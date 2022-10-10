Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Trunk Or Treat And Petting Zoo Coming To Farmington High School
(Farmington) The Farmington High School Chapter of FFA and the JAG program are teaming up to put on a couple of fun community events this month. JAG is putting on a Trunk Or Treat on Thursday, October 20th starting at 4 o’clock on the high school parking lot. The FFA is holding a petting zoo that same night. The petting zoo was the idea of senior Riley Schrag.
mymoinfo.com
Yard Sale Fundraiser This Weekend At Shared Blessings In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry in Bonne Terre will hold a two day yard sale fundraiser this Friday and Saturday. Lisa Brotherton is the director of Shared Blessings. She says they’ll have a wide variety of items on display. Brotherton says the money raised will be put...
mymoinfo.com
Paul W. Kinneman – Service 10/14/22
Paul W. Kinneman of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 65. The funeral service will be Friday afternoon at 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Paul Kinneman will be Thursday evening from 5 until 8 and Friday from 8 until 1 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
recordpatriot.com
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
mymoinfo.com
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McCune – Service 10/22/22
Kathleen “Kathy” Ann McCune of Perryville died last Tuesday at the age of 68. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 22nd at 10 at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville. Visitation will be Friday, October 21st frpm 4 until 8 and Saturday the 22nd from 8...
KFVS12
Perry County school district families impacted by school meal waiver ending
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When meals were free during the pandemic, the cafeterias served 98 thousand more meals than they did in the most recent previous full school year in 2018-2019. But this year as Perry County students returned to the classrooms, they have had to pay for school...
Iconic Missouri Route 66 motel going up for sale
Owner and proprietor of the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, Connie Echols, has announced that she will be selling the historic motel and plans to retire, according to the Route 66 Association of Missouri.
myleaderpaper.com
Members sought for High Ridge Kiwanis
Carla OBrien, 73, of High Ridge hopes to launch a new Kiwanis Club in the Hwy. 30 corridor area. “We are not organized yet; we have been in the community talking to people about what we’re trying to accomplish and to interest people in becoming members of the club,” she said.
mymoinfo.com
Bill Baker – Funeral Mass 10am 10/12/22
William “Bill” Baker of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 78. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial with full military honors in New Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Bill Baker will be 4:30 to...
myleaderpaper.com
Let’s honor and remember those who served in military
Over the past 17 years, the Leader has published dozens of stories about local residents who have served in all branches of the military. Readers have shared stories about the great sacrifice their family members and friends have made from as far back as the Civil War. We’re asking you...
mymoinfo.com
Teanette Ann Helm – Service 10/18/22
Teanette Ann Helm of Farmington died on October 5th at the age of 73. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, October 15th at 5 at Cozean Memorial Chapel.
mymoinfo.com
Allie Raelyn Clark – Service 10/15/22 11 a.m.
Allie Raelyn Clark of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 14. Her funeral service will be this Saturday at 11 o’clock at the Calvary Church in Fredericktown. Burial will be in the Cowan Cemetery in Lowndes in Wayne County. Visitation is Friday evening starting at 5 o’clock at...
Queen of Hearts jackpot up to $299,500 in Waterloo
The Waterloo Queen of Hearts drawing is up to $299,500 and the next drawing is tonight.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KMOV
Meet Nima: Our pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week Care STL brought in Nima for our pet of the week. Meet the total lovebug in the above video. You can contact Care STL Adoption Center at 314-696-2444.
Washington Missourian
Local stores to be rebranded as Tractor Supply Company or Bomgaars
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given approval for Tractor Supply Company to purchase Orscheln Farm and Home — with the exception that some Orscheln stores, including those in Franklin County, will be sold to other buyers. Tractor Supply Company will retain and rebrand 81 of Orscheln’s 166 stores,...
fourstateshomepage.com
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
KMOV
Rescued dogs being brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Seven dogs rescued from a suspected breeder will receive emergency veterinary treatment at the Humane Society of Missouri’s St. Louis headquarters. The organization’s Animal Cruelty Task Force reported Tuesday that the dogs were rescued from a formerly licensed breeder in Douglas County, Missouri. According to the Humane Society, the breeder had received multiple violations in the past and was previously included on the “Horrible 100″ list of the worst dog breeders in the country.
What Are You Doing About It? Dine to Donate, Shred Day, Light the Night Walk
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. You can help St. Louis Avian Rescue (STAR) rehome parrots who outlive their human family members. Monday, October 10. Noon – 9:00 p.m. CDT. Pizza Head. 3196 S. Grand Blvd. St....
KMOV
Child, 3, dies in Jefferson County house fire
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 3-year-old child died in a house fire that broke out at a mobile home in High Ridge Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 3100 block of Diamond Drive. High Ridge Fire Protection District Chief John Barton said when the first fire truck arrived the flames were already intense.
