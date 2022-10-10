ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Nominations for Pennsylvania ‘Trail of the Year’ now accepted

By Nico Rossi
 2 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is now accepting nominations for the 2023 ‘Trail of the Year.’

According to a press release, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Monday that residents of the commonwealth are asked to nominate their favorite trail for the 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year.

Every year, the Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee chooses a ‘Trail of the Year,’ to build enthusiasm for the trails, so more people will visit and support them. It also raises public awareness about the value of Pennsylvania’s Trail network every year, officials say.

“Trails are important connectors in our natural spaces, which is why we are excited to receive nominations that share the impact our wonderful trails bring to communities across the Commonwealth,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

The DCNR says they recently celebrated the Delaware Canal State Park Towpath as Pennsylvania’s 2022 Trail of the Year .

As the release reads, part of the advisory committee’s job is to develop a statewide land and water trail network to further advance recreation, transportation, and a healthy lifestyle for everyone.

Lackawanna County Columbus Day Ceremony

Officials say, Pennsylvania is home to over 12,000 miles of trails and the DCNR supports trail projects across the commonwealth as a part of its goal to have a trail within 10 minutes of every resident.

“Thank you to the Trails Advisory Committee for its work to uplift trails in Pennsylvania. I am eager to see which trail comes out on top,” added Adams Dunn.

The winning trail will be recognized in a press release by the advisory committee and the DCNR, a commemorative poster will be distributed statewide, a trailhead marker will be placed along the trail, promotion on ExplorePATrails, and a grant for educational programs to promote safety and environmental protection on the trail.

If anyone knows of a trail they believe provides unique opportunities, and celebrates diverse user groups, enhancing the community, the DCNR is asking you to nominate it for the 2023 Trail of the Year.

All nominations must come with a nomination form and supporting documentation that needs to be submitted online by November 11. Please visit the Pennsylvania Trail of the Year webpage for information about where to submit the necessary documentation.

The Trail of the Year will be announced in early 2023.

Bay Journal

Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?

The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sanatogapost.com

Local Firefighters Win Water Company Grants

MECHANICSBURG PA – More than 140 fire companies and departments across Pennsylvania, including 19 that cover Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, are receiving a total of $71,000 in firefighting support grants awarded by Mechanicsburg-based Pennsylvania American Water, the company said Monday (Oct. 10, 2022). The awards coincide with the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Peak time for drivers to hit deer; Pennsylvania ranks No. 1

October through December are the months mostly likely to see drivers involved in vehicle-animal collision, according to State Farm, which earlier this year released its annual animal/deer collision research report. According to the statistics, November is the top month, followed by October and then December. A perfect storm of natural...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

What's your favorite thing to order at a restaurant? If your answer is a good steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Below you will find a list of four great restaurants in Pennsylvania that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in nicely decorated places, that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Bear Hunting Season is Right Around the Corner

Pennsylvania's bear hunting season is soon to be in full effect statewide with the ability for hunters to participate with bows, muzzleloaders, and rifles. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Saturday, October 15, bow hunting for bears will begin statewide and run until Saturday, November 5. Muzzleloader hunting will range from Saturday, October 15th to Saturday, October 22nd. Juniors, seniors, active military, and disabled permit holders may use a rife to hunt bears from Thursday, October 20th to Saturday, October 22nd.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Some former prisoners in Pennsylvania are eligible to vote, and this group is spreading the word

An effort is underway in Pennsylvania to get all qualified voters a ballot this time around. That even includes some who are incarcerated. “The problem is that every year there is a contingency of elected officials, advocates, some might say Republicans, that go on a misinformation campaign to tell individuals that are convicted of felony charges that they cannot vote. That is not true,” said Lee Owens of the Penn Franchise Project.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania introduces new Urban Search & Rescue team

PITTSBURGH — State lawmakers, city leaders, and county officials introduced a new Urban Search and Rescue team in Western Pennsylvania, a $4.6 million investment that could save a lot of lives. “We need this because time is life,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey. When disaster strikes, every second...
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Outlines Winter Preparations

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held a media briefing to outline plans for winter services, highlight job opportunities, and discuss how the public can prepare for the season. PennDOT signage pilot project that will be used on parts of Interstates 80 and 81 this winter. The signage pilot project...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
