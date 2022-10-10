Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION REPORTS ON TAX REVENUE FOR THE MONTH AND YEAR
The Saline County Commission reported on the monthly and year to date tax revenues during its meeting Wednesday, October 12. Commissioner Monte Fenner presented the amounts. Sales Tax revenue for the year so far totals $1,120,003.39 down $3,744.40 for the month, but up $3,004.60 for the year. The Saline County...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL IS HOLDING WORK SESSION OVER SANITATION COLLECTION
The Marshall City Council is scheduled to hold a work session and public meeting about sanitation collection at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 13. The council is seeking public participation in discussion relating to curbside refuse/sanitation collection. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Marshall Municipal...
kwos.com
October 27 is opening day for Jefferson City’s new Big Lots
A major retailer that will replace the former Best Buy store on Jefferson City’s Missouri Boulevard aims to open in late October. Store management in Jefferson City tells 939 the Eagle that Big Lots aims to open on October 27, which is a Thursday. They’re still hiring employees, and the employees will be paid very week.
kmmo.com
SEVERAL VOTING DEADLINES FOR THE NOVEMBER 8 ELECTION APPROACHING
Several voting deadlines for the November 8 election are approaching. The registration deadline is October 12. This can be done at the Saline County Clerk’s Office if in person or by mail if postmarked by October 12. You can also register online via the Missouri Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.mo.gov.
kwos.com
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
kmmo.com
MU EXTENSION OFFERS BACKYARD HEN WORKSHOP IN BRUNSWICK
University of Missouri Extension, in collaboration with Lincoln University Extension, will hold a backyard laying hen workshop 1-4 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 203 East Harrison Street, Brunswick. Participants will learn about basic management practices to ensure a healthy backyard flock, biosecurity, licensing and labeling requirements,...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri State Fair A Big Success
(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
northwestmoinfo.com
2022 Missouri State Fair Attendance Released
Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced that more than 340,000 visitors attended this year’s Missouri State Fair held August 11th through the 22nd in Sedalia. The fair realized an increase in entries with 25,846. That represents an increase of 9 percent over 2021. The FFA and 4-H livestock and building entries were up over 2021. The poultry entries were up by 48 percent. Floriculture entries were higher by 72 percent over 2021.
Firefighters respond to fire at west Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters are responding Wednesday morning to a fire at an apartment complex in west Columbia. Crews dispatched to the Broadway Apartments in the 2900 block of W. Broadway just before 8 a.m., according to Columbia's Fire & Rescue Dispatch website. An ABC 17 News crew at the scene saw firefighters using a The post Firefighters respond to fire at west Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bomgaars acquires 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores
The recent acquisition of some 73 stores from a Missouri-based company has made Bomgaars the nation’s second-largest farm and ranch retailer.
Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man charged in killing a 58-year-old woman and putting her body in a closet made his first appearance in court Wednesday, via video. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A second-degree murder charge could result in a sentence of 10-30 years The post Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations
Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
939theeagle.com
Governor Parson: Missouri’s pork industry contributes $1-billion annually to the state’s economy
Missouri’s governor has signed a proclamation recognizing October as pork month. State department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn has presented the proclamation to the Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association (MPA). MPA executive vice president Don Nikodim describes pork as a great value and a versatile product. “If you check...
kjluradio.com
Cooper County man sentenced in multi-jurisdictional stolen property case
A Cooper County man is sentenced on stolen property charges. James Haney, of Pilot Grove, pleaded guilty last Friday to four counts of receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to five years supervised probation. Haney was arrested in March after Cooper County deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man sentenced for stealing Centralia dump truck after armed robbery
A Columbia man pleads guilty to using a stolen dump truck as a getaway vehicle. It was last Friday when Jonathan Morrow pleaded down to one count of stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to ten years on the stealing charge and seven years on the tampering charge. The court also gave him credit for 162 days he’d already served.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL KNIGHTS HALL
WHERE CORNER OF ENGLISH AND COLLEGE, KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS BUILDING. WHAT: ALL SIZES OF CLOTHING, HOUSEHOLD ITEMS, FURNITURE, VINTAGE COLLECTIBLES, LOTS OF MISCELLANEOUS.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH ARSON DUE IN COURT
A Marshall woman facing a felony charge after firefighters put out a blaze on July 11 has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, the occupant of Apartment B, Samantha M. Edde was not present at the time fire personnel arrived. On July 10, Edde spoke with her...
KOMU
Voluntary Action Center collecting clothing items for winter
COLUMBIA - Voluntary Action Center (VAC) will kick off Winter Warm Up, a modified version of the former Warm Up Columbia on Oct. 17. With this change, VAC says it is better able to serve the needs of individuals and families in our community. VAC will collect clean, gently used...
kwos.com
Columbus Day is a federal and Missouri holiday; Boone County observes Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Most federal, Missouri and county offices are closed today in observance of Columbus Day. It celebrates the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas in 1492. It’s one of the 13 Missouri state holidays. Most federal, state and county offices are closed today, except emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol and county sheriff’s departments.
kwos.com
Hand grenade found on a Missouri farm
An Air Force bomb squad had to be called in after a live hand grenade is found in a Saline County farm shed. The grenade was discovered in Blackburn. It was still functional. The team from Whiteman Air Force Base detonated the grenade in a farm field.
