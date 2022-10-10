‘Legally justified’: No charges against Raleigh officers in fatal shooting during Molotov cocktail attack, DA says

Read full article on original website
4 arrests made in deadly shooting on NC-55 in May 2022
Four people are now in custody more than four months after a shooting that killed a man on NC-55 in Durham.
Man and 3 juveniles arrested for murder in May shooting, crash on N.C. 55 in Durham
After a man was shot, he crashed his car into several parked cars at a restaurant on N.C. 55.
Man, three boys face murder charges for May shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man and three boys each face a first-degree murder charge for a homicide earlier this year, Durham police said. Durham police said the four people have been arrested for the May 23 homicide on North Carolina Highway 55 near McCrimmon Parkway. Artavius Barrett Jr., 20,...
16-year-old shot and killed in Harnett County
A 16-year-old was killed in Harnett County during a shooting Tuesday night.
Rash of teens being shot has local gun violence activists pushing harder than ever for a solution
Gun violence activists are reacting after a third teenager younger than 18 was shot and killed in the Triangle over the past month.
cbs17
Suspect on run after 3rd bank robbery or attempt in just over 3 weeks in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of an attempted robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police. It was the third Raleigh bank robbery or attempt in the city in just over three weeks. Other Wells Fargo banks were robbed near N.C. State on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.
WRAL
Search underway for 2 men police say stole 'significant amount' of jewelry from Fayetteville pawn shop
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men linked to a robbery at a pawn shop. The suspects robbed Parker Pawn on Yadkin Road on Oct. 7. Police said they broke through a display case and stole a 'significant amount' of jewelry while employees were in the store.
1 man shot at Raleigh apartment complex
Raleigh police say a shooting call came in around 1:19 a.m.
Death penalty remains on the table for man accused of killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in 2020
The man accused of murdering a five-year-old boy in broad daylight could face the death penalty if convicted.
Man charged with attempted rape at Sanford convenience store
Sanford police say a man is facing multiple charges including attempted rape after an attack that took place at a Circle K convenience store.
Over five pounds of cocaine found in North Carolina raid
Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff's Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant on Monday evening.
cbs17
Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
publicradioeast.org
Pressure Mounts to Compensate NC Man Wrongfully Imprisoned
Advocates for a man wrongfully imprisoned for decades due to misconduct by a Durham Police detective and released in 2016, want the city to honor a federal grand jury's decision and pay him $6 million. Critics said the city's position in the case of Darryl Howard sets a bad example...
cbs17
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
Feds: North Carolina man distributed 7 pounds of meth in 3 months, gets 12 years in prison
A North Carolina man who helped distribute nearly seven pounds of methamphetamine in three months will spend 12 years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors say.
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged in 2021 slaying in Moore County, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have arrested a Fayetteville man in connection with a shooting death in Moore County more than a year ago. On Tuesday, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said 35-year-old Ryan Omar Simmons had been charged with first-degree murder in the August 2021 death of Damon Harris.
WRAL
SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
Fayetteville teen dies after being shot by an acquaintance at Southern Pines Mobil Mart: Police
Police said 17-year-old De 'Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, of Fayetteville, was found dead and had multiple gunshot wounds.
Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
One killed, one injured in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday evening that left a man dead and a woman injured. Fayetteville police said around 6 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near 1900 North Street. Once on scene, officers found a with multiple gunshot wounds who was...
