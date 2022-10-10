Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
2 Growth Stocks With 115% and 154% Upside in the Bear Market, According to Wall Street
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are both in a bear market, but some Wall Street analysts see buying opportunities. Joseph Vafi of Canaccord Genuity has a price target of $150 per share on Block, which implies 154% upside. Andrew Rosivach of Wolfe Research has a price target of...
This Bear Market Indicator Has Never Been Wrong, and It Portends More Downside to Come
This indicator has correctly predicted five steep stock market declines since 1870 -- and it's highly successful at calling bottoms, too!
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says
S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks to Buy Now
These tech stocks deliver strongly positive results even in this painful market. Imagine what they could do when the good times are rolling again.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks end lower as investors await CPI report
U.S. stocks ended Wednesday's session slightly lower, as producer price data showed inflation inched up last month and a readout of Federal Reserve meeting minutes affirmed officials were likely to proceed with their rate-hiking plans. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down about 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
2 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in October
Intel is cheap because the company is executing an arduous turnaround effort. IBM is more reasonably priced, but it is also further along in its large-scale strategy shift. Both stocks come with dividend yields north of 5%, and you can lock those yields in for the long haul by picking up some shares right now.
1 Stock Set to Soar 50% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
This price target implies hefty pierce appreciation from today. However, if Mastercard can continue thriving as it did in Q2, this might not be out of the realm of possibility. With the company’s durable leadership position and shareholder-friendly actions, Mastercard looks like a no-brainer investment today. You’re reading a...
U.S. stocks end lower with S&P 500 booking 6-day losing streak as investors digest Fed minutes, await CPI
U.S. stock indexes ended a volatile session slightly lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September meeting deepened concerns that policy makers will continue to aggressively tighten monetary policy. How stock-index futures traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 28.34...
Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 486 Points, Nears Bear Market
The stock market took another step lower Friday, as Treasury yields continued to rise to levels not seen in over a decade. Today's drop brought the Dow below the important 30,000 mark and this close to bear-market territory, which is defined as a 20% drop from the most recent high (or its Jan. 3 peak at 36,585.06, in this case). The blue-chip index is the only one of its major market peers to have not crossed that threshold (the Nasdaq, remember, entered a bear market on March 7, and the S&P 500 on June 13).
Silver stocks leading after gold bear trap reversal
With market focus having mostly been on the Federal Reserve in recent weeks, a banking crisis in Europe began to shake things up heading into quarter-end last week. The recent events surrounding the Bank of England (BoE) being forced to intervene to shore up its markets is bringing the realization that the trigger for the next recession could very well be abroad.
TSX falls for fifth day as utilities slide
TORONTO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday, pressured by declines for the utilities sector and Cameco Corp, as U.S. producer price data bolstered expectations for additional aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Wall Street ends mostly lower after another volatile day
Another volatile run on Wall Street left stocks lower Tuesday, extending the market's recent losses as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss. The benchmark index had been down as much as 1.2% in the early going after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. It then gained as much as 0.8% before a late-afternoon reversal.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on a five-day losing streak heading into Wednesday, while the Dow managed to squeak out a win Tuesday. With earnings season getting into gear – reported Wednesday morning (see below) – investors will be digesting what companies say along with fresh economic data points. The government released September's producer price index, a measure of inflation (it washigher than expected), while the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes from its September meeting. Markets are also reckoning with debt-market volatility in the United Kingdom as the Bank of England prepares to end its emergency intervention Friday. Read live market updates here.
US Stocks Start The Week With Another Sell-Off On Earnings, Interest Rates Worries
A Wall Street sell-off that began at the end of last week rolled over to this week, driven by interest rate and earnings worries. All major equity indexes ended Monday's trade lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.75%, the Dow Jones Industrials losing 0.32% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling the most by 1.04%.
Better Growth Stock: SNDL vs. Tilray
Tilray Brands is a leading cannabis producer in Canada and Germany, and it has the U.S. in its sights as well. SNDL's business is becoming more diverse, and the company recently delivered mammoth year-over-year revenue growth of more than 2,300%. Both stocks have, however, been struggling, and have lost more...
European Markets Close Lower as Global Growth Concerns Persist; Stoxx 600 Down 0.5%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets closed lower on Tuesday as concerns persisted over the global growth outlook and the prospect of more monetary policy tightening from central banks. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index provisionally closed down 0.5%, recovering somewhat from steeper losses earlier in the...
Bear Market Rally in the Cards? Top-Ranked Low P/E ETFs to Tap
The year 2022 as a whole could easily be attributed to the Russia-Ukraine war, red-hot inflation and rising-rate worries. No wonder, such worries caused an upheaval in the market this year. Overall, the S&P 500 is down 23.6% this year. The Nasdaq Composite is off 31.9%, the Dow Jones has lost about 20% while the Russell 2000 has skidded 24.2% year to date (as of Oct 6, 2022).
