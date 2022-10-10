Read full article on original website
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles
Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
A massive asteroid will hit Earth in November, according to 'time traveller'
Will the next few years be bleak for the Earth and humanity? As Russia threatens to use 'all necessary means' to support its military, fears of a nuclear apocalypse are reigniting. But on social media, one user has predicted a different kind of end of the world. A visitor from...
Mexico Earthquake Sets Off Desert Tsunami In Death Valley Cave Containing World’s Rarest Fish
Last week, Mexico experienced a major earthquake that killed at least two people. Given its 7.6 magnitude, there were fears the death toll could be considerably larger. Being on land, the quake did not cause a tsunami in the ocean. However, it triggered what has been termed a “desert tsunami” in the Devil’s Hole pool, Death Valley – 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the quake’s epicenter.
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By The Asteroid Impact That Killed Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the Chicxulub asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probably trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Hobbit-Like Human Species Approximately the Size of a 3-Year-Old Modern Child Discovered in 2004
On the tiny island of Flores, near Bali, Indonesia, scientists discovered the bones of a miniature human species that used to live there 18,000 years ago. This human species, named Homo floresiensis, are described as having a grapefruit-size brain and the size of a 3-year-old modern child.
A newly-discovered planet that is half-water, half-rock is straight out of science fiction
Since the 1990s, scientists have cataloged thousands of planets outside our solar system, called exoplanets. Some of these are massive and gaseous, while others are tiny and rocky like our home world. But a recent analysis suggests that some of these exoplanets might be more dense and have more water than previously thought, which has big implications for alien life.
True impact of detonating all nuclear bombs on Earth at the same time revealed
EXPERTS have revealed what would happen if all the nuclear weapons on our planet were detonated at the same time. A YouTube account by the handle of 'Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell' shared a video discussing the impact of nuclear weapons. Specifically, the content creator detailed what would happen in...
Stunning Pictures Show Ancient, Long-Lost Temples Deep Inside Tiger Reserve
The structures were discovered inside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve during the first expedition in the area for almost 100 years.
Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme
Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
2 images show how incredible the James Webb Space Telescope truly is
James Webb continues to wow with the level of detail that astronomers are able to capture with the space telescope. Now, James Webb has captured a new image that when compared with previous images of the same location, shows the true potential of NASA’s newest space telescope. James Webb’s...
Scientists want to spray sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere to refreeze the poles
A fleet of roughly 125 tankers could return subpolar regions close to pre-industrial temperatures.
William Shatner on traveling to space: 'All I saw was death'
William Shatner recounts his experience traveling to outer space on a Blue Origin capsule last year in his new book, "Boldly Go."
