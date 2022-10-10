Read full article on original website
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Addie and Ruger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress and Todd Bontrager from the Humane Society of Elkhart County with a King German Shepherds siblings that are looking for a new home. Addie and Ruger are brother and sister who want to live together. Both are fun loving, high energy dogs that love to play.
Man Walking Dog Stabs Pet Puppies That Escaped, Killing One: Family
The two puppies were bought as support dogs and were only 10 months old. One was left dead while the other needs surgeries for its wounds.
Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless
A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
Time for a cat nap! Hilarious photos capture pets taking a rest wherever they can fit - from a mixing bowl to a steering wheel
Cats are known as some of the most elegant creatures in the animal kingdom, thanks to their good looks and grace. But as these images, shared by people from around the world and collated into a gallery by defused show, they aren't always the picture of decorum. Thanks to cats'...
Priceless Moment Cat Catches Owner With Neighbor's Pet: 'Betrayed'
A jealous cat has left the internet in stitches after catching her owner petting the neighbor's cat, giving her the "death stare" through the window. The viral video shared by the cat's owner on TikTok under the username Zarza786 shows the black cat staring at her owner from the window as she pets the neighbor's cat, staring at her with a "look of betrayal"
Pet of the week: Meet Meeka, the adorable talking husky
Communicating with our pets can be a difficult task at first. However as we get to know them more, we might even get into very interesting conversations. This is the case of Meeka, an adorable husky that has gone viral multiple times, with her owners sharing some hilarious moments on social media.
The best automatic cat feeders that'll keep your cat quiet in the early morning and you asleep
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Cats may not be as food-obsessed as dogs, but anyone who's ever lived with one knows that mealtime is serious business. If you're running late or forget to put out dinner, most cats won't hesitate to inform you — loudly.
lovemeow.com
Feral Kitten Flourishes into Happy Couch Cat When She Finds Someone to Trust
A feral kitten flourished into a happy couch cat when she found someone to trust. A tiny 5-week-old kitten was found wandering the streets as an orphan all alone. She had an upper respiratory infection, an upset stomach and was very timid. A good Samaritan spotted the kitten in poor...
Moronic Tourist Attempts to Pet Wild Bull Elk in Unbelievable Video
We think you might start singing that classic rock song People Are Strange after seeing what this dude tries to do with a bull elk. OK, so you want to see the bull elk up close and personal. Sure, most can relate to that. In this viral video, you will see one human being try and be friendly.
Yahoo!
Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Frito!
In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, Newsradio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption. KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.
Refinery29
The Best Dog Collars For Every Pup Personality
Collars aren’t just an essential item for any dog parent for identification purposes. Like harnesses, bandannas, and well-intentioned Halloween costumes, they’re a great way to express your (er, your dog’s) style. A few things are absolutely essential when it comes to finding the perfect collar for Fido: Touch points for attaching a leash are a must, and a comfortable fit (not too loose, but not too tight) are non-negotiables — but then comes the fun part. Whether function and durability is the name of the game or nothing other than fine Italian leather will suffice, we’ve rounded up the best dog collars for every budget and occasion. From Maxbone’s chic take on logo mania to Wild One’s fan-favorite collars, peep our eight chic choices below.
getnews.info
Dogs don’t sleep in the kennel? It’s all these things from wholesale dog beds
Most of the time, people give the dog carefully prepared kennel, but the dog just won’t sleep, would rather sleep directly on the floor rather than in the kennel, exactly why? Dogs do this, generally are caused by these several reasons, do people know how many?. One, the weather...
Show Us Your Pets in Costume for Pet-O-Ween 2022
Show off your pets in costumes and you could win stuff. Tis the season to dress our dogs, cats, and snakes up in adorable costumes for the viewing pleasure of humans. Seriously, is there anything cuter than your pet decked out for Halloween? I'll answer for you...no. The answer is no.
pethelpful.com
Grandpa Helps Dog Get a Better Look at the Gerbils at 'PetSmart' in Adorable Video
When we bring in our dogs to the pet store, they're normally only focused on what treats are available and the endless selection of toys. They surprisingly don't even notice all the other animals, but if they did, we'd have to do exactly what this grandpa did for his granddoggo.
dailypaws.com
The Benefits of Dog Lick Mats, According to a Dog Trainer and Behaviorist
Ever heard of a dog lick mat? Somewhat similar to a slow feeder, a lick mat is a flat dog treat mat often constructed of rubber or silicone with textured surfaces and grooves. Pet parents can spread the mats with softer goodies like wet dog food, peanut butter, or pumpkin.
