-old’s grandparents noticed the child became lethargic Monday evening. The grandparents believe it happened after the child allegedly got candy from Jessica Martinez.
Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Lea Michelle Rhoden was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 11 on four felony charges involving fraud and theft of funds from a local nonprofit organization. The arrest came as the result of an investigation by Baker County Sheriff’s Office detectives that focused on Rhoden’s inappropriate spending during her five years as executive director of the Baker Prevention Coalition, Inc.
JSO: Young man in hospital, suspect outstanding after shooting at unknown location
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting occurred Tuesday night. STORY: Former executive director of nonprofit arrested for fraud and grand theft in Baker County. At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers said they were dispatched to 4600 Atlantic Boulevard and found a man in...
JSO: Man killed in unknown shooting in Moncrief area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported undetermined death in the Moncrief area at Doeboy Street and Anderson Road. JSO reports that around 4:00 p.m. officers arrived at the 6600 block of Doeboy Street to find a person lying on the sidewalk. The person...
Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff says
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says a Saturday night arrest was the result of a road rage incident. Timothy Floyd, 57, of Green Cove Springs was arrested Saturday for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting or throwing a missile into a vehicle on Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m.
First Coast News
Police: Clay Country man arrested for shooting into a car during road rage incident, injuring passengers
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A Clay County man was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting or throwing a missile into a dwelling or vehicle and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
News4Jax.com
Man found dead of gunshot wound on sidewalk of Jacksonville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to a scene Wednesday afternoon on Doeboy Street after a call about someone who was lying on a sidewalk. According to Sgt. Mike Russell, with the Sheriff’s Office’s homicide unit, police responded to the neighborhood at 4 p.m. They found the body of a man in his late 20s who had been shot at least once.
News4Jax.com
Residents of Mandarin apartment complex questioning notice referencing inspections with JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some people living at a Mandarin apartment complex are questioning a notice that they recently received. Management left notes on doors telling some residents of the Pickwick Flats Apartments that they would be inspecting units along with Jacksonville sheriff’s officers on Wednesday. There were no search warrants or any other notifications.
Mother of suspected killer of 2 boys takes the stand
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — After Mark Wilson’s mother went to deputies to tell them that her son committed these crimes, she wore a wire to record her son’s confession to the killing of the two boys. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Testimony continued Wednesday in...
Police: Murder suspect apprehended by K-9 on Jacksonville's Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A K-9 was able to apprehend a murder suspect after a deadly shooting last week on Jacksonville's Northside, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Erik Rashard Allen, 34, has been arrested for murder. He has also been charged with two counts of possession of...
News4Jax.com
Mother of man accused of killing Putnam County boys testifies in trial
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County. Mark Wilson Jr. was indicted on two...
Suspect arrested for 2017 murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday for a murder that happened in 2017. JSO and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a reported shooting on 10000 block of Shelby Creek Road South on Aug. 1, 2017. An adult male was found and appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police make arrest in 2017 killing of 19-year-old
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection with the 2017 shooting death of a 19-year-old man. On Aug. 1, 2017, first responders were called to a shooting on Shelby Creek Road South, in a neighborhood off Normandy Boulevard just west of Herlong Recreational Airport. That’s where, police said, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 19-year-old Ra’Kwon Backey, died at the scene. A friend of the victim’s mother told News4JAX at the time that he was shot in the driveway of a home, which neighbors said they moved into about a year ago.
JSO: Homicide investigation ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the scene of a person who had been shot. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO believes the victim may have been shot at one location,...
JSO: Man dead after shooting in Moncrief area Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting in the Moncrief area Wednesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say around 4 p.m., police were dispatched Helena and Doeboy Streets in reference to a shooting. When police arrived, officers reportedly found a man in his...
Victim of 2017 murder indentified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After an arrest made Oct. 11 for a murder committed in 2017, the Facebook group “Mad Dads Jacksonville Chapter” posted justice for the victim. Action News Jax reported that Rae’quan Malik Howard was arrested for suspicion of the murder. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
News4Jax.com
Footage shows moments after road rage shooting that wounded 2 girls
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Newly-obtained videos show the moments after authorities said two children were shot during a road rage incident over the weekend in Nassau County. One of the videos was cellphone footage that a viewer sent News4JAX. In the video, which appears to have been taken shortly after the incident, there are several people standing outside of multiple vehicles after a 5-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were shot. Those vehicles include a Nassau County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well as a black Dodge Ram and a gray Nissan Murano — both of which Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said were involved in the incident.
Florida Woman Accused of Gunning Down ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ Estranged Husband
A 45-year-old woman in Florida is behind bars after she allegedly shot and killed her estranged husband at her Jacksonville home last week. Kimberly Sue Heath was taken into custody on Friday evening and charged in the death of 40-year-old Nathaniel Heath, authorities announced. She faces one count of second-degree murder — perpetrating a dangerous act evincing a depraved mind without premeditation, jail records show.
First Coast News
JSO: One dead after shooting in Woodstock area, police looking for leads
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area Tuesday night. Around 3:50 p.m., The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Detroit Street and W. 3rd Street. When they arrived, police say they located a...
