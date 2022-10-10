ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Markets Insider

The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says

S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower as investors await CPI report

U.S. stocks ended Wednesday's session slightly lower, as producer price data showed inflation inched up last month and a readout of Federal Reserve meeting minutes affirmed officials were likely to proceed with their rate-hiking plans. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down about 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
Motley Fool

2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October

Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
Motley Fool

1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company’s durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today. You’re reading a...
msn.com

U.S. stocks end lower with S&P 500 booking 6-day losing streak as investors digest Fed minutes, await CPI

U.S. stock indexes ended a volatile session slightly lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting deepened concerns that policy makers will continue to aggressively tighten monetary policy. How stock-index futures traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 28.34...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 486 Points, Nears Bear Market

The stock market took another step lower Friday, as Treasury yields continued to rise to levels not seen in over a decade. Today's drop brought the Dow below the important 30,000 mark and this close to bear-market territory, which is defined as a 20% drop from the most recent high (or its Jan. 3 peak at 36,585.06, in this case). The blue-chip index is the only one of its major market peers to have not crossed that threshold (the Nasdaq, remember, entered a bear market on March 7, and the S&P 500 on June 13).
kitco.com

Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal

With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
Reuters

TSX falls for fifth day as utilities slide

TORONTO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by declines for the utilities sector and Cameco Corp, as U.S. producer price data bolstered expectations for additional aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Wall Street ends mostly lower after another volatile day

Another volatile run on Wall Street left stocks lower Tuesday, extending the market's recent losses as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss. The benchmark index had been down as much as 1.2% in the early going after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. It then gained as much as 0.8% before a late-afternoon reversal.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on a five-day losing streak heading into Wednesday, while the Dow managed to squeak out a win Tuesday. With earnings season getting into gear – reported Wednesday morning (see below) – investors will be digesting what companies say along with fresh economic data points. The government released September's producer price index, a measure of inflation (it washigher than expected), while the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes from its September meeting. Markets are also reckoning with debt-market volatility in the United Kingdom as the Bank of England prepares to end its emergency intervention Friday. Read live market updates here.
International Business Times

US Stocks Start The Week With Another Sell-Off On Earnings, Interest Rates Worries

A Wall Street sell-off that began at the end of last week rolled over to this week, driven by interest rate and earnings worries. All major equity indexes ended Monday's trade lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.75%, the Dow Jones Industrials losing 0.32% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling the most by 1.04%.
Motley Fool

Better Growth Stock: SNDL vs. Tilray

Tilray Brands is a leading cannabis producer in Canada and Germany, and it has the U.S. in its sights as well. SNDL's business is becoming more diverse, and the company recently delivered mammoth year-over-year revenue growth of more than 2,300%. Both stocks have, however, been struggling, and have lost more...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Close Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist; Stoxx 600 Down 0.5%

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed down 0.5%, recovering somewhat from steeper losses earlier in the...
Zacks.com

Bear Market Rally in the Cards? Top-Ranked Low P/E ETFs to Tap

The year 2022 as a whole could easily be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, red-hot inflation and rising-rate worries. No wonder, such worries caused an upheaval in the market this year. Overall, the S&P 500 is down 23.6% this year. The Nasdaq Composite is off 31.9%, the Dow Jones has lost about 20% while the Russell 2000 has skidded 24.2% year to date (as of Oct 6, 2022).
