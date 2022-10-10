‘Legally justified’: No charges against Raleigh officers in fatal shooting during Molotov cocktail attack, DA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of an attempted robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police. It was the third Raleigh bank robbery or attempt in the city in just over three weeks. Other Wells Fargo banks were robbed near N.C. State on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO