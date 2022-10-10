‘Legally justified’: No charges against Raleigh officers in fatal shooting during Molotov cocktail attack, DA says

Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
Raleigh police investigate shooting that leaves 1 injured
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured during a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. After arriving, police found one adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
4 arrests made in deadly shooting on NC-55 in May 2022
Four people are now in custody more than four months after a shooting that killed a man on NC-55 in Durham.
Man, three boys face murder charges for May shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man and three boys each face a first-degree murder charge for a homicide earlier this year, Durham police said. Durham police said the four people have been arrested for the May 23 homicide on North Carolina Highway 55 near McCrimmon Parkway. Artavius Barrett Jr., 20,...
WRAL
Two juvenile petitions filed after gunshot fired inside Cary High School bathroom
CARY, N.C. — No one was injured Wednesday morning after a shot was fired inside a bathroom at Cary High School. Cary police responded to the call at 11:38 a.m. at 638 Walnut St. where they discovered damage to the bathroom. Students or staff were not injured, police said.
cbs17
Man killed in hit-and-run outside Raleigh middle school
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department has identified a man who was hit and killed while crossing Six Forks Road. Around 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a “person down” in the area of Six Forks Road near Carroll Middle School, police said. The victim was identified as 76-year-old Faramarz Zeinahvazi.
WRAL
Woman attacked at Cary mall wants justice
A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping Center in Cary believes more needs to be done to bring her attacker to justice and to keep shoppers safe. A woman who was assaulted in the middle of the day at Crossroads Plaza Shopping...
Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say
The crash happened while a tractor-trailer was heading southeast on Hillsborough Road and a 2019 Mazda CX-5 was traveling in the opposite direction, police said.
Police: Search on for man who tried to rob three Wells Fargo Banks over 10-day span in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone robbed a Wells Fargo Bank on Wednesday afternoon, the Raleigh Police Department said. Around 3:58 p.m., someone entered the bank at 4321 Glenwood Ave., passed a note demanding money and ran from the building, police said. Police identified Spencer Boucha as the suspect in Wednesday's...
cbs17
Suspect on run after 3rd bank robbery or attempt in just over 3 weeks in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of an attempted robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police. It was the third Raleigh bank robbery or attempt in the city in just over three weeks. Other Wells Fargo banks were robbed near N.C. State on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.
cbs17
1 found dead in car after daytime shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car after gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported initially as “shots fired” around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.
Two charged with murder after 21-year-old woman fatally shot at Durham mini-mart
The victim was shot in the 1900 block of Cheek Road in Durham on Friday night.
cbs17
Nearly 20 speeders caught in Chapel Hill — top culprit at 71 mph — as police continue crackdown
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Chapel Hill Police Department continued its month-long crackdown on speeders Tuesday, nabbing more than one dozen in just one targeted area. The town is focusing special speed patrols for several days in October, including Oct. 18 and 25, according to a Chapel Hill news release.
publicradioeast.org
Pressure Mounts to Compensate NC Man Wrongfully Imprisoned
Advocates for a man wrongfully imprisoned for decades due to misconduct by a Durham Police detective and released in 2016, want the city to honor a federal grand jury's decision and pay him $6 million. Critics said the city's position in the case of Darryl Howard sets a bad example...
1 man shot at Raleigh apartment complex
Raleigh police say a shooting call came in around 1:19 a.m.
cbs17
Man, woman, teen charged after shooting man, stealing his car, Rocky Mount police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say three people have been arrested after a man who helped a stranger out with a ride became the victim of a shooting and car theft early Friday morning. Police say they arrested a man, a woman and a teenager after...
WRAL
SC deputies defend operation that led to search of Shaw University bus, cite hundreds of other recent searches, arrests
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — More questions have surfaced in the aftermath of a traffic stop and search of a bus carrying 18 Shaw University students. A spokesman for Gov. Roy Cooper responded Tuesday afternoon. “The Governor shares the deep concern of Shaw University leaders about the treatment and safety of their students and has asked North Carolina Public Safety officials to discuss this matter with South Carolina law enforcement officials and express that concern,” Press Secretary Sam Chan told WRAL Investigates.
HBCU president outraged by SC traffic stop, search of students
RALEIGH, N.C. — The president of a historically Black university accused South Carolina law enforcement officers of racially profiling a busload of students from her school by stopping the vehicle for a minor traffic violation and using drug-sniffing dogs to search their luggage. Noting that nothing illegal was found...
cbs17
Man shot in broad daylight at Durham apartments; crime scene tape surrounds part of playground
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Crime scene tape surrounded part of a playground after a man was shot at a Durham apartment complex on Sunday, according to police. This happened around 8:55 a.m. in the 4800 block of Danube Lane at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments. When police arrived, they found...
Rocky Mount woman, 78, has foot amputated after dog attacks husband, police officer
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A husband and wife are recovering side-by-side after they were attacked by a dog over the weekend, according to family members. Police on Sunday responded to a home in the 600 block of Nelson Street in Rocky Mount. When they arrived, officers saw a pit bull attacking Bobby Joyner, 82, and Annie Joyner, 78. A Rocky Mount officer trying to help the couple was also bit in the thigh.
cbs17
I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
