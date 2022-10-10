ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'

A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC New York

US Changing Name of Fort Hood to Honor Hispanic General

U.S. Army base Fort Hood, named for a Confederate major general who led troops into battle against the United States during the Civil War, will be renamed for a Latino postwar four-star Army general. The new name will honor Gen. Richard Cavazos, who is noted for his leadership during the...
FORT HOOD, TX
iheart.com

Navy SEAL Trainee Who Died After Hell Week's Cause Of Death Revealed

Seaman Kyle Mullen, a Navy SEAL candidate who died shortly after completing his Hell Week training, died from acute pneumonia and cardiac arrest, according to a military investigation obtained by NBC News on Tuesday (October 12). The investigation, which was completed by the Naval Special Warfare Command Line of Duty,...
MILITARY
WAFF

Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAFF) - On Thursday the Pentagon Press Secretary Brigader General Pat Ryder announced that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a Memorandum on Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations. After reviewing the report, General Austin agreed to the recommendations and wants to change the names...
MILITARY

