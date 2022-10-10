Nominations for Pennsylvania ‘Trail of the Year’ now accepted

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 ‘Trail of the Year.’

According to a press release, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Monday that residents of the commonwealth are asked to nominate their favorite trail for the 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year.

Every year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee chooses a ‘Trail of the Year,’ to build enthusiasm for the trails, so more people will visit and support them. It also raises public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s Trail network every year, officials say.

“Trails are important connectors in our natural spaces, which is why we are excited to receive nominations that share the impact our wonderful trails bring to communities across the Commonwealth,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

The DCNR says they recently celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year .

As the release reads, part of the advisory committee’s job is to develop a statewide land and water trail network to further advance recreation, transportation, and a healthy lifestyle for everyone.

Officials say, Pennsylvania is home to over 12,000 miles of trails and the DCNR supports trail projects across the commonwealth as a part of its goal to have a trail within 10 minutes of every resident.

“Thank you to the Trails Advisory Committee for its work to uplift trails in Pennsylvania. I am eager to see which trail comes out on top,” added Adams Dunn.

The winning trail will be recognized in a press release by the advisory committee and the DCNR, a commemorative poster will be distributed statewide, a trailhead marker will be placed along the trail, promotion on ExplorePATrails, and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

If anyone knows of a trail they believe provides unique opportunities, and celebrates diverse user groups, enhancing the community, the DCNR is asking you to nominate it for the 2023 Trail of the Year.

All nominations must come with a nomination form and supporting documentation that needs to be submitted online by November 11. Please visit the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year webpage for information about where to submit the necessary documentation.

The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2023.

